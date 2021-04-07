Asia Stocks Set to Open Mixed; Dollar Gains: Markets Wrap

Asia Stocks Set to Open Mixed; Dollar Gains: Markets Wrap
Andreea Papuc
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks are poised for a mixed open Thursday after U.S. equities drifted higher, with investors mulling the latest insights into the Federal Reserve’s relaxed stance on inflation risks.

Futures dipped in Japan and Hong Kong and climbed in Australia. U.S. futures ticked up after modest gains took the S&P 500 to another record close, despite dwindling volume on U.S. exchanges. Rallies in technology giants including Apple Inc. helped push the Nasdaq 100 higher. The dollar rose and Treasury yields edged higher.

Fed officials were united on the need to see more progress on the recovery before scaling back their massive bond-buying program, according to minutes from last month’s meeting released Wednesday. Policy makers have downplayed inflation risks, maintaining that the recent surge in Treasury yields reflects stronger growth prospects. Traders have scaled back their most-aggressive positioning for interest rates to start rising by the end of next year.

“The rate side is still somewhat front-and-center, and probably the biggest risk to what is going on with equity valuations,” said Mark Heppenstall, chief investment officer at Penn Mutual Asset Management. “Clearly, there’s been a repricing of inflation expectations higher this year, and at times, the stock market has struggled with it.”

Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen unveiled details of a tax plan to recoup $2 trillion in overseas corporate profits to help fund the government’s spending initiatives, allowing it to avoid relying on more borrowing that could drive rates higher.

Read: JPMorgan’s Dimon Says ‘This Boom Could Easily Run Into 2023’

Some key events to watch this week:

The 2021 Spring Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group take place virtually. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell takes part in a panel about the global economy on Thursday.Japan releases its balance of payments numbers Thursday.China’s consumer and producer prices data are due Friday.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 7:31 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 gained 0.2%.Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.2%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures rose 0.5%.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures fell 0.7%.

Currencies

The yen was little changed at 109.86 per dollar.The offshore yuan was at 6.5485 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index increased 0.2%.The euro was little changed at $1.1872.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 1.67%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.4% to $59.52 a barrel.Gold was at $1,736.85 an ounce.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Top execs leave troubled refinery in U.S. Virgin Islands: letter

    The finance chief and two other top executives at Limetree Bay Ventures, operator of a long-stalled Caribbean oil refinery, are stepping down, according to an internal letter reviewed by Reuters. The 200,000-barrel-per-day refinery in St. Croix recently halted processing after a mishap, according to people familiar with the matter. It has run more than $1 billion over its original budget and well behind a plan to begin processing in late 2019.

