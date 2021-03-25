Asia Stocks to Track U.S. Higher, Oil Loses Gains: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks look set to climb following U.S. gains amid progress on vaccine distribution. Oil reversed its rally as crews intensify efforts to free the giant ship blocking the Suez Canal.

Equity futures pointed higher in Japan, Hong Kong and Australia. In U.S. hours, banks helped lift the S&P 500 index and the Federal Reserve said firms that clear stress tests can raise dividends after June 30. An index of small-cap shares gained more than 2% as President Joe Biden doubled a target for administering Covid-19 vaccines. The technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 edged lower as heads of the leading social media companies testified to Congress.

West Texas Intermediate crude has erased the week’s gains to trade below $60 a barrel. Tugs and diggers have stepped up work to dislodge the ship stuck for a third day in a critical waterway for global trade.

U.S. 10-year yields rose only slightly after another lackluster auction of seven-year notes. The reaction was muted compared with the upheaval in bonds and interest-rate sensitive stocks following poor demand at last month’s sale.

U.S. equities are again eying record highs as investors assess progress in the fight against Covid-19 and the risks of inflation as heavy stimulus boosts growth. U.S. data Thursday showed a bigger-than-forecast drop in weekly jobless claims. Global markets are on the lookout for further tensions between the world’s two largest economies, as President Biden highlighted the competition between the U.S. and China and declined to comment on whether import tariffs would remain in place.

“The markets are stuck in a lull where they are still taking some direction from the move in interest rates,” said Megan Horneman, director of portfolio strategy at Verdence Capital Advisors. “At this point we’re trying to get some more news globally that will be the next catalyst.”

Elsewhere, Bitcoin fell as much as 6.7%, to trade below $53,000. U.S. personal income and spending data on Friday are the next key set of data to watch.

These are some of the main moves in financial markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.5%, and Nasdaq 100 dipped 0.1%.Nikkei 225 futures climbed 1% earlier.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures climbed 0.3% earlier.Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.4% earlier.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%.The euro was little changed at $1.1771.The British pound was at $1.3734.The Japanese yen traded at 109.18 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 1.63%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 4.3% to $58.56 a barrel.Gold was steady at $1,727.05 an ounce.

