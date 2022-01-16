Asia Stocks Set for Steady Start Before China Data: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set for a steady open Monday ahead of data expected to underline China’s economic slowdown amid speculation that officials will take steps to bolster growth.
Futures rose for Japan and Australia and were steady for Hong Kong. The dollar was mixed in early Asian trading. U.S. markets are shut Monday for a holiday.
A real estate downturn and power shortages may have contributed to the weakest Chinese expansion in more than a year last quarter. The nation is also grappling with partial shutdowns to stem the spread of Covid-19. Traders are waiting to see if the People’s Bank of China lowers a key policy rate.
China’s outlook, tighter Federal Reserve monetary policy to fight high inflation, the omicron virus strain and company earnings are shaping sentiment. Billionaire investor Bill Ackman said the Fed should raise its key interest rate by a bigger-than-expected 50 basis points in March to “restore its credibility.”
A retreat in U.S. shares led in part by the technology sector has weighed on global equities this year, while the 10-year Treasury yield is back up to levels seen before the pandemic roiled global markets in 2020.
The resilience of corporate profits is a key area of focus following the start of the earnings season, according to Julian Emanuel, chief equity and quantitative strategist at Evercore ISI.
“Given the record inflation backdrop and historically tight labor market, investor focus is on margins -- demonstrating pricing power, passing on rising costs to the customer,” Emanuel wrote in a note.
Elsewhere, traders are evaluating whether crude oil -- which posted a fourth straight gain last week -- will continue climbing. Bitcoin was trading around $43,000.
For more market analysis, read our MLIV blog.
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
The S&P 500 rose 0.1% Friday
The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.8%
Nikkei 225 futures climbed 0.4%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 futures advanced 0.4%
Hang Seng futures were little changed
Currencies
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2% Friday
The euro was at $1.1416
The Japanese yen was at 114.16 per dollar
The offshore yuan was at 6.3534 per dollar
Bonds
The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced eight basis points to 1.78% Friday
Commodities
West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.1% to $83.82 a barrel Friday
Gold was at $1,817.93 an ounce