  • White House Considering Nearly Doubling Obama’s Climate Pledge

    (Bloomberg) -- The White House is considering a pledge to cut U.S. greenhouse-gas emissions by 50% or more by the end of the decade, according to people familiar with the deliberations, a target that would nearly double the country’s previous commitment and require dramatic changes in the power, transportation and other sectors.The emissions-reduction goal, which is still being developed and subject to change, is part of a White House push to encourage worldwide action to keep average global temperature from rising more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) from pre-industrial levels, according to the people. The administration of President Joe Biden is expected to unveil the target before a climate summit later this month.Targets under discussion for the U.S. pledge include a range of 48% to 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from 2005 levels by 2030, according to one person familiar with the deliberations. Another person said the administration, at the urging of environmentalists, is considering an even steeper 53% reduction. Both asked not to be identified in describing private communications.The White House declined to comment on the specific numbers, but one official said the administration plans a “whole-of-government” approach to the target, with agencies considering opportunities across the federal government on standard-setting, clean energy investments and resilient infrastructure plans.By comparison, under former President Barack Obama, the U.S. promised to reduce planet-warming emissions from 26% to 28% below 2005 levels by 2025. Signatories to the 2015 Paris climate accord are scheduled to reconvene in November in Scotland and pledge reductions through 2030.The administration is fashioning the aggressive target as it seeks to rebuild trust with nations wary after former President Donald Trump withdrew from the Paris agreement and dismantled domestic policies key to driving the country’s promised emissions cuts.“Countries around the world are looking to see what the U.S. is going to do with this and will it come with something that’s both ambitious and credible,” said David Waskow, director of the World Resources Institute’s International Climate Initiative. “Other countries in the international community in general are looking to see how this can be something that takes flight and will continue past any particular political moment in time.”Cutting U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in half would require broad action to clamp down on planet-warming pollution from power plants, automobiles, oil wells and agriculture.The U.S. currently gets about 40% of its electricity from nuclear and renewables, but would have to double its carbon-free power to 80% by 2030 to put the country on track to curb emissions enough to meet that new target, according to Amanda Levin, a policy analyst for Natural Resources Defense Council.The U.S. would also need to aggressively shift broad swaths of the economy to run on electricity, especially cars, while improving efficiency and reducing energy waste at all levels. Those efforts are key, but will happen more slowly than the transformation of the power sector that’s already well under way.Environmentalists are lobbying the White House to include an explicit commitment for a 40% reduction in releases of methane, a short-lived but particularly potent greenhouse gas.Just finding and fixing methane leaks at oil and gas facilities could allow the U.S. to cut emissions equivalent to taking 140 million gasoline-powered cars off the road, said Sarah Smith with the Clean Air Task Force.The U.S. is on its way to satisfying the Obama-era target, having pared emissions 14% below 2005 levels in 2019, according to government data. The reductions were even sharper in 2020 -- 23.8% lower than 2005 levels -- but only as pandemic-related quarantines spurred a dramatic drop in air and road travel.When the Paris climate accord was inked, countries pledged to try and keep global warming well below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit). But researchers now believe a 1.5 degree cap is required to avoid some of the most catastrophic consequences of climate change.Robust NumberA strong target will help underscore the U.S. commitment to combating climate change while encouraging robust action from other nations, said Rachel Cleetus, a climate and energy policy director with the Union of Concerned Scientists.“The U.S has a lot of ground to catch up on, so the first order of business is to put a robust number on the table that can also help catalyze higher ambition,” Cleetus said.Major environmental groups have coalesced behind a 50% emissions reduction. That figure hits the sweet spot by being both ambitious and achievable, said Mark Brownstein, senior vice president of energy at the Environmental Defense Fund, which made its case for that 50% target in a 32-page report it provided the administration last month.“Coming in with a lowball number simply because you know you can achieve it is not leadership if it doesn’t meet the urgency of the moment, but pushing yourself to meet the urgency of the moment with a bunch of fluffy commitments that no one believes you’re ever going to achieve doesn’t meet the moment either,” Brownstein said.Environmental activists and analysts have published an array of reports in recent months outlining how potential mixes of regulations, clean energy incentives and voluntary action can help cut U.S. emissions in half by 2030.Climate SummitThe figure is expected to be unveiled by the Biden administration before the April 22-23 climate summit hosted by the White House. The White House has invited the leaders of 40 nations, including some of the biggest polluters and smaller, less wealthy nations that are especially vulnerable to the changes brought by a warming planet.“The entire environmental community has unified behind 50%,” Levin, with the Natural Resources Defense Council, said. “If it’s a range, we want the low end to start at 50%.”But not everyone is satisfied it will be enough.A U.S. pledge to cut its emissions in half wouldn’t be enough to put the world on the path to limiting warming to 1.5 degrees, said Gustavo De Vivero, a climate policy analyst with the New Climate Institute, which is part of Climate Action Tracker.To achieve that, the U.S. will need to curb emissions by 57% to 63%, the German group said last month. “If 50% is the highest level of ambition, it’s not high enough,” De Vivero said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally Pauses Amid Biden Tax Hike Plans, But Apple, Tech Titans Lead; Tesla Delays Continue

    The market rally marked time but Apple and other tech titans advanced. Tesla Model S and X deliveries are being pushed back.

