Asia Stocks Set to Rise in Wake of US Tech Rally: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian equities are poised for a positive open Tuesday following gains on Wall Street amid strength in technology stocks and bets for less-aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

Futures contracts point to gains in Australia and Japan after the Nasdaq 100 had its best two-day rally since November. The S&P 500 gained 1.2%, extending its surge to 12% from an October low.

Australian and New Zealand bonds fell in early Asia trading, echoing moves in Treasuries as traders re-embraced riskier assets. The Australian dollar held overnight gains while the yen steadied after dropping amid the low level of Japanese yields versus those of other developed economies.

The likely advance in Asian shares will be limited to the small number of markets open, with key centers including Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore and Seoul still closed for Lunar New Year celebrations.

In the meantime, global investors are focused on central banks and US corporate earnings, with marquee names like Microsoft Corp. and Intel Corp. to report results this week that will help shape the outlook for the sector.

While some traders are bracing for the group’s worst earnings slump since 2016, pessimism has recently faded as tech firms focus on cost cuts and inflation shows signs of easing.

“Markets have leapt ahead this year, driven by China’s reopening, falling energy prices and slowing inflation,” strategists at BlackRock Investment Institute wrote. “This has spurred hopes of a soft economic landing, plummeting inflation and interest rate cuts. We see markets vulnerable to negative surprises – and unprepared for recession.”

Markets have priced in a smaller 25-basis-point hike at the Fed’s Jan. 31-Feb. 1 meeting. Even as several officials say rates must peak above 5% and stay higher for longer, traders remain skeptical.

Among commodities, copper remains near a seven-month high amid optimism China’s abandonment of Covid Zero will fuel demand of the industrial metal that’s key in construction and infrastructure, as well as the new-energy sector. Oil prices fell slightly on rising US stockpiles, while gold edged higher.

Optimism around a less hawkish Federal Reserve, China’s reopening and a weaker dollar is already priced in, according to Morgan Stanley’s strategist Michael Wilson. Nevertheless, he does expect a stock rally in 2024 following a challenging 2023 as the US economy suffers through an earnings recession.

Meantime, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she’s encouraged by progress on inflation, with energy prices and supply-chain issues easing across the globe even as the US labor market remains strong.

Key events this week:

PMIs for US, euro area, UK, Japan, Tuesday

Richmond Fed Manufacturing, Tuesday

ECB President Christine Lagarde delivers a video message on “the euro as a guarantee of resilience,” Tuesday

US MBA mortgage applications, Philadelphia Fed non-manufacturing activity, Wednesday

US fourth-quarter GDP, new home sales, initial jobless claims, Thursday

US personal income/spending, PCE deflator, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, pending home sales, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.3% as of 7:42 a.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures rose 1%

The S&P 500 rose 1.2% on Monday and the Nasdaq 100 rose 2.2%

Currencies

The euro was little changed at $1.0870

The Japanese yen was little changed at 130.61 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7776 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.7026

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 3.51%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 3.48%

Commodities

Spot gold was unchanged at $1,931.04 an ounce

