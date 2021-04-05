Asia Stocks Set to Rise After U.S. High; Oil Drops: Markets Wrap

Asia Stocks Set to Rise After U.S. High; Oil Drops: Markets Wrap
Andreea Papuc and Rita Nazareth
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks look set to climb Tuesday after U.S. equities rallied to a record on solid economic data that added to evidence of a strengthening recovery. The dollar and crude oil held losses.

Futures pointed higher in Japan, while Australian and Chinese markets will reopen after holidays. Hong Kong remains closed. S&P 500 futures edged higher after the gauge reached an all-time high with most of its major groups advancing. Megacap U.S. internet and technology stocks rallied amid optimism about the strong pace of economic growth. Facebook Inc. surged to a new peak as the Nasdaq 100 jumped 2%.

Oil held onto most of its decline as growing delays in Europe’s reopening and looming Iranian supply dampened hopes for a swift decline in global inventories.

U.S. data continued to highlight an economic pickup as more Americans are vaccinated against the coronavirus, restrictions are rolled back and fiscal relief takes hold. U.S. service providers had the fastest growth on record in March as orders jumped to new highs. A report last week showed employers in the world’s largest economy added the most jobs in seven months.

At the same time, investors are weighing the impact of the Biden administration’s proposed increase to the corporate tax rate to help fund its spending plan.

“The reopening trade is back with good reason,” Kim Forrest, Bokeh Capital Partners founder and chief investment officer, said on Bloomberg TV. “Do I think that some of that rebound might be taken off of the table because of taxes in America? Maybe near the end of that growth spurt, certainly not at the beginning -- which I think that’s where we are here.”

A ruling that opens the door to passing multiple additional bills this year without any Republican support may bolster the prospects for President Joe Biden’s economic agenda.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reiterated her view that the $1.9 trillion U.S. pandemic-relief bill signed last month won’t stoke inflationary pressures, and suggested that low interest rates will continue to prevail in coming years. She also outlined the case for a harmonized corporate tax rate across the world’s major economies in her first major speech on international economic policy.

Traders are keeping an eye virus curbs across Europe as the region continues to grapple with rising infections that threaten to delay economic reopening there.

Elsewhere, Credit Suisse Group AG started unloading stocks tied to the Archegos Capital blowup more than a week after some rivals dumped their shares and skirted losses. The blocks involve ViacomCBS Inc., Vipshop Holdings Ltd. and Farfetch Ltd. The three companies fell in post-market trading, as did U.S.-listed shares of Credit Suisse.

Some key events to watch this week:

The 2021 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group take place virtually. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is among the participants of a climate discussion on Tuesday. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell takes part in a panel about the global economy on Thursday.The Fed publishes minutes from its March meeting on Wednesday.Japan releases its balance of payments numbers Thursday.China’s consumer and producer prices data are due Friday.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 8:10 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 1.4%. Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.2%.Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.6%.

Currencies

The yen traded at 110.20 per dollar.The offshore yuan was at 6.5580 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed after declining 0.3%.The euro was at $1.1815.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell two basis points to 1.70%.Australia’s 10-year bond yield was steady at 1.84%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.7% to $59.05 a barrel. It tumbled 4.6% in the previous session.Gold was little changed at $1,728.13 an ounce.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • How markets have responded to the Biden presidency

    Yahoo Finance Senior columnist Rick Newman takes a look at how the stock market has performed under the Biden administration and how future tax policy may impact market performance.

