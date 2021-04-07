Stocks Hover Around Record High; Treasuries Steady: Markets Wrap

Stocks Hover Around Record High; Treasuries Steady: Markets Wrap
Andreea Papuc
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Global stocks traded around all-time highs Wednesday as the economic rebound from the pandemic and stimulus supported investor sentiment. The dollar dipped and Treasury yields were steady.

A gauge of Asia-Pacific equities rose, aided by a climb in Japan. Toshiba Corp. shares are poised to surge after the company received an initial buyout offer from CVC Capital Partners. U.S. futures were in the green after technology companies led a modest decline in the S&P 500, offsetting gains in retailers. The Nasdaq 100 also retreated. Volume on U.S. exchanges slipped below 10 billion shares for the first time this year.

Oil held above $59 a barrel amid optimism that economic expansion will pick up. he International Monetary Fund upgraded its global growth forecast for the second time in three months, while warning about a divergence between advanced and lesser-developed economies.

Traders are taking heart from the assurance of continued central bank support and an improving growth outlook. The IMF opened its spring meetings with forecasts for the strongest global expansion in at least four decades. Concerns about higher borrowing costs destabilizing the market have also eased, with bond yields subsiding as traders pull their more-aggressive positioning for Federal Reserve policy tightening.

“Central banks are continuing to keep interest rates so low so people are looking for some place to put their money where they can get a return,” Sarah Hunt, Alpine Woods Capital Investors associate portfolio manager, said on Bloomberg TV. “I think that’s also why you have stocks priced somewhat for perfection.”

The latest U.S. labor-market data showed job openings rose to a two-year high in February, led by gains in some of the industries hardest hit during the pandemic.

Some key events to watch this week:

The 2021 Spring Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group take place virtually. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell takes part in a panel about the global economy on Thursday.The Fed publishes minutes from its March meeting on Wednesday.Japan releases its balance of payments numbers Thursday.China’s consumer and producer prices data are due Friday.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 10:20 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.1%.Japan’s Topix Index added 0.6%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.7%.South Korea’s Kospi Index climbed 0.6%.Hang Seng Index rose 0.5%.

