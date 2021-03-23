Asia Stocks to Slip As Virus Setbacks Boost Havens: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks are poised to open weaker after setbacks to the recovery from the pandemic weighed on U.S. equities and oil, and drove haven trades into Treasuries and the dollar.

Nasdaq 100 futures outperformed in early Asia trading, while S&P 500 contracts were steady after a drop in the index. Beneficiaries of the reopening trade underperformed in U.S. hours, with the small-cap Russell 2000 dropping 3.6%, and an index of airline shares fell the most since October. Futures pointed lower in Japan and Hong Kong and were steady in Australia.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield slid for a second day as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell played down the risk that economic growth would spur unwanted inflation. And solid demand at a two-year note auction helped allay concerns that poor investor appetite could trigger another spike in borrowing costs.

Oil slid further below $60 a barrel as renewed lockdowns in Europe clouded the prospects for a speedy recovery in consumption.

Market sentiment has faltered on doubts about the progress of the global economic reopening. The Treasury market has also benefited from the latest assurances of continued central bank support, as investors face another heavy slate of bond auctions this week. These are reminders of the fragility of the recovery as investors contemplate the 75% rally in the S&P 500 since its bear-market trough a year ago.

“The market today has some jitters as it considers what a return to normal means for easy money policies, fiscal support, and interest rates,” said Chris Larkin, managing director of trading and investing product at E*Trade Financial. “But for any investor thinking we’re poised for a drop, it’s important to remember that the market is going through historically healthy growing pains and there is still a lot more recovery ahead of us.”

Germany, France and Italy have widened lockdowns and cases are spiking in other countries. The head of the World Health Organization called recent increases in deaths and cases “truly worrying trends.”

These are some key events to watch this week:

The U.S. Treasury holds auctions of five- and seven-year debt.EIA crude oil inventory report on Wednesday.U.S. personal income and spending data on Friday.

These are some of the main moves in financial markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were steady as of 7:13 a.m. in Tokyo. Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%. The S&P 500 Index fell 0.8%.Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.6%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures were steady.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures fell 0.2% earlier.

Currencies

The yen was at 108.61 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained 0.6%.The euro was at $1.1850 after dropping 0.7%.The British pound traded at $1.3756 after sinking 0.8%.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell seven basis points to 1.62%.Australia’s 10-year bond yield lost five basis points to 1.68%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.6% to $57.40 a barrel, extending a 6.2% decline.Gold was at $1,727.28 an ounce.

