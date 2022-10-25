Asia Stocks Set to Rise on US Rally, Dip in Yields: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks look poised to climb Wednesday after US shares extended a rally amid upbeat corporate earnings and speculation that the Federal Reserve is getting closer to ending aggressive monetary tightening.
Futures for markets in Japan and Australia were decisively higher while contracts for Hong Kong showed marginal gains. A near 5% rebound in a gauge of US-listed Chinese stocks helped claw back some of the record loss suffered in the wake of the party congress in Beijing.
China’s central bank and foreign-exchange regulator said they would maintain the healthy development of stock and bond markets, which may ease concerns among traders over risks from President Xi Jinping tightening his grip on government. They also reiterated that the yuan would be “basically stable.”
Treasuries rallied Tuesday, pushing the 10-year yield down to 4.10%, while the dollar dropped after data for US home prices and consumer confidence underscored concern over the economic outlook.
While that hasn’t changed expectations that the Fed will hike interest rates by 75 basis points next month, it adds to signs of a potential shift in policy next year that may take pressure off global markets.
Adding to positive signs, roughly 28% of S&P 500 companies have reported earnings, with around 70% outperforming estimates, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
The Coca-Cola Co. and General Motors Co. closed the US session in green after topping analysts’ earnings estimates. Google parent Alphabet Inc. fell postmarket after missing estimates. Microsoft Corp. which also reported earnings after markets closed, topped expectations but cited the impact the surging US dollar had on revenue growth.
US stock futures fell in early Asian trade Wednesday after three days of gains for benchmark indexes on Wall Street.
Still, analysts are also expecting a jumbo hike of 75 basis points from the European Central Bank on Thursday, even as many economists now reckon a recession has begun in the euro region.
Elsewhere in markets, the British pound held overnight gains early Wednesday as Rishi Sunak formally took over as UK prime minister, vowing to “fix” the mistakes made by his predecessor, Liz Truss.
Key events this week:
Earnings due this week include: Apple, Exxon Mobil, Ford Motor, Credit Suisse, Airbus, Amazon, Bank of China, Boeing, Caterpillar, Cnooc, Intel, McDonald’s, Mercedes-Benz, Merck, Samsung Electronics, Shell, Vale, Visa, Volkswagen
Bank of Canada rate decision, Wednesday
ECB rate decision, Thursday
US GDP, durable goods orders, initial jobless claims, Thursday
Bank of Japan policy decision, Friday
US personal income, personal spending, pending home sales, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
S&P 500 futures fell 0.9% as of 7:41 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 1.6% Tuesday
Nasdaq 100 futures fell 1.9%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 2.1%
Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.9%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures rose 0.8%
Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.1%
Currencies
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
The euro was little changed at $0.9961
The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 148.11 per dollar
The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.3172 per dollar
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin fell 0.6% to $20,061.52
Ether fell 1.1% to $1,458.2
Bonds
The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined 14 basis points to 4.10% on Tuesday
Commodities
West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5% to $84.90 a barrel
Spot gold was little changed
(An earlier version of this story was corrected to show in first deck that yields fell)