Currencies

The yen was at 109.63 per dollar, up 0.1%.The offshore yuan was at 6.5418 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.1%.The euro traded at $1.1877.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was at 1.66%.Australia’s 10-year Treasury yield fell two basis points to 1.76%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $59.64 a barrel.Gold was at about $1,740 an ounce.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Samsung Profit Surges 44% as Mobile Sales Cushion Fab Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co.’s profit for the first quarter rose 44% from the prior year as the early release of a new flagship smartphone and strong gadget sales softened the blow from a Texas power failure that took one of its factories offline.South Korea’s biggest company posted operating income of 9.3 trillion won ($8.3 billion) for the three months ended March in preliminary results released Wednesday. That compares with a 8.88 trillion won average of forecasts. Sales for the quarter were 17% higher than the same period a year ago at 65 trillion won. The company didn’t provide net income or break out divisional performance, which it will report later this month.Shares were down about 0.5% in Seoul on Wednesday morning.The world’s largest memory maker had warned about profitability declining in the first quarter, anticipating weaker demand, but instead the economic rebound from the pandemic happened faster than expected and semiconductor prices are now on the rise.​ “Improving DRAM supply-demand conditions will boost the profits,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Masahiro Wakasugi, adding that “the launch of next-generation DRAM, DDR5 (double data rate 5), in 2H21 may stimulate demand, further boosting the sales.”Read more: Samsung Unveils Next-Gen Memory for Data-Hungry AI and Computers​Still, the company’s Austin, Texas plant was suspended for more than a month by statewide power failures, leading to about 300 billion won of losses, according to analysts’ estimates. That lost output will have affected its auto parts and mid-range smartphones, said Greg Roh, a senior vice president at HMC Securities.Read more: Chip Lead Times Stretch to 16 Weeks Indicating More Supply AngstThe Galaxy S21 family of flagship Android devices was released earlier than Samsung’s annual refresh cadence, giving its phone business a January boost. With major rival Huawei Technologies Co. derailed by U.S. sanctions, Samsung and a cohort of Chinese contenders have rushed to fill the void left in the market.Samsung’s first-quarter smartphone shipments are estimated at 76 million, up 25% from the previous quarter, with an average selling price more than 20% higher, according to Eugene Investment & Securities. The S21 series outsold its predecessor S20 by a two-to-one margin in the first six weeks after launch, helped by a lower starting price and strong support from U.S. carriers, according to Counterpoint Research.(Updates with share price and analyst comment)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Climb to Record After Strong Economic Data: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rallied to a record after solid U.S. economic data added to evidence the recovery is gaining momentum. The dollar fell while Treasuries were little changed. Oil sank.Most major groups in the S&P 500 rose, with the gauge extending gains into a third session. The Nasdaq 100 advanced 2%. Google’s parent Alphabet Inc. jumped as the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the company didn’t commit copyright infringement when it used Oracle Corp.’s programming code in the Android operating system. Tesla Inc. rallied after blowout delivery numbers from the electric-vehicle maker. GameStop Corp. slumped on plans to sell up to $1 billion worth of additional shares.Traders pushed up the value of stocks after data highlighted an economic pickup as more Americans are vaccinated against the coronavirus, restrictions are rolled back and fiscal relief takes hold. U.S. service providers had the fastest growth on record in March as orders jumped to new highs. The figures from the Institute for Supply Management followed a Friday report showing that employers added the most jobs in seven months.“It’s hard to look around and find a lot of reasons to be negative,” said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird. “We had a big beat on March payrolls, Treasuries have mostly been unchanged. It’s one of those situations where good news is actually good news.”Despite the gains in stocks in recent days, speculators have been pulling back their bets for lower volatility. Net short non-commercial positions in Cboe Volatility Index futures have shrunk for six straight weeks to their lowest since the beginning of December. The U.S. equity volatility benchmark fell to its lowest in over a year on Thursday as the S&P 500 closed at a record high.Some key events to watch this week:The 2021 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group take place virtually. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is among the participants of a climate discussion on Tuesday. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell takes part in a panel about the global economy on Thursday.The Fed publishes minutes from its March meeting on Wednesday.Japan releases its balance of payments numbers Thursday.China’s consumer and producer prices data are due Friday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 rose 1.4% as of 4 p.m. New York time.The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.1%.The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 1.7%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.3%.The euro increased 0.4% to $1.1811.The Japanese yen appreciated 0.4% to 110.21 per dollar.BondsThe yield on two-year Treasuries sank two basis points to 0.17%.The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 1.71%.The yield on 30-year Treasuries declined less than one basis point to 2.35%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude dipped 4.3% to $58.78 a barrel.Gold was little changed at $1,728.26 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street takes a pause, Treasury yields dip, focus on Fed

    U.S. stocks struggled to build on the prior session's record closing highs and Treasury yields edged lower on Tuesday as investors digested recent upbeat data and looked to the Federal Reserve for its economic outlook. This suggests market participants are optimistic about an economic rebound - and corporate earnings - fueled by vaccine distribution, stimulus and a robust infrastructure bill being debated in Washington. "We had a big push-through on Monday which built on the jobs report on Friday, and it's not uncommon for the market to take a breather after reaching new highs," said Joseph Sroka, chief investment officer at NovaPoint in Atlanta.

  • Morgan Stanley Sold Part of Archegos Holdings Before Most Rivals

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley sold $5 billion of shares owned by Archegos Capital Management a day before a deluge of block trades sent shockwaves across capital markets.The sale of the basket of shares on March 25 was completed at a fixed discount, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing private transactons.The Wall Street bank sold shares held by Bill Hwang’s family office in about 10 companies after the market close, mainly to hedge funds, the person said. CNBC reported earlier Tuesday on the size of the stock sale.Morgan Stanley’s early bid for the exits helped the firm emerge largely unscathed from a fund flameout that’s inflicted billions in losses at other banks. Credit Suisse Group AG on Tuesday announced a $4.7 billion writedown tied to its exposure to Archegos, and Nomura Holdings Inc. has said it could take a hit of as much as $2 billion.Morgan Stanley was one of the early backers of the family office despite the legal taint tied to Hwang. He was accused of insider trading by authorities and in 2012 pleaded guilty to wire fraud on behalf of his hedge fund, Tiger Asia Management.A spokesman for Morgan Stanley declined to comment.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Earnings Season Is Coming. Get Used to Disappointment.

    Earnings season is about to begin—and investors might want to consider a cautious approach. S&P 500 earnings per share are expected to grow 24% year-over-year, according to FactSet data, boosted by a wipeout from the pandemic in March 2020. The rapid recovery will be a particular benefit for manufacturers, retailers and restaurant operators because expenses in those industries are heavily comprised of fixed costs, and more sales lead to greater products without expenses rising too much.