  • NRA’s Wayne LaPierre Accused of Using Bankruptcy to Duck Finance Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Wayne LaPierre, the top executive of the National Rifle Association, put the gun rights group into bankruptcy to avoid facing a financial investigation by New York’s Attorney General, a lawyer for the state said at the start of a trial that could reshape one of the most politically powerful organizations in the U.S.New York’s top law enforcement officer, Letitia James, is asking a federal bankruptcy judge in Dallas to either appoint a trustee to run the NRA instead of LaPierre, or to throw out its bankruptcy case, which would make it easier for her to seize the group’s assets if she prevails in a New York lawsuit.“LaPierre’s only goal is to cling to the power that his position holds,” Assistant Attorney General Monica Connell told the judge Monday during the first day of the trial, which is being held by video. James filed a lawsuit against LaPierre and the NRA in August after investigating alleged financial misdeeds by the organization’s top executives. The suit seeks to dissolve the NRA and redistribute its $200 million worht of assets to other nonprofits.NRA attorney Greg Garman defended LaPierre, calling his fundraising prowess irreplaceable. Throwing out the bankruptcy would wrongly expose the NRA to a politically motivated attack on the group’s First Amendment rights, Garman said. And replacing LaPierre would pose an immediate danger to the organization’s future, Garman told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Harlin D. “Cooter” Hale.“A trustee is in fact a death sentence,” Garman said, because LaPierre raises $100 million annually for the 150-year-old organization.Hale isn’t expected to rule until after the multiday trial ends. Both sides will focus on the results of James’s investigation, which concluded the NRA executives illegally diverted tens of millions of dollars away from the group’s charitable mission.The NRA will acknowledge some lapses in financial oversight, Garman said. But those problems have all been resolved and the people mainly responsible have either left or been dismissed, he said.Current and former top NRA officials are expected to testify about the decision to file for bankruptcy and LaPierre’s leadership.One of those witnesses may be Phillip Journey, a family court judge in Wichita and member of the NRA’s board. Journey inserted himself into the group’s bankruptcy by asking Hale to appoint an examiner to look into the allegations against LaPierre and the NRA’s counter claims that it is being unfairly persecuted by James, who had called the gun-rights group a “terrorist organization” even before she took office.The NRA filed its Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition in January as part of a bid to restructure and transfer its charter from New York to Texas. It said at the time that it remained not only solvent but “in its strongest financial condition in years.”The filing came five months after James sued it for violating her state’s nonprofit laws. She has since accused the NRA of using bankruptcy in a “bad faith” bid to undercut the New York dissolution case.The official committee of NRA unsecured creditors opposes an independent examiner, arguing another probe would just duplicate the efforts of the creditor panel. The committee also opposes the effort to dismiss the bankruptcy case and asked Hale to appoint a restructuring officer to oversee the reorganization instead of replacing NRA management with a trustee.The case is National Rifle Association of America, 21-30085, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas (Dallas). To view the docket on Bloomberg Law, click here. Michael R. Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg News parent Bloomberg LP, is a donor to candidates and groups that support gun control, including Everytown for Gun Safety.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Richest New Yorkers Face Tax Hike Under Proposed Budget Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- The richest New York City residents could soon face the highest combined state and city tax rates in the U.S.Governor Andrew Cuomo and state lawmakers have reached a tentative agreement to raise taxes on the wealthiest New Yorkers as part of a roughly $200 billion budget deal expected to be announced as early as Monday, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.If approved, state income-tax rates would temporarily increase to 9.65% from 8.82% for single filers earning more than $1 million, according to the person, who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly because a final budget hasn’t been reached.New York City residents with income over that threshold would pay between 13.5% and 14.8%. That compares with 13.3% on income over $1 million in California, currently the highest in the nation, according to the Tax Foundation.Lawmakers were nearing a budget agreement that would increase corporate and income taxes by $4.3 billion a year with additional revenue going to fund aid for schools, undocumented immigrants and small businesses, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday, citing unnamed sources. The Cuomo administration and legislative leaders didn’t respond to requests for comment.The embattled governor, who faces multiple claims of sexual harassment and allegations his office covered up Covid deaths, said on a call with reporters Monday he has reached a “conceptual agreement on all issues” with the legislature. Cuomo called the deal “the most complicated budget we’ve ever done.”New York lawmakers are the latest officials to target the wealthy in the wake of the economic devastation wrought by the Covid-19 crisis. That’s raised concerns that higher taxes could drive wealthy residents to places where they don’t have to pay as much -- such as Texas or Florida -- threatening city and state budgets.The pandemic has already seen a temporary migration of Americans out of New York, San Francisco and other big cities into second homes elsewhere. New York business leaders, as well as Cuomo himself, have warned that higher taxes on the wealthy could discourage workers from returning to the state after the pandemic is over and encourage companies to move out.“We fear that this tax on high earners will be a money loser for the state,” said Kathryn Wylde, president of business group Partnership for New York City, whose members include JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. “They and their companies are setting up operations in Florida and other low tax states, which is going to result in both an economic loss for the city and a fiscal crisis for the state over the next few years,” Wylde said. Tax BracketsThe New York agreement would create two new tax brackets. Under the proposed plan, income between $5 million and $25 million would be taxed at 10.3% and income over $25 million would be taxed at 10.9%. The new rates would expire in 2027 under the proposed plan.Taxes have been one of the largest points of contention between the governor and the legislature. In his January budget proposal, Cuomo called for a $1.5 billion income tax increase. But that was before the state knew how much money it would receive from a federal aid package. New York will receive only $12.6 billion of the $15 billion in federal aid it sought, leaving a hole of nearly $2.5 billion, budget director Robert Mujica said last week.Leaders of the Senate and Assembly each discussed raising nearly $7 billion of revenue, which included proposals to increase income, estate and corporate taxes. The proposals include a 1% surcharge on capital gains income, a pied-a-terre levy and lifting the estate tax.“The revenue package that is under consideration is strong,” said state Senator John Liu, in an interview. “No one is completely happy with the budget package, which may be an indicator it’s a pretty good package.”Business leaders have lobbied the Cuomo administration and state lawmakers to resist raising taxes, arguing tax increases now would drive high earners out of the state -- and especially New York City -- while the economy struggles to recover from the pandemic.“We are entering an era of increased mobility, and the rise of remote work will mean that far more people vote with their feet. New York already has the nation’s highest tax burdens. Raising taxes on the state’s most mobile residents at a time of enhanced tax competition is a risky move, especially when tax revenues are currently stable,” said Jared Walczak, Vice President of State Projects at Center for State Tax Policy at the Tax Foundation, in an emailed statement.As more people already become less dependent on their central offices, the combination of state and city income taxes will heighten “the departure risk” of high earners who already support much of state spending, said Andrew Rein, president of the nonprofit Citizens Budget Commission, a New York fiscal watchdog.The proposed New York budget deal also includes $500 million in property tax relief intended for about 1.3 million New Yorkers who earn less than $250,000 a year, the person said.The agreement leaves in place prior middle-class tax cuts enacted in 2016, the person said. The personal income tax rate is set to drop in the 2021 tax year to 5.97% from 6.09% for individuals earning between $40,000 and $150,000 a year, and to 6.33% from 6.41% for people earning $150,000 to $300,000 a year.If a state budget isn’t adopted on Monday, or there isn’t an emergency appropriation passed, the paychecks of thousands of state workers, including health care and correctional facilities employees, could be delayed, New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said Friday.(Updates with comments from lawmakers, business groups)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Labor board says Amazon illegally fired outspoken workers

