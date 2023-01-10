Asian Stocks Mixed as Hawkish Fed Halts S&P Rally: Markets Wrap

Asian Stocks Mixed as Hawkish Fed Halts S&P Rally: Markets Wrap
Jason Scott
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were mixed Tuesday after a US rally fizzled out as Federal Reserve officials signaled the central bank will likely need to raise interest rates above 5% before pausing and holding for some time.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Australian stocks fell and equity futures for Hong Kong were slightly weaker, while Japan’s Topix Index rose after reopening following a public holiday Monday. Contracts on the S&P 500 edged lower after the index failed to stay above the key 3,900 level, erasing an advance that reached almost 1.5% Monday.

Traders hoping for a quick end to aggressive rate hikes as global inflation cools had a reality check on Monday, when Fed Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said she expects the central bank to raise rates to somewhere over 5%. Her Atlanta counterpart Raphael Bostic noted that policy makers should hike above 5% by early in the second quarter and then go on hold for “a long time.”

That leaves those betting on slower hikes waiting on Thursday’s US CPI report, that will come out almost a week after the latest jobs data showed that wage growth has decelerated. The figures will be among the last such readings policy makers will see before their Jan. 31-Feb. 1 gathering.

“In addition to the probability of interest rates remaining high and a possible economic slowdown, any bullishness triggered by slowing inflation may be offset by stocks still-high valuations and overly optimistic earnings expectations,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. “It could be a recipe for choppy near-term and long-term trading.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average underperformed, while the Nasdaq 100 rose thanks to gains in big tech, with Tesla Inc. surging about 6%. The dollar edged higher against most of its Group-of-10 counterparts on Tuesday, gaining 0.2% versus the yen. Treasury 10-year yields rose one basis point in early Asian trading.

Concerns about recessions in the US and Europe this year have been countered by renewed optimism over China. The world’s second-largest economy made an abrupt U-turn on strict Covid restrictions in early December and swiftly followed up with other market-friendly changes. Its economy is now forecast to expand by 4.8% this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The MSCI China Index is up roughly 50% since it hit an 11-year low in October.

Chinese officials are considering a record quota for special local government bonds this year and widening the budget deficit target as they ramp up support for the economy, according to people familiar with the matter.

Equities in developing nations entered a bull market amid a rally fueled by optimism over China’s reopening and a weakening dollar. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index advanced 2.5% on Monday, taking its gains from an Oct. 24 low to over 20%.

Key events this week:

  • US wholesale inventories, Tuesday

  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell among speakers at Riksbank symposium in Stockholm, Tuesday

  • World Bank expected to release global economic prospects report, Tuesday

  • ECB Governing Council members speak at Euromoney conference in Vienna, Wednesday

  • US CPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday

  • St Louis Fed President James Bullard at Wisconsin Bankers Association virtual event, Thursday

  • Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin speaks at VBA/VA Chamber, Thursday

  • China trade, Friday

  • US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

  • Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo report earnings, Friday

This week’s MLIVE Pulse Survey:

Some of the main moves in markets as of 9:13 a.m. Tokyo time:

Stocks

  • The S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.2%

  • Hang Seng futures fell 0.2%

  • Japan’s Topix rose 0.9%

  • S&P 500 futures were little changed; S&P fell 0.1% Monday

  • The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.6% Monday

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin rose 1.5% to $17,206.51

  • Ether rose 4% to $1,319.87

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed 3.54%

  • Australia’a 10-year yield fell one basis point to 3.71%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.1%

  • Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,869.84 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

(An earlier version of this story corrected the spelling of Atlanta Fed official’s name.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Tokyo Inflation Hits 4% for First Time Since 1982, Spending Dips

    (Bloomberg) -- Tokyo’s inflation hit 4% for the first time since 1982, with the accelerating price increases showing signs of denting household spending. Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets WrapCommodity Ship Heads for Inspection After Suez Canal MishapRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingConsumer prices exclu

  • Oil Rises as China Sparks Optimism With Generous Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s generous quota for crude imports boosted oil with renewed hopes for a demand revival in the world’s largest buyer. Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets WrapCommodity Ship Heads for Inspection After Suez Canal MishapRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingWest Texas Intermediate rose 1.2% to

  • VIX Aside, Price Action Is the King of All Indicators

    We should certainly care about the VIX, but don't place all of your faith behind this one indicator.

  • Deferred Compensation Plans vs. 401(k)s: What’s the Difference?

    The key difference between deferred compensation plans and 401(k)s is the amount of money that can be saved for retirement.

  • US Corporations Are Still Lining Up to Buy Back Their Own Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- The rising threat of an economic recession has done nothing to dissuade Corporate America from spending big on its own shares. Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets WrapCommodity Ship Heads for Inspection After Suez Canal MishapRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingAmerican firms announced a record

  • How the US Can Avoid a Possible Recession in 2023 as New Interest Rate Hikes Expected

    Talks of a potentially imminent recession have been going on for months. Now, however, some economists say that while a recession might occur in 2023, there are ways for the U.S. to avoid it. See:...

