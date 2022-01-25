U.S. Futures, Stocks Fall After Wall Street Swings: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures and Asian stocks declined Tuesday after breathtaking volatility on Wall Street stoked by concerns over Federal Reserve policy tightening and geopolitical tension.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts retreated as did shares in Japan, South Korea and Australia. Dip buyers left U.S. equities in the green on high volumes, a wild turnaround from a selloff that at one point Monday rivaled any of the last two years amid a 4% drop in American equities.

Treasuries were mixed and the benchmark 10-year yield was steady. An auction of two-year notes attracted the strongest demand since February 2020. Oil stabilized after getting swept up in the bout of risk aversion.

The prospect of a Fed interest-rate hiking cycle and balance-sheet reduction to tackle inflation is rattling markets. Escalating U.S.-Russia tension over Ukraine has also encouraged demand for havens. The dollar held gains.

Singapore’s currency rose on surprise monetary-policy tightening to tackle price pressures.

Global shares are down more than 6% this month on risks from ebbing Fed stimulus as well as an uneven start to the company earnings season. The question now is whether the slide is a buying opportunity or portends wider stress across more asset classes.

“Volatility is back,” Lori Calvasina, head of U.S. equity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, said on Bloomberg Television. “We’re having a sea-change in terms of Fed policy. Equity investors frankly have been behind the curve in anticipating what’s coming, so there’s a lot of catch-up to do.”

The Cboe Volatility Index, a gauge of implied equity swings for the S&P 500, at one point Monday spiked to the highest level in over a year before receding. The Russell 2000 gauge of U.S. small-caps lifted from bear market levels to end more than 2% up.

Rocky Time

A team of Oppenheimer strategists led by John Stoltzfus wrote Monday that the stock recovery may come sooner than expected and “it’s time to make shopping lists and look for ‘babies that got thrown out with the bath water.’”

But Jeremy Siegel, a professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and author of “Stocks for the Long Run,” said investors should brace for challenges this quarter.

“I’m still very positive on long-term equities but I think it’s in for a rocky time the next two or three months,” he said. “We have to get used to the fact that the Fed is going to be much more hawkish.”

In the latest development over Ukraine, where Russian troops are massing on the nation’s borders, the U.S. is putting as many as 8,500 troops on heightened alert for deployment to bolster NATO forces in Eastern Europe if needed. Russia has denied it intends to invade.

In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin -- a poster child for swings in sentiment -- held most of its gains from Monday, when it advanced for the first time in six days.

Elsewhere, China Evergrande Group urged offshore bondholders not to adopt aggressive legal action over repayments, after an ad-hoc group of its overseas creditors threatened to take enforcement measures.

What to watch this week:

IMF launches the World Economic Outlook update Tuesday.

U.S. Conference Board consumer confidence Tuesday.

Fed monetary policy decision Wednesday.

EIA crude oil inventory report Wednesday.

U.S. new home sales, wholesale inventories Wednesday.

South African Reserve Bank rate decision Thursday.

U.S. initial jobless claims, durable goods, GDP Thursday.

Eurozone economic confidence, consumer confidence Friday.

U.S. consumer income, University of Michigan consumer sentiment Friday.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 9:20 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.3%

Nasdaq 100 futures shed 0.4%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.5%

Japan’s Topix index dropped 1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index retreated 1.7%

South Korea’s Kospi index fell 0.8%

Hang Seng futures declined 1.9% earlier

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady

The euro was at $1.1321

The Japanese yen was at 114.02 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.3340 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was at 1.77%

Australia’s 10-year yield was at 1.94%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.8% to $83.98 a barrel

Gold was at $1,842.93 an ounce