  • S&P 500, Dow at all-time highs after robust economic data

    Wall Street's main indexes jumped more than 1% on Monday, with the S&P 500 and the Dow at record highs as investors cheered strong jobs and services sector reports which bolstered views that 2021 could see the best economic growth in nearly four decades. "Investors are more focused on strong economic growth and how that potential leads to better earnings in the future," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth in New York. With speedy vaccinations and additional government stimulus helping the S&P 500 and the Dow clinch all-time highs, focus now turns to progress on a massive infrastructure plan and the upcoming corporate earnings season for insight on the sustainability of the rally.

  • Is XLRN Stock A Buy or Sell?

    We at Insider Monkey have gone over 887 13F filings that hedge funds and prominent investors are required to file by the SEC The 13F filings show the funds’ and investors’ portfolio positions as of December 31st. In this article, we look at what those funds think of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) based on that […]

  • IMF upgrades 2021 global growth forecast to 6%

    The rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and vast sums of government aid will accelerate global economic growth to a record high this year in a powerful rebound from the pandemic recession, the International Monetary Fund says in its latest forecasts. (April 6)

  • Amazon CEO Bezos, stung by wide criticism, endorses U.S. corporate tax hike

    Amazon.com Inc supports a hike in the U.S. corporate tax rate as part of an infrastructure overhaul, Jeff Bezos, chief executive of the largest U.S. retailer, said on Tuesday after facing withering criticism from the White House, Congress and on social media. "We support the Biden Administration’s focus on making bold investments in American infrastructure," Bezos said in a blog post. "We recognize this investment will require concessions from all sides — both on the specifics of what’s included as well as how it gets paid for (we’re supportive of a rise in the corporate tax rate)."

  • On UFC debut anniversary, Conor McGregor reminisces early approach to MMA rise

    Conor McGregor vows to turn back the clock by reverting to his old ways that brought early success.

  • 'Potential for double-digit price growth could continue' for GTA housing: TRREB

    The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says the average selling price jumped 21.6 per cent in March, compared to the same month last year to $1,097,565.

  • QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, QuantumScape Corporation (QS) closed at $49.37, marking a +0.14% move from the previous day.

  • Exclusive: Boris Johnson's Islamophobia inquiry accused of whitewash

    An inquiry into the Tory party's handling of Islamophobia complaints has been accused of ignoring individuals who wanted to submit damning evidence, sparking fears of a whitewash. The independent probe, commissioned by Boris Johnson in December 2019 to look into the party's treatment of anti-Muslim and other discrimination allegations, is set to report in May, an inquiry spokesman confirmed. The findings of the inquiry, led by Prof Swaran Singh, a former commissioner for the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), will be made public, it is understood. The Conservative Party expects to have the chance for its lawyers to review the report before it is published. It is now in the drafting stage and closed to submissions, fuelling anger among former party figures who said their attempts to give testimony were passed over. Baroness Warsi, the former Conservative party co-chair who was Britain’s first female Muslim Cabinet minister and previously complained that anti-Muslim prejudice in the party was "very widespread", collated a series of cases to submit to the inquiry. She handed the panel the names and contact details of several dozen people who wanted to give evidence about their experiences – but at least eight complainants received no contact from the inquiry, it is claimed. Among them is Kyle Pedley, a former deputy chairman of Stourbridge Conservative Association, who told The Telegraph the panel's failure to take evidence from him cast it as a "seemingly whitewashed and perfunctory inquiry". He had hoped to submit testimony about the party's inaction over an incident in October 2019 that left him "aghast". A local party officer allegedly volleyed a barrage of inappropriate questions at a Muslim council candidate about his religion and race. When the candidate left the room, another officer questioned whether the local party would benefit from fielding an "Asian" in the council ward, Mr Pedley claimed. He submitted a formal complaint to Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ) the day after the episode, but claimed there was no attempt to follow it up. He later resigned as a council candidate and party member in protest. After giving details of the complaint and alleged inaction to Baroness Warsi, he said: "She discussed my case and gave contact details [to the inquiry]. No one contacted me. I didn't receive any communication whatsoever." Another complainant who wanted to give testimony was Ajay Jagota, a former local party officer who resigned after CCHQ failed to take action against a party councillor who allegedly made an anti-Muslim remark. Mr Jagota quit as chairman of South Shields Tory association in January 2019 in protest at the central party and its chairman declining to respond to his formal complaint over a period of four months. His departure prompted Downing Street to apologise to him for the party's lack of response and insist that the claim was being investigated. Expressing his disappointment about the conduct of the inquiry, he said: "Based on the fact that I put myself forward and nobody has rung me, any normal person would say they have no confidence in it. Why haven't you [the panel] listened to my case, especially when Number 10 have written to me apologising for how it was handled?”. Mr Jagota added that the party must implement new and robust processes for handling Islamophobia and other discrimination complaints. The EHRC said last year that it would monitor the independent review into the party's complaint-handling processes, and did not rule out launching its own investigation if "we are not satisfied with progress". A Conservative party spokesman said: "The independent investigation will be published in due course. On such a serious matter it is absolutely right that a thorough investigation takes place." The Telegraph can also reveal that, separate to the inquiry, the Conservative Party has agreed to pay £35,000 towards legal costs and appoint an independent QC to investigate claims of Islamophobia against a former Tory councillor. Mohammed Arif issued proceedings under the Equality Act 2010, alleging discrimination and victimisation against the central party and his local Tory association in Walsall over a series of incidents since 2015, it is understood. The party finally agreed in January to an independent probe to examine whether he was treated unfavourably because of his race or religion, and to pay a contribution towards his legal costs. The party spokesman said: "We cannot comment on ongoing legal matters." Mr Arif declined to comment.

