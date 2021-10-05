Asia Stocks Slide as Markets in Korea, Japan Head for Correction

Min Jeong Lee
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks slipped, led by Japan and Korea, as surging commodity prices fueled concerns about global inflation.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index lost as much as 1.7% Tuesday in its third day of declines, with technology being the worst-performing sector. Japan’s Nikkei 225, South Korea’s Kospi and Taiwan’s Taiex all extended losses from their recent peaks to 10%, putting them on track for technical corrections.

Concerns about inflation have intensified the rout in Asian equities, with the regional benchmark already down almost 3% this month. It plunged 5.2% in the three months ended September, snapping a five-quarter winning streak. A gauge of commodities soared to an all-time high as a resurgence in demand for raw materials collides with supply constraints.

“The fact is that there is a lot of uncertainty about the strength of the economic rebound, inflation pressures, geopolitics, climate change, etc.,” Olivier d’Assier, head of APAC applied research at Qontigo GmbH, wrote in an email.

A gauge of global stocks has dropped more than 5% from a record in early September as Treasury yields rose ahead of a looming reduction in Federal Reserve stimulus. Concerns over China’s corporate crackdown and a slowdown in its economy also sapped sentiment.

“The economy isn’t back to normal and still faces pandemic-related restrictions in several places, but markets have behaved as if things were back to normal,” d’Assier wrote. “This correction is just a reality adjustment.”

SECTORS TO WATCH

  • Makers of Covid vaccines and treatments including SK Bioscience followed their global peers lower for a second day after Merck & Co. said its experimental Covid-19 pill cuts the risk of hospitalization and death in half

  • A benchmark tracking Chinese technology giants including Tencent slumped, on track for a new record low as a global tech selloff triggered by rising U.S. Treasury yields adds to concerns over Beijing’s regulatory crackdown

  • Oil producers and refiners including Japan’s Inpex advanced as crude prices continued to jump, on the back of OPEC+ agreeing to maintain gradual production increases

MARKETS AT A GLANCE

  • MSCI Asia Pacific Index down 1.1%

  • Japan’s Topix index down 1.8%; Nikkei 225 down 2.8%

  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index up 0.1%; Hang Seng China Enterprises down 0.2%

  • Taiwan’s Taiex index down 0.3%

  • South Korea’s Kospi index down 2%; Kospi 200 down 1.9%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 down 0.8%; New Zealand’s S&P/NZX 50 down 1.3%

  • Singapore’s Straits Times Index down 0.9%; Malaysia’s KLCI little changed; Philippine Stock Exchange Index down 0.4%; Jakarta Composite up 0.2%; Vietnam’s VN Index up 0.6%

ADVANCERS

  • Japanese insurer T&D Holdings rose as much as 3.4% after Morgan Stanley raised its rating on the stock to overweight from underweight, and upgraded its view on the industry to attractive from in-line

DECLINERS

  • Fast Retailing fell as much as 6.4%, the most since March 19, after reporting Japanese Uniqlo same-store sales for Sept. fell 19% y/y

  • Chinasoft International dropped 10%, the most since Aug. 17, after the software company agreed to sell as many as 162m new shares at HK$12.26 apiece in placement

