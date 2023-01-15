Asia Stocks Set for Support From Wall Street Rally: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian equities are set to open the week with a tailwind from US stocks closing at the highest in a month as easing inflation expectations fuel January’s global share rally.

Australian shares climbed, futures for Hong Kong pointed higher and an index of US-listed Chinese stocks ended Friday at the strongest level since July. Contracts for Japan fell as the yen’s rebound weighs on exporters. Investors remain on guard for another surprise from the country’s central bank when it sets policy on Wednesday.

The dollar was fractionally lower against most of its Group-of-10 currency counterparts early on Monday, reflecting appetite for riskier assets. Bond yields rose in Australia and New Zealand. There will be no trading in Treasuries, with US financial markets closed for a holiday.

One of the first cues for traders in Asia will come from the People’s Bank of China’s medium-term lending facility, with the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of analysts indicating a liquidity boost could help alleviate a cash crunch as the week-long Lunar New Year holidays approach.

Investors have continued to pour money back into Chinese technology stocks, though they remain wary of regulatory risks and the impact of surging Covid infections. The World Health Organization has urged China to share more detailed information on the spread of virus after the government’s announcement of almost 60,000 related deaths in a month.

Ahead of Monday’s US holiday, the S&P 500 crossed its 200-day moving average and finished within a hair of 4,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co., which reported results, pushed higher. The Nasdaq 100 climbed for a sixth straight day, the longest winning run since November 2021 — the month when it hit an all-time high.

Data last week added to optimism that the Federal Reserve may be able to slow the pace of interest rate hikes. Among the latest batch on Friday, US short-term inflation views fell in early January to the lowest in nearly two years, providing a bigger-than-expected boost to consumer sentiment.

Fed Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic told CBS News he’s leaning toward supporting a smaller rate hike at the next meeting following Thursday’s report showing a further slowing in prices.

A host of Fed officials will be speaking this week, providing more clues for investors. The World Economic Forum’s annual meeting kicks off in Davos, Switzerland, with speakers there including European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and the International Monetary Fund’s Kristalina Georgieva.

The busy week will also be punctuated by more corporate earnings, such as Wall Street heavyweights Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley.

Key events this week:

Earnings this week are scheduled to include: Charles Schwab, Discover Financial, Goldman Sachs, HDFC Bank, Interactive Brokers, Investor AB, Morgan Stanley, Netflix, Procter & Gamble, Prologis, State Street

China medium-term lending, Monday

World Economic Forum’s kicks off in Davos, Monday

US markets closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday

China retail sales, industrial production, GDP, Tuesday

US Empire State manufacturing survey, Tuesday

Fed’s John Williams to speak, Tuesday

Eurozone CPI, Wednesday

US retail sales, PPI, industrial production, business inventories, MBA mortgage applications, cross-border investment, Wednesday

Bank of Japan rate decision, Wednesday

Federal Reserve releases Beige Book, Wednesday

Fed speakers include Raphael Bostic, Lorie Logan and Patrick Harker, Wednesday

US housing starts, initial jobless claims, Philadelphia Fed index, Thursday

ECB account of its December policy meeting and President Christine Lagarde on a panel in Davos, Thursday

Fed speakers include Susan Collins and John Williams, Thursday

Japan CPI, Friday

China loan prime rates, Friday

US existing home sales, Friday

IMF’s Kristalina Georgieva and ECB’s Lagarde speak in Davos, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets as of 8:03 a.m. Tokyo time:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% on Friday and the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.7%

Nikkei 225 futures fell 1.3%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.2%

Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.4%

Currencies

The euro was little changed at $1.0833

The Japanese yen was little changed at 127.79 per dollar

The Australian dollar rose 0.1% to $0.6974

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $20,842.12

Ether was little changed at $1,550.95

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 3.50% on Friday

Australia’s 10-year bond yields rose two basis points to 3.61%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.9% to $79.86 a barrel on Friday

Spot gold rose 1.2% to $1,920.23 an ounce on Friday

