Stocks, U.S. Futures Climb as Bond Selloff Abates: Markets Wrap

Andreea Papuc
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks rose Wednesday and a selloff in sovereign bonds paused, bringing some relief for markets from the concerns about tightening monetary policy that have whipsawed assets this year.

Shares climbed in Japan, South Korea and Australia, while U.S. equity futures advanced. The S&P 500 closed near session highs, dip-buying lifted the Nasdaq 100 and a U.S. small-cap gauge outperformed.

Sentiment in Asia may get a boost from China, where state-backed funds intervened in the stock market Tuesday, helping the benchmark index stage a recovery from its biggest intraday drop since August 2021. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index jumped.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield inched lower but remained in sight of levels last seen in 2019 as the Federal Reserve gears up to raise interest rates to quell inflation. A dollar gauge fluctuated.

Investors are weighing up still-robust corporate earnings against worries about a rapid withdrawal of pandemic-era stimulus. Data this week is expected to show U.S. inflation is still overheating, potentially stoking bets on a more aggressive Fed liftoff in March.

“We’re still in an environment where a lot is going quite well for the economy,” Lauren Goodwin, a multi-asset portfolio strategist at New York Life Investments, said on Bloomberg Television. “It’s still an all-cyclicals story from our perspective.”

She said the firm is looking at asset classes like small-caps and value stocks while stressing the importance of security selection.

Oil trimmed a sharp drop as traders weighed ongoing tensions in Eastern Europe and the resumption of Iran nuclear talks. Bitcoin was trading around $44,000.

For more market analysis, read our MLIV blog.

Here are some events to watch this week:

  • Earnings: AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, Toyota Motor, Twitter, Uber, Walt Disney

  • Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks Wednesday

  • U.K. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks Thursday

  • U.S. consumer price index, initial jobless claims Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 9:14 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.8%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.2%

  • Japan’s Topix index rose 0.6%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index increased 0.3%

  • South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.9%

Currencies

  • The Japanese yen was at 115.50 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was at 6.3680 per dollar

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady

  • The euro was at $1.1420

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 1.95%

  • Australia’s 10-year bond yield was at 2.13%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $89.70 a barrel

  • Gold was at $1,825.62 an ounce

