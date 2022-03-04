Asia Stocks Slump to 16-Month Low as Ukraine Tensions Grow

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks tumbled to their lowest since November 2020 as signs Russia’s attack on Ukraine is intensifying further roiled financial markets.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell as much as 1.8% on Friday, after Ukrainian officials said Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in eastern Ukraine came under attack from Russian shelling. Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell the most in the region as investors sought to assess the impact.

Ukraine told the International Atomic Energy Agency the fire “has not affected ‘essential’ equipment,” and that there had been no change reported in radiation levels. While stocks fell, haven assets such as sovereign bonds rallied.

“Markets remain at the mercy of unpredictable Russia/Ukraine headlines, and this latest news regarding the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has caused an instant reaction,” said Andrew Ticehurst, a rates strategist at Nomura Holdings Inc. in Sydney.

Even the region’s energy shares that had been supported so far by a surge in oil prices slid, underscoring the extent of market jitters. The MSCI Asia Pacific Energy Index fell 0.5% as of 11:47 a.m. in Hong Kong, snapping a five-day run of advances.

China’s benchmark CSI 300 Index fell 0.9% ahead of the nation’s top political meeting that starts Saturday. Investors are waiting for potential policy signals on the nation’s battered property and tech sectors

In Hong Kong, tech shares took a plunge, in part tracking overnight moves of its peers listed in the U.S. The Hang Seng Tech Index fell more than 4% to the the lowest since its inception in mid-2020.

With Friday’s losses, the MSCI Asia Pacific Index is on track for a third week of declines, longest since a similar losing streak ended early December.