  • Carnival Cruise Bookings Surge Even With Fleet Sidelined

    (Bloomberg) -- Carnival Corp.’s bookings are accelerating, reflecting pent-up demand for cruising even as the industry remains essentially on hold.In a quarterly update Wednesday, the company said booking volumes in the first quarter of 2021 were about 90% higher than in the fourth quarter of 2020. Cumulative advanced bookings for next year are ahead of 2019, which was already a particularly strong year.“The company highlights this level of bookings was achieved with minimal advertising and marketing,” Chief Executive Officer Arnold Donald said in the release.Pricing for 2022 is also higher than comparable pricing for 2019, Chief Financial Officer David Bernstein said in a conference call with analysts after the release.Carnival shares rose 1.4% to close at $29 in New York trading. They’re up 34% this year.The company’s bonds were among the best performers in the high-yield market Wednesday, with the 7.625% notes due 2026 rising to 110.5 cents on the dollar, the highest since Carnival issued them in November. The cost to protect Carnival’s debt against default for five years dropped under 308 basis points, the lowest since March 2020.Tensions have been mounting between cruise lines and the U.S. government, as the industry remains on hold in its biggest market. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lifted its ban on cruising in October but replaced it with a phased approach to safely returning to the seas, and no line has won full CDC approval to get back to sailing.‘Very Disappointed’Donald joined others in the industry Wednesday in saying that cruises should be treated more like other tourism businesses, noting he was “very disappointed” in the CDC’s latest guidance, which asks cruise companies to implement routine testing of crew and strike deals with ports on how to deal with Covid-19 emergencies, among other things.“Today, you can board a plane, fly to a country, get on a cruise ship and sail, fly back from that country and come back to the United States. You have to do certain testing, etc., but you can do that,” Donald said on Bloomberg Television. “And today, even vaccinated, you can’t get on a cruise ship in the U.S.”The industry has said the CDC is dragging its feet on the process, and Donald said Wednesday the CDC guidelines aren’t “workable in the current form.” But he also held out hope for discussions with the agency and the Biden administration that would “allow us to be able to sail in July.”Some of Carnival’s brands are already planning cruises in the Canary Islands, Italy, the U.K. and Greece -- 59 vessels in the 90-ship fleet are abroad and not necessary hamstrung by the CDC policy. Speaking on the conference call, Donald said he remained hopeful the whole fleet could be running by late 2021 or early 2022.“We’d like to be able to have the fleet fully going by the end of this year, early next year, and that’s our aspiration,” he said.The Miami-based company also reported an adjusted net loss of $1.95 billion for the first quarter, wider than analysts’ expectation of $1.74 billion.Enough LiquidityBernstein said Carnival has enough liquidity to return to full operations and the company will be pursuing refinancing opportunities to reduce interest expense and extend maturities.Carnival has tapped the corporate bond market five times in the pandemic, most recently borrowing $3.5 billion in February to refinance a debt pile that has swelled throughout the Covid-19 outbreak. Its prior four offerings have been for general corporate purposes, padding the balance sheet to boost liquidity that now stands at $11.5 billion in cash and short-term investments.The cruise giant is looking to refinance debt as credit markets broadly have rallied over the past year, thanks to the Federal Reserve and fiscal stimulus. When Carnival first sold bonds in the pandemic last April -- as an investment-grade company, at the time -- it paid investors 11.5% interest on debt secured by first-priority claim assets like its vessels and intellectual property. Two months ago, it was able to cut its borrowing costs in half without offering any collateral.Carnival has been a high-yield company since June, when S&P Global Ratings joined Moody’s Investors Service in removing its investment-grade ratings. Moody’s said in February that it might cut the company further, focusing on the timeline for Carnival to return to service.(Updates with CEO’s comments on Bloomberg TV starting in ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ripple CTO: ‘All the Evidence’ Suggests XRP and Bitcoin Are Similar, Contrary to SEC

    David Schwartz also suggested rumors of a Coinbase relisting of XRP could account for the crypto’s recent rally.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open slightly higher

    Stock futures opened slightly higher Wednesday evening, extending a streak of range-bound trading as investors await the start of first-quarter earnings season to confirm the boost to corporate profits expected against an improving economic backdrop.

  • Navy destroyer USS Johnston, sunk during World War II in 1944, found after 'deepest wreck dive in history'

    The USS Johnston, led by Captain Ernest Evans, sunk in 1944 while protecting an American landing force in the Philippines, according to Naval records.

  • The controversy over Khloé Kardashian's unedited bikini photo exposes the ugly reality of social media

    Social media presents a false reality, as Khloé Kardashian's unedited photo shows. Seeing edited images can negatively affect people's mental health.

  • Taiwan warns it will fight to 'the very last day' if attacked as China steps up its military activity nearby

    The Chinese military sent an aircraft carrier group led by the Liaoning to drill in waters near Taiwan on Monday. It also sent military aircraft.

