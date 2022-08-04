Asia Stocks Set for Steady Open; Oil Extends Slide: Markets Wrap

Sunil Jagtiani
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia look set for a cautious start on Friday as investors evaluate the latest batch of earnings and choppy economic prospects amid a global wave of monetary tightening and punishing inflation.

Futures dipped for Japan and were steady for Australia. Traders are waiting to see if a jump in US-listed Chinese technology shares -- spurred by better-than-feared results from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. -- spills over into Hong Kong’s bourse. US futures fluctuated after the S&P 500 closed little changed.

Treasuries mostly made modest gains, leaving the 10-year yield at 2.69%. The inversion between two-year and 10-year yields remained around the deepest since 2000, indicating worries about a recession. The dollar was little changed.

Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester reiterated the US central bank’s determination to quell price pressures. Earlier Thursday, the Bank of England unleashed its biggest interest-rate hike in 27 years and warned of a prolonged economic contraction.

Tighter policy is fanning economic angst and sapping assets like oil, which extended a plunge below $90 to levels last seen before Russia’s war in Ukraine. Gold, meanwhile, advanced in part on US-China tension over Taiwan.

A global equity index is set for a third weekly advance in a recovery from bear-market lows, helped by corporate earnings. The durability of the bounce remains in doubt because of central bank rate rises and geopolitical threats.

“It’s a little too early to say the risk is off the table,” Carol Schleif, deputy chief investment officer at BMO Family Office, said on Bloomberg Television. “Significant slowing” is starting to come in parts of the US economy, she said.

US payrolls Friday are the next key data point for markets. Hiring likely softened in July but the labor market remains consistent with an expanding rather than recessionary economy and the Fed will press on with rate hikes, according to Anna Wong, chief U.S. economist for Bloomberg Economics.

Investors are also continuing to monitor the aftermath of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. China, which regards the self-ruled island as part of its territory, reportedly fired missiles over Taiwan during military drills on Thursday. If confirmed, that would mark a major escalation.

This week’s MLIV Pulse survey is asking about your outlook for corporate bonds, mergers and acquisitions and health of US corporate balance sheets through the end of the year. It takes one minute to participate in the MLIV Pulse survey, so please click here to get involved anonymously.

What to watch this week:

  • US employment report for July, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 8:39 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.1%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4%

  • Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.2%

  • S&P/ASX 200 futures were steady

  • Hang Seng futures added 0.3%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

  • The euro was at $1.0247

  • The Japanese yen was at 132.76 per dollar, up 0.1%

  • The offshore yuan was at 6.7543 per dollar, down 0.1%

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 2.69%

  • Australia’s 10-year bond yield dropped six basis points to 3.08%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude was at $87.89 a barrel, down 0.7%

  • Gold was at $1,792.81 an ounce, up 0.1%

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