  • Why Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. might need surgery

    Fernando Tatis Jr., the Padres' $340-million man, took a mighty swing Monday and again partially dislocated his left shoulder. Here are a few of his options.

  • Rep. Mike Garcia faces another Democratic challenger — Simi Valley Council Member Ruth Luevanos

    A second Democratic challenger has emerged in a northern L.A. County district that could be key to determining the party that controls Congress.

  • Harvey Weinstein has appealed his rape conviction and is asking for a new trial

    Harvey Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York and faces more charges in Los Angeles.

  • Baylor beats Gonzaga in lopsided NCAA men's basketball title game

    The Baylor Bears won their first ever NCAA men's basketball title, beating the previously undefeated Gonzaga Bulldogs in a lopsided 86-70 victory in Indianapolis on Monday night. The Bears dominated the highly anticipated matchup between the two No. 1 seeds from the start, and Baylor guards Jared Butler, MaCio Teague, and Davion Mitchell kept their team with double-digit leads for most of the night while Gonzaga star Jalen Suggs, who ended with 22 points, got into early foul trouble. Baylor previously came closest to a national championship 1948, when it finished second. Gonzaga had been shooting for the first perfect season since Indiana's 1976 32-0 juggernaut year. More stories from theweek.comAlmost half of all new U.S. coronavirus cases are in just 5 statesJanet Yellen's proposal to revolutionize corporate taxationTrump's circle isn't defending Matt Gaetz because 'not a lot of people are surprised' by the allegations

  • Licence to trade: Liz Truss will use Ian Fleming’s old office to strike post-Brexit deals

    When Ian Fleming inhabited an office in the Old Admiralty, he commanded a unit of specialist intelligence commandos. Now Liz Truss is poised to move into the same Westminster quarters to lead an elite team of trade negotiators. The International Trade Secretary will later this month relocate to “Room 39”, the renowned base of the Naval Intelligence Division where the James Bond creator was stationed during the Second World War. Codenamed 17F, he was the right-hand man of Rear Admiral John Godfrey who was later the inspiration for his character M, and was credited as the brains behind a series of daring proposals. Behind the walls of the turreted, handsome red brick and Portland stone facade of the Old Admiralty, Lieutenant-commander Fleming helped devise Operation Mincemeat. The plan to hoodwink the Germans by furnishing a corpse in Spain with papers describing a fake Allied plan to invade Greece was a success. Although operating in a markedly different context today, Ms Truss will nonetheless hope to mirror some of the attributes of the feted naval intelligence officer-turned-novelist, who was branded by one colleague a “skilled fixer and a vigorous showman”.

  • Afternoon Observer | NC cop attacked Black woman at traffic stop, lawsuit says + Meet this banker by day, artist by night

    Good afternoon, Charlotte. This is Kristen, hoping you’re all having a lovely Tuesday so far. I want to kick things off today by introducing you to another of my talented colleagues here at the Observer. Our Meet the Reporter series continues this week featuring Alison Kuznitz, who covers local government in the Charlotte area, and most recently, the COVID-19 pandemic. Meet her here, and be sure to catch up on her recent reporting.

  • SAG Awards: Screen Actors Guild honour The Trial of the Chicago 7

    People from ethnic minorities win in all four individual film categories for the first time.