    The National Labor Relations Board has found that two outspoken Amazon workers were illegally fired last year. Both employees, Emily Cunningham and Maren Costa, worked at Amazon offices in Seattle and publicly criticized the company, pushing it to do more to reduce its impact on climate change and to better protect warehouse workers from the coronavirus. Cunningham shared with The Associated Press an email from the NLRB, which said it found that Amazon violated the rights of the two workers.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Weekly Forecast – OPEC+ Gradual Output Increase, Demand Recovery Issues Equal Headwinds

    OPEC and its allies announced that they have decided to gradually increase oil production by some 2 million barrels per day from May to July.

  • Why Applied Materials Rose 13% in March

    Shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) rose 13% in March, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The leading semiconductor equipment company by revenue continued to benefit as the global race in advanced chip production heated up, amid severe semiconductor shortages across a broad range of applications. Applied Materials had already been up strongly on the year, amid a blowout February earnings report, as well as increased spending forecasts from large customer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) in January.

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Testing Trendline

    The crude oil markets have struggled a bit on Monday, to test a major trendline in both grades that we follow here at FX Empire.

  • Oil down 5% as rising OPEC+, Iranian output weighs

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil fell more than $3 a barrel on Monday as rising supply from OPEC+ and higher Iranian output countered signs of a strong economic rebound in the United States. OPEC member Iran, exempt from making voluntary cuts, is also boosting supply. "The timing was not good," said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho Securities.

  • Israel's Netanyahu in court as parties weigh in on his fate

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial resumed Monday, with a key witness painting a picture of an image-obsessed Israeli leader forcing a prominent news site to flatter his family and smear his opponents. In a nationally televised address, Netanyahu accused prosecutors of persecuting him in an attempt to undermine the will of the voters and to drive him out of office. Taken together, the court testimony and political consultations pointed to an increasingly uphill struggle for Netanyahu as he fights for his political life.

  • Dow Jones Jumps 400 Points To All-Time High; Microsoft, Facebook, Alphabet Give Buy Signals

    The Dow Jones and S&P 500 surged to all-time highs Monday. The Nasdaq composite gapped up for the third straight session and passed a key technical level.

  • Coca-Cola, Delta, United, and 7 other companies blast Georgia's new voting law in a wave of corporate backlash

    Apple CEO Tim Cook and JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon have also condemned the law.

