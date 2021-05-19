Asia Stocks Track U