  • Billionaire Leon Cooperman Says the Bear Market Is Expected to Continue in 2023 — Here Are 2 ‘Safe Haven’ Stocks That Analysts Like

    Feeling optimistic the new year will usher in a change in stock market dynamics and shift sentiment from bear to bull? Well, Leon Cooperman has some bad news for you. The billionaire investor has been a fully-fledged bear for a while now and 2023 has done little to change his stance. "Anybody looking for a new bull market any time soon is looking the wrong way,” Cooperman said. In fact, Cooperman thinks there’s only a 5% chance the S&P 500 sees out 2023 above the 4,400 mark (up 13% from current

  • Fed’s Bostic Favors Holding Rates Above 5% for ‘a Long Time’

    (Bloomberg) -- Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said the central bank should raise interest rates above 5% by early in the second quarter and then go on hold for “a long time.”Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets WrapCommodity Ship Heads for Inspection After Suez Canal MishapRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard La

  • The Dow takes ‘important first step’ toward a new bull market

    Don't dis the Dow because it only includes 30 stocks, because if the market is going to bounce back from last year's selloff, it'll be the Dow that leads it.

  • Dow Jones Reverses Lower Ahead Of Powell Speech; 7 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Dow Jones futures were little changed ahead of Fed chief Powell's speech. The Dow Jones Industrial Average reversed lower Monday.

  • Are BABA and NIO Stocks a Buy Right Now? This Is What You Need to Know

    China eased back on its harsh COVID restrictions, the lockdowns and the travel quarantines, and that nation’s stock markets jumped, rising some 40% from their recent low points. The bullish sentiment in the world’s largest country – and second largest economy – was infectious, and the MSCI Asia Pacific Index is up some 20% from its October low. In fact, the Asian benchmark has outperformed the S&P 500 in the first week of 2023. What this means, at the bottom line, is that Chinese stocks are look

  • Oil ends higher on hopes for increased China demand

    Oil prices end higher after both Brent and West Texas Intermediate posted losses of more than 8% last week on worries about a global economic downturn.

  • Biden visits El Paso in first trip to border, new Alzheimer's drug approved: 5 Things podcast

    President Biden visits El Paso border to assess migrant crisis, Brazil protesters storm their Congress and high court in echo of Jan. 6: 5 Things podcast

  • 3 Oversold Stocks to Top Your Watch List for 2023

    The time of tax loss harvesting for last year is behind us, and new IRA and 401(k) limits for the year bring with them the potential for new money headed into stocks. Thanks to those factors, three Motley Fool contributors went looking for companies whose shares appear oversold and thus worthy of consideration as potential investments. Eric Volkman (PayPal Holdings): Even in the beaten-down financial sector, you can't get much more thrashed than PayPal stock's drubbing in 2022.

  • Iran may be 'contributing to widespread war crimes' in Ukraine by providing drones to Russia: White House

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy raised concerns in speech to Congress

  • James Cameron has now directed three of the top 10 highest-grossing films of all time

    The director's latest, "Avatar: The Way of Water," is now the seventh highest-grossing movie ever.

  • Iconic Brand Shakes Up the Electric Pickup Market

    Ram is late to the race for electric vehicles. The brand of massive pickups from automaker Stellantis -- the company born from the merger of Fiat Chrysler and French Peugeot --, has been slow to dive into the electric vehicle market. Ford launched the F-150 Lightning in 2022, an electric version of the iconic F-150.

  • iPhone Exports from India Double to Surpass $2.5 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. exported more than $2.5 billion of iPhones from India from April to December, nearly twice the previous fiscal year’s total, underscoring how the US tech giant is accelerating a shift from China with geopolitical tensions on the rise.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets WrapCommodity Ship Heads for Insp

  • Why Salesforce Stock Was Gaining Today

    Shares of Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) were moving higher Monday on reports that management might institute another round of layoffs beyond the one it announced last week, when it said it was cutting roughly 10% of its staff, or 8,000 employees. At an all-hands meeting on Thursday following that initial round of job cuts, CEO Marc Benioff seemed to suggest that more reductions could be coming. Benioff noted that about 95% of the company's deals come from half of its account executives, implying that there's a lot of wasteful spending at the company or underperformance among its sales force.

  • Morgan Stanley CEO Contender Jonathan Pruzan to Retire

    Morgan Stanley Chief Operating Officer Jonathan Pruzan is retiring after 29 years at the bank, narrowing a race to succeed Chief Executive James Gorman. Mr. Pruzan, 54, will step down on Jan. 31, the Wall Street firm said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Monday. Morgan Stanley named Mr. Pruzan operations chief in May 2021 as part of a broader executive reordering meant to “reflect the next generation of leadership at Morgan Stanley,” Mr. Gorman said at the time.