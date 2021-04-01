Asia Stocks Track U.S. Gains As Biden Unveils Plan: Markets Wrap

Andreea Papuc
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Asia stocks edged higher at the open Thursday as traders assessed U.S. President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan. Treasuries held losses.

Shares rose in Japan and South Korea, while Australia had more modest gains. U.S. contracts were in the green after the S&P 500 Index closed higher and stronger technology stocks drove outperformance in the Nasdaq 100. The dollar stabilized after completing its best quarter in a year.

Ten-year Treasury yields were steady at 1.74% after sealing the worst quarterly performance since 1980 for the Bloomberg Barclays index tracking U.S. government bonds. Oil pared earlier losses after preliminary talks for a meeting of OPEC and its allies offered no signal of output plans.

Investors are turning their attention to the prospects for more government stimulus and the possible impact on growth and inflation. The U.S. president laid out a $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan Wednesday, to be funded with higher corporate taxes, which is likely to face resistance in Congress. The push for more investment in the recovery comes against a backdrop of strong central bank support to keep borrowing costs low.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said Wednesday that policy makers won’t shy away from using all their powers should investors try to push bond yields higher.

Meanwhile, data for March showed U.S. private employers added the most jobs in six months, adding to evidence that the vaccine drive and business reopenings are spurring hiring.

“There is still some room for recovery in stocks that will benefit from the economic recovery and the reopening trade,” Ania Aldrich, investment principal at Cambiar Investors LLC, said on Bloomberg TV. “There’s still a lot of growth that has to come and that’s not necessarily reflected in earnings yet.”

Some key events to watch this week:

OPEC+ meets to discuss production levels for May on Thursday.China Caixin PMI due Thursday.U.S. employment report for March on Friday.Good Friday starts the Easter weekend in countries including the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Australia and Canada.

These are some of the main moves in financial markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were flat as of 9:07 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index increased 0.4%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.5%.Topix index rose 0.9%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.1%.South Korea’s Kospi index gained 0.6%.

Currencies

The yen traded at 110.77 per dollar.The offshore yuan was at 6.5649 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady.The euro traded at $1.1724.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries held at 1.74%.Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose eight basis points to 1.87%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $59.53 a barrel.Gold was at $1,706.88 an ounce.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Inflationary Pressures Build Across the Eurozone Delivering Modest EUR Support

    Inflationary pressures build across the Eurozone, affirmed by headline consumer price index figures for March. French consumer spending disappoints, however, ahead of the latest lockdown.

  • Analysis: Biden infrastructure plan bets big on U.S. return to mass transit after COVID-19

    U.S. President Joe Biden's sweeping $2.3 trillion plan to rebuild America's crumbling infrastructure proposes doubling federal funding for mass transit and spending $80 billion to expand and modernize passenger rail service. Public transit systems have suffered through the COVID-19 pandemic as tens of millions of Americans worked from home and curbed business and tourism travel. Work-from-home arrangements initially seen as temporary pandemic measures now appear to be a long-lasting phenomenon for millions of U.S. workers.

  • Harley-Davidson Stock Climbs After Analyst Turns Bullish

    Baird's Craig Kennison likes that the motorcycle firm has a CEO with a strategic vision and a firm long-range plan.

  • Neighbours' Dipi and Shane Rebecchi exit scenes air in Australia

    Jay Rebecchi makes a brief appearance.

  • People say Zac Efron is lying about being hit in the face with a rake

    There's a video to prove it

  • Private employers hire most workers in six months

    In a likely prelude of what's to come later this week, a report released Wednesday showed the biggest jump in hiring by private employers in six months.The boost in hiring, as reported by payroll processing company ADP, comes as more Americans get vaccinated and President Biden's $1.9 trillion economic relief plan begins to make its way through the economy, both are encouraging more local economies to expand their re-openings and that's expected to unleash a strong wave of pent-up demand in coming months.The biggest gains in hiring this month came from the battered leisure and hospitality industry; that's on top of the strong re-hiring seen for the sector in February.Employment trends have definitely been looking up.First-time claims for jobless assistance are now at their lowest since the health crisis pushed millions of Americans out of work last year.Consumer confidence is up and manufacturing activity is strong as well, both are likely to bolster the overall economy and the labor market.Confirmation of the upbeat tone for job seekers is expected to come Friday when the Labor Department releases its closely watched jobs report, which includes government hiring - - even though financial markets are closed for Good Friday.Economists predict total hiring surged in March and the unemployment rate dropped to 6 percent, that would be a fresh crisis-era low.

  • ‘Potential buyers will face new challenges’: Home prices rise at breakneck pace, but some economists say it may not last

    In Phoenix, Ariz., home prices have skyrocketed nearly 16% over the past year --- complicating attempts by house hunters to find a home amid rising interest rates.

  • The Dow just beat the Nasdaq by the widest margin in a month since 2002. Here’s how stocks tend to perform afterward

    In like a lamb, out like a lion. That's how the trading action appeared to shape up for the Dow Jones Industrial Average in March, which produced its widest monthly outperformance against the Nasdaq Composite in nearly a decade.