  • Trump adviser Giuliani asks judge to throw out $1.3 billion lawsuit over his 'big lie' election claims

    Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani asked a judge on Wednesday to throw out a voting machine company's $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit relating to his false claims about the November 2020 presidential election being rigged. Giuliani's lawyer said in a court filing that Dominion Voting Systems' lawsuit should be dismissed for lack of jurisdiction, and because the company has not adequately justified its request for money damages. The filing said Giuliani denies defaming Dominion, adding that the former New York City mayor would present a more forceful defense on the merits if his jurisdictional arguments are rejected by the federal judge in the District of Columbia who is assigned to the case.

  • GOP lawmakers slam EPA chief over firing of science advisers

    Two House Republicans are demanding that the Environmental Protection Agency provide records related to a decision by the agency's new leader to remove dozens of scientists and other experts from two key advisory boards. EPA Administrator Michael Regan has said the advisers appointed under the Trump administration were overly friendly to business and that his March 31 “reset” of the Science Advisory Board and Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee would return EPA to its practice of relying on advice from a balanced group of experts. Regan’s overhaul removed more than 45 members of the two science advisory boards, including some whose terms do not expire this year.

  • How to spot the symptoms of a blood clot

    Blood clots are a very rare side effect of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, but the EMA says the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the potential risks.

  • Dallas Cowboys continue the parade of one-and-done free agent contracts

    The Cowboys have now signed 10 unrestricted free agents, the most in franchise history, though all were inked to bargain-basement deals.

  • Myanmar security forces attack town that resisted with arms

    Security forces on Wednesday stormed a town in northwestern Myanmar where some residents had used homemade hunting rifles to resist the military's February seizure of power, killing at least 11 civilians and injuring many others, local news reports said. If the 11 deaths are confirmed, it would be one of the highest single-day death tolls outside the country's two largest cities, Yangon and Mandalay. The online news site Khonumthung Burmese said the attack on Kalay began before dawn.

  • Exclusive: UK is prepared to confront Putin’s ‘private army’, says Defence Secretary

    Britain should confront Russian “mercenary groups”, the Defence Secretary has said, as intelligence images show Vladimir Putin is supplying tanks and planes to his “private army”. The Russian Wagner Group mercenary force, run by a man known as “Putin’s chef”, showed “how modern warfare is rapidly changing,” Ben Wallace told The Telegraph. The Defence Secretary’s comments come as recently declassified intelligence photos, below, show the Wagner Group using regular Russian military equipment in Libya, suggesting it is, in effect, a deniable part of the Kremlin’s army.

  • Mitch McConnell retracts his demand that corporations 'stay out of politics' amid outrage over Georgia's voting law

    "I didn't say that very artfully yesterday," the Kentucky Republican told reporters. "They're certainly entitled to be involved in politics."

  • Beyond the Pandemic: London's financial hub seeks a rebirth

    On the surface, London’s financial district appears to be a shell of its former self. Developers of the tower, called 8 Bishopsgate, are confident that when construction ends late next year, workers and firms will return to fill all 50 floors of the gleaming new office space. When the coronavirus struck, nearly 540,000 workers vanished almost overnight from the business hub, known as the City of London, or simply “the City.”

  • UPS reveals plan to buy hundreds of helicopter-like electric aircraft to buzz around cities delivering packages - take a look

    The big brown delivery trucks in the sky can carry up to 1,400 pounds of cargo and fly at speeds of up to 170 miles per hour.

  • Iran ship said to be Red Sea troop base off Yemen attacked

    An Iranian ship believed to be a base for the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard and anchored for years in the Red Sea off Yemen has been attacked, Tehran acknowledged Wednesday. Iran's Foreign Ministry confirmed the attack on the MV Saviz, suspected to have been carried out by Israel — though Tehran did not immediately blame its regional archenemy. The assault came as Iran and world powers sat down in Vienna for the first talks about the U.S. potentially rejoining the tattered deal aimed at curbing Iran’s nuclear program, showing events outside the negotiations could derail those efforts.

  • Attorney Lin Wood: Blasting South Carolina's top Republicans

    Lin Wood, the pro-Trump attorney seeking a GOP leadership role in South Carolina, took on two of the state's most notable Republicans on Tuesday and newly questioned the level of support of the party chairman for former President Donald Trump. A Georgia attorney who falsely insists Trump won November's election, Wood is challenging incumbent Drew McKissick for the chairmanship of South Carolina’s Republican Party.