  • Butterfly, Trimble, 10X Genomics, Pluristem, Agora — What Cathy Wood's Ark Bought And Sold On Thursday

    Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management sends out an email every night listing the stocks that were bought or sold by the firm's ETFs that day. In recent months, the emails have known to cause certain stocks to see a spike in the after-hours session. Here’s a list of 7 stocks that the hedge fund bought and sold on Thursday. Trades For Ark Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSE: ARKG): Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE: BFLY): Bought 274,300 shares of the medical imaging devices company, representing about 0.049% of the ETF. Butterfly shares closed 3.33% lower at $16.27 on Thursday and were up 2.21% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $29.13 and low of $9.34. 10X Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: TXG): Bought 79,573 shares of the gene sequencing biotechnology company, representing about 0.154% of the ETF. 10X shares closed 2.65% higher at $185.79 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $201.70 and low of $56.81. Phreesia Inc (NYSE: PHR): Sold 80,935 shares of the healthcare software services company, representing about 0.0465% of the ETF. Phreesia shares closed 5.82% higher at $55.13 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $81.59 and low of $17.27. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTI): Sold 121,919 shares of the Israeli-based stemcell company, representing about 0.0063% of the ETF. Pluristem shares closed 0.84% higher at $4.81 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $13.29 and low of $3.09. Syros Pharmaceuticals Co (NASDAQ: SYRS): Sold 35,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, representing about 0.003% of the ETF. Syros stock closed 1.27% lower at $7.38 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $15.65 and low of $5.14. Trades For Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK): Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB): Bought 453,214 shares of the California-based hardware, software and services technology company, representing about 0.153% of the ETF. Trimble shares closed 3.79% higher at $80.74 on Thursday. Its has a 52-week high of $81.09 and low of $27.79. Trades For ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW): Agora Inc (NASDAQ: API): Sold 104,001 shares of the software company, representing about 0.0789% of the ETF. Agora shares closed 6.86% higher at $53.72 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $114.96 and low of $33.60. See Also: Pinduoduo, Shopify, PayPal, LendingTree, JD.com — What Cathy Wood's Ark Bought And Sold On Wednesday See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAnalyst Expects Tesla, GM To See EV Tax Credits Restored With Biden Kicking Off US 'Green Tidal Wave'Lordstown Motors Unveils Endurance Pickup Beta Versions© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • California man charged with 4 counts of murder in L.A.-area office shooting

    The man accused of going on a shooting rampage in a suburban Los Angeles real estate office last week, killing three adults and a child, has been formally charged with four counts of murder, prosecutors said on Monday. Arraignment of the suspect, Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, 44, who was himself wounded by gunfire before being arrested, was postponed until Tuesday due to his medical condition, according to a spokeswoman for the Orange County District Attorney's Office, Kimberly Edds. He is accused of opening fire with a semi-automatic pistol last Wednesday inside the office suite of a mobile home reality company in the city of Orange, south of Los Angeles, after first chaining shut the access gates of the business complex.

  • Remote working: Is Big Tech going off work from home?

    After much hype about working from home, some tech companies are getting cold feet.

  • The final season of 'The Walking Dead' will premiere in August

    The final season of AMC's hit series will kick off with eight new episodes. Showrunner Angela Kang teases "never-before-seen" locations to come.

  • Matthews, Tavares lead Maple Leafs to 4-2 win over Flames

    Auston Matthews and John Tavares each had a goal and an assist and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Calgary Flames 4-2 Sunday night. Morgan Rielly and Alex Galchenyuk also scored for the Maple Leafs, who are 6-3-1 in their last 10 and continue to top the NHL’s North Division. Michael Hutchinson made 32 saves.

  • 11 times women made history in 2021

    Youn Yuh-jung became the first Asian woman to win any individual motion picture category at the SAG Awards on Sunday.

  • Bill Murray says it was 'physically painful' to shoot the new 'Ghostbusters' movie

    The legendary actor, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters," says the latest movie in the franchise has "the feel of the first one."

  • Asian American Man Punched in Hate Crime Asks for Attacker to Get Restorative Justice, Not Jail

    A Portland man has agreed to participate in a restorative justice resolution instead of facing jail time for attacking an Asian American man in December 2020. Daniel Hutchens, 38, pleaded guilty to a bias crime for assaulting an Asian American man at a Portland MAX stop last year, according to Oregon Live. Hutchens fled the scene after the attack.

  • Piers Morgan suggested to Tucker Carlson that Meghan Markle may be 'completely delusional' while saying he really doesn't know or care

    Morgan spoke on camera for the first time since leaving his job, settling scores for over an hour on Fox's new streaming show "Tucker Carlson Today."