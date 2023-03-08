Asia Stocks Slide as Powell Stokes Rate-Hike Fears: Markets Wrap

Asia Stocks Slide as Powell Stokes Rate-Hike Fears: Markets Wrap
Stephen Kirkland and Brett Miller
(Bloomberg) -- A gauge of Asian stocks declined after hawkish rhetoric from Jerome Powell rattled risk sentiment and drove the dollar higher against all of its major peers.

Shares fell more than 1.5% in Hong Kong, with slightly smaller drops in South Korea and Australia, while benchmarks in Japan managed small gains. Futures for US stocks fluctuated after a sharp slide on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 falling the most in two weeks.

A measure of greenback strength maintained the advance made Tuesday. The yen extended its decline, the yuan traded just below the key level of 7 versus the dollar and the currencies of Australia and New Zealand held most of their large losses from the previous session.

During Senate testimony, the Federal Reserve’s chief signaled officials were ready to speed up the pace of tightening and take rates to higher levels should inflation keep running hot. That sent short-end yields skyrocketing and prompted a shift higher in rate-hike bets.

The two-year Treasury yield rose further above 5% Wednesday and was at the highest level since mid 2007. In a worrying sign, the rate has surpassed its 10-year equivalent by a full percentage point for the first time since 1981. Situations in which shorter-term rates are higher than those at the longer end are referred to as curve inversions — and are often seen as potential harbingers of a recession.

Read more: Deepest Bond Yield Inversion Since Volcker Suggests Hard Landing

Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose three basis points to 3.71% while the more policy-sensitive three-year yield climbed five basis points to 3.43%. That’s even as Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe said the point is drawing closer for a pause in the tightening cycle.

In the swaps market, traders boosted wagers for the March 22 meeting, with an increase in bets for a half-point hike and a peak above 5.6% by September. The Fed raised its policy rate by a quarter point to a range of 4.5% to 4.75% in February.

“A 6% terminal rate is not out of the question now,” said Kellie Wood, deputy head of fixed income at Schroders Plc in Australia. “Expect to see a broad-based selloff in Aussie and Asian markets today led by the short end but with US rates underperforming.”

Read more: BlackRock’s Rieder Sees Reasonable Chance Fed Lifts Rate to 6%

US policymakers will have a chance to review the February jobs data and an update on consumer prices before they meet again. US payroll growth has topped estimates for 10 straight months in the longest streak in decades, a trend that, if extended, will boost pressure on the Fed to keep raising interest rates.

Elsewhere in markets, oil held a deep loss from Tuesday as the outlook for rate hikes raised concerns over a drag on demand. Gold was steady after falling to the lowest in a week in response to Powell. Shares of Asian gold and copper producers declined.

Key events this week:

  • Euro area GDP, Wednesday

  • US MBA mortgage applications, ADP employment change, trade balance, JOLTS job openings, Wednesday

  • Fed Chair Powell’s semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the House Financial Services Committee, Wednesday

  • Canada rate decision, Wednesday

  • EIA crude oil inventories, Wednesday

  • China CPI, PPI, Thursday

  • US Challenger job cuts, initial jobless claims, household change in net worth, Thursday

  • Bank of Japan policy rate decision, Friday

  • US nonfarm payrolls, unemployment rate, monthly budget statement, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 10:30 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 fell 1.5% on Tuesday

  • Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.2%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.8%

  • Japan’s Topix rose 0.2%

  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.5%

  • The Shanghai Composite fell 0.4%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

  • The euro was little changed at $1.0547

  • The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 137.36 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 6.9853 per dollar

  • The Australian dollar rose 0.1% to $0.6592

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin rose 0.8% to $22,222.79

  • Ether rose 1% to $1,566.65

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 3.99%

  • Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 3.71%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.1% to $77.48 a barrel

  • Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

--With assistance from Rita Nazareth and Georgina Mckay.

