Asia Stocks Track U.S. Gains As Biden Unveils Plan: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asia stocks edged higher at the open Thursday as traders assessed U.S. President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan. Treasuries held losses.

Shares rose in Japan and South Korea, while Australia had more modest gains. U.S. contracts were in the green after the S&P 500 Index closed higher and stronger technology stocks drove outperformance in the Nasdaq 100. The dollar stabilized after completing its best quarter in a year.

Ten-year Treasury yields were steady at 1.74% after sealing the worst quarterly performance since 1980 for the Bloomberg Barclays index tracking U.S. government bonds. Oil pared earlier losses after preliminary talks for a meeting of OPEC and its allies offered no signal of output plans.

Investors are turning their attention to the prospects for more government stimulus and the possible impact on growth and inflation. The U.S. president laid out a $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan Wednesday, to be funded with higher corporate taxes, which is likely to face resistance in Congress. The push for more investment in the recovery comes against a backdrop of strong central bank support to keep borrowing costs low.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said Wednesday that policy makers won’t shy away from using all their powers should investors try to push bond yields higher.

Meanwhile, data for March showed U.S. private employers added the most jobs in six months, adding to evidence that the vaccine drive and business reopenings are spurring hiring.

“There is still some room for recovery in stocks that will benefit from the economic recovery and the reopening trade,” Ania Aldrich, investment principal at Cambiar Investors LLC, said on Bloomberg TV. “There’s still a lot of growth that has to come and that’s not necessarily reflected in earnings yet.”

Some key events to watch this week:

OPEC+ meets to discuss production levels for May on Thursday.China Caixin PMI due Thursday.U.S. employment report for March on Friday.Good Friday starts the Easter weekend in countries including the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Australia and Canada.

These are some of the main moves in financial markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were flat as of 9:07 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index increased 0.4%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.5%.Topix index rose 0.9%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.1%.South Korea’s Kospi index gained 0.6%.

Currencies

The yen traded at 110.77 per dollar.The offshore yuan was at 6.5649 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady.The euro traded at $1.1724.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries held at 1.74%.Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose eight basis points to 1.87%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $59.53 a barrel.Gold was at $1,706.88 an ounce.