  • Alibaba, DST Leads $750 Million Investment in China’s Nice Tuan

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and DST Global led a $750 million investment round for Chinese grocery app Nice Tuan to help the startup expand in the increasingly competitive industry.Nice Tuan, also known as Beijing Shihui Technology Co., attracted funding from others including D.E. Shaw & Co., Anatole Investment and Jeneration Capital, the company said. It will use the funding to bolster its supply chain and increase fresh produce offerings.Founded in 2018, the Beijing-based company focuses on community grocery buying, a crowded sector that’s captured the attention of some of the biggest funds and Chinese tech companies including Tencent Holdings Ltd., JD.com Inc. and Meituan. Consumers sheltering at home during the pandemic have reinvigorated a once-difficult groceries arena, and startups in the space are raising funds to win more market share in a sector that could reach 1.27 trillion yuan ($193 billion) by 2025.The startup also attracted funding from Dragoneer, CDH Investments, GGV Capital, Kunlun Capital, Franchise Capital and Cygnus Equity, the company said. Its early investors include Joy Capital.Nice Tuan provides services in 1,598 cities and counties across China, generating 15 million orders per day, it said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden introduces 'big, bold' infrastructure plan

    President Joe Biden wants $2.3 trillion to reengineer America's infrastructure and expects the nation's corporations to pay for it. "It's big, yes, it's bold, yes, and we can get it done," the president said in Pittsburgh on Wednesday. (March 31)

  • Nasdaq Correction Over: FOMO Will Now Resume

    How investors with clear battle plans didn't flinch when bargains fell into their sights in March.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rallies On Biden Infrastructure Plan; Micron In Buy Range; Tesla, Nio Deliveries On Tap

    Stocks rallied on the Biden infrastructure plan, with the Nasdaq taking a key step. Micron rose late. Tesla and Nio deliveries loom.

  • What to expect in Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure package

    The first part of Biden's infrastructure package, rolling out on Wednesday, is designed to be offset over 15 years by a corporate tax rate set at 28%.

  • AMP Names ANZ’s Alexis George as CEO; De Ferrari to Retire

    (Bloomberg) -- AMP Ltd. has appointed Alexis George as chief executive officer to take over from Francesco De Ferrari, who will retire after less than two-and-a-half years at the helm of Australia’s oldest wealth manager.George, the deputy CEO at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd., will join AMP in the third quarter, subject to regulatory approvals, according to a statement Thursday. AMP shares rose as much as 3.2% in early Sydney trading, set for the biggest gain in more than a month.De Ferrari will leave after a tumultuous tenure that’s seen the firm rocked by scandals and the stock price plumb an all-time low since he took the helm in December 2018. In August last year, David Murray stood down as chairman and Boe Pahari was demoted from his position atop the firm’s investment management unit after a sexual harassment scandal sparked the second boardroom shakeup in just over two years.“They wanted to bring in someone completely new, and they wanted to give him a chance to turn the business around, a completely fresh start,” said David Sokulsky, chief investment officer at Carrara Investment Management. “It just hasn’t worked.”At ANZ Bank, George oversaw its wealth unit before becoming deputy CEO, including the sale of its life insurance and pensions businesses to Zurich Insurance Group and IOOF Holdings Ltd. She joins Macquarie Group Ltd. CEO Shemara Wikramanayake as the only other chief executive of a major Australian financial institution.“We will all miss her experience, wise counsel and down-to-earth leadership style,” ANZ Bank CEO Shayne Elliott said in a statement. “However, as one of the most experienced wealth executives in the country, she is ideally placed to lead AMP through its next phase and we all wish her well on the challenge.”Speculation on AMP’s future leadership began March 25 when the Australian Financial Review reported De Ferrari would resign that day, though the company said he remained in his post. The next day, AMP said discussions were taking place on his future.The company started in 1849 as a mutual provident society owned by policyholders and listed on the stock exchange in 1998, when it ranked among Australia’s biggest firms. It now has a market capitalization of about A$4.4 billion ($3.3 billion)De Ferrari enjoyed some success when he completed the revised sale of AMP’s life insurance unit after the initial deal, struck before his tenure, was blocked by New Zealand regulators. The proceeds of the deal were to kick-start his three-year turnaround strategy of the scandal plagued wealth management unit.Revamp plans were put on hold last year when new chairman Debra Hazelton put the company up for sale and Ares Management Corp. offered A$6.4 billion to buy it. That deal fell through in February as Ares grew concerned over the deteriorating performance of the wealth management unit, instead offering to take a 60% stake in the prized private markets business. A deal failed to be agreed before the exclusivity expired, though talks are ongoing with Ares interested in 100% of the private markets business.De Ferrari helmed Credit Suisse Group AG’s private banking unit in the Asia-Pacific region before his move to AMP in 2018.(Updates with shares rising in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open flat after record-setting day

    The S&P 500 logged a record high on Wednesday, closing out its best month since April

  • 20 Most Expensive Homes in the World

    From Cannes to California, the most expensive homes in the world can cost hundreds of millions of dollars and sit on lots with square footage measuring bigger than you can imagine. The price per...

  • Ranking the Oscar best picture nominees from the past 5 years

    How does the academy's class of 2020 films stack up with past years? Not too bad, actually. See what tops the list.

  • Bristol dirt race was absurd but ingenious. It’s the innovation NASCAR needs

    NASCAR hosted its first Cup race on a dirt track in more than 50 years on Monday. It was as entertaining as you would have hoped.

  • Blue Jackets beat Lightning 3-1, snap 4-game winless skid

    David Savard scored his first goal in two years and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 on Tuesday night. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 37 shots, helping the Blue Jackets snap a four-game winless streak. Oliver Bjorkstrand and Cam Atkinson also scored for Columbus.

  • Is Canada turning the corner with Covid?

    Canada's lagging vaccine programme might be speeding up, but it's facing the fast spread of strains.