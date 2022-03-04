Asia Stocks Slump to 16-Month Low as Ukraine Tensions Grow

Hideyuki Sano
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks tumbled to their lowest since November 2020 as signs Russia’s attack on Ukraine is intensifying further roiled financial markets.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell as much as 1.8% on Friday, after Ukrainian officials said Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in eastern Ukraine came under attack from Russian shelling. Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell the most in the region as investors sought to assess the impact.

Ukraine told the International Atomic Energy Agency the fire “has not affected ‘essential’ equipment,” and that there had been no change reported in radiation levels. While stocks fell, haven assets such as sovereign bonds rallied.

“Markets remain at the mercy of unpredictable Russia/Ukraine headlines, and this latest news regarding the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has caused an instant reaction,” said Andrew Ticehurst, a rates strategist at Nomura Holdings Inc. in Sydney.

Even the region’s energy shares that had been supported so far by a surge in oil prices slid, underscoring the extent of market jitters. The MSCI Asia Pacific Energy Index fell 0.5% as of 11:47 a.m. in Hong Kong, snapping a five-day run of advances.

China’s benchmark CSI 300 Index fell 0.9% ahead of the nation’s top political meeting that starts Saturday. Investors are waiting for potential policy signals on the nation’s battered property and tech sectors

In Hong Kong, tech shares took a plunge, in part tracking overnight moves of its peers listed in the U.S. The Hang Seng Tech Index fell more than 4% to the the lowest since its inception in mid-2020.

With Friday’s losses, the MSCI Asia Pacific Index is on track for a third week of declines, longest since a similar losing streak ended early December.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Global Markets Fall on Concerns About Ukraine

    U.S. equity futures retreated and global stock indexes fell sharply as investor concerns mounted about Russia’s intensifying military campaign in Ukraine.

  • Italian Football Club Atalanta B.C. Pulls Off Novel Financing Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Carlyle Group’s global credit unit is leading a private debt package for Italian football club Atalanta B.C., according to several people familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity as the matter is private. Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBiden Assails Putin, Pledges Inflatio

  • Russian Sanctions May Cripple a Once Promising Car Market

    The auto industry might have to face a different kind of war, as the likelihood of another supply-chain crisis increases.

  • Google Tells Employees to Return to Offices Starting in April

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google is asking employees in the San Francisco Bay Area to work in their offices three days a week starting in April, marking its first return to campuses since the pandemic began.Most Read from BloombergEurope’s Largest Nuclear Plant Attacked by Russia, Ukraine SaysUkraine Update: Fighting Near Nuclear Plant Prompts New AlarmRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov YachtResignation Sets In as Russian

  • Here’s what will happen to U.S. food prices as wheat futures keep surging

    Russia and Ukraine grow about 14% of the world's wheat and account for about 28% of global wheat exports.

  • Stocks Finish Lower in Run-Up to Key Jobs Report: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Technology stocks dragged down the equity market ahead of Friday’s jobs report as traders weighed the economic impacts of the war in Ukraine. The rally in oil stalled, with crude experiencing an extraordinary run of volatility.Most Read from BloombergEurope’s Largest Nuclear Plant Attacked by Russia, Ukraine SaysUkraine Update: Fighting Near Nuclear Plant Prompts New AlarmRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov Yacht

  • Airbnb Suspends Russia, Belarus Operations Amid Ukraine War

    (Bloomberg) -- Airbnb Inc. is suspending its operations in Russia and Belarus, Chief Executive Officer Brian Chesky said in a tweet Thursday evening. Most Read from BloombergEurope’s Largest Nuclear Plant Attacked by Russia, Ukraine SaysUkraine Update: Fighting Near Nuclear Plant Prompts New AlarmRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov YachtResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityThe move comes days after Che

  • Dow Jones Up As Fed Official Touts Rate Hikes; Putin Says Invasion Is 'Going To Plan'; Kroger Explodes

    The Dow Jones rose despite a Fed official saying there is need for more rate hikes, Vladimir Putin insisted the Ukraine war was going well.

  • Commodities Soar as War Increases Anxiety Over Supply Shortages

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities extended their massive rally as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to roil global markets and fuel fears of supply crunches. Most Read from BloombergEurope’s Largest Nuclear Plant Attacked by Russia, Ukraine SaysUkraine Update: Fighting Near Nuclear Plant Prompts New AlarmRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov YachtResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityPrices from crude to al

  • Ukraine and Russia agree on evacuation corridors as U.S. punishes oligarchs

    Russia and Ukraine agreed on Thursday to the need for humanitarian corridors to help civilians escape Moscow's eight-day-old invasion, the first apparent progress in talks, as the United States added to Western sanctions on more oligarchs. Thousands are thought to have died or been wounded as the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two unfolds, creating 1 million refugees, hits to Russia's economy and fears of wider conflict in the West unthought-of for decades. Russian forces have continued to surround and attack Ukrainian cities, including Mariupol, the main port in the east which has been under heavy bombardment, with no water or power.

  • Grain Markets Set for Supply Shock of a Lifetime, Economist Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could devastate global grain markets so deeply that it’s likely to be the biggest supply shock in living memory. Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityRussian Oligarchs’ Yachts Head for Maldives as Sanctions LeviedBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubThat’

  • U.S. should recognise Taiwan, former top diplomat Pompeo says

    The United States should formally recognise Taiwan as a country, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday during a speech in Taipei. "The United States government should immediately take necessary and long overdue steps to do the right and obvious thing: that is to offer the Republic of China, Taiwan, America's diplomatic recognition as a free and sovereign country," Pompeo said in a speech organised by a Taiwan think-tank.

  • Europe’s Largest Nuclear Plant Attacked by Russia, Ukraine Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in eastern Ukraine came under attack from Russian shelling early Friday, Ukrainian officials said, raising the stakes in Vladimir Putin’s invasion as his forces bombarded cities across the nation.Most Read from BloombergEurope’s Largest Nuclear Plant Attacked by Russia, Ukraine SaysUkraine Update: Fighting Near Nuclear Plant Prompts New AlarmRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov

  • Ukraine conflict: Asia stocks drop after nuclear plant attack

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine has sent shockwaves through the global financial and energy markets.

  • Nike Confirms 'UNC' Air Jordan 6 Won't Release on SNKRS

    Nike confirms the Air Jordan 6 'UNC' won't release on the SNKRS app after all of its stock was sold early during a surprise SNKRS drop. Find more here.

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Double This Year

    The markets were already on shaky ground in 2022’s opening period, as the prospect of inflation and higher interest rates loomed large. But the volume has been turned up significantly now there is a full-scale war to contend with following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. What does all this mean for the global markets? Asks Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus, before providing the answer: “Near-term volatility likely will persist on the landscape as global market participants we

  • 2 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying and Analyst Support

    Every investor wants to cut through the noise, and clear away the static of the market signals, but there are thousands of companies trading on the markets, and they put out all sorts of signs regarding their health, viability, and potential for success. Top investors will learn how to cut through that confusion to find that stock that are flashing the right signs – and show the highest potential for gains going forward. A clear signal is needed, and one of the clearest is the pattern of insider

  • Down 64% in 2022, This No-Brainer Metaverse Stock Can Be Bought for Just $8

    Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR) is a spatial data company that provides software that organizations and individuals use to digitize parts of the physical world to create "digital twins" that can then be incorporated, manipulated, and utilized in a 3D platform. The company's record earnings results for 2021, released on Feb. 16, didn't help matters either: Along with rising revenue, it reported a larger-than-expected loss and tepid guidance led investors to press the sell button. Matterport's stock price plunged 17% on the day following its earnings release, as investors panicked at the sight of a slowdown in its growth.

  • ‘Stagflation’ Is Coming. What You Need to Know.

    If full-blown stagflation is here, strategists say the best moves are into commodities, playable via miners, oil companies and fertilizer manufacturers. Then there’s cash.

  • Alaska Air (ALK) Subsidiary Modifies Boeing 737 MAX Order

    Alaska Air (ALK) subsidiary Alaska Airlines' modified Boeing order of bigger MAX 10s and longer-range MAX 8s is expected to maximize revenues by offering more seats and helping reduce unit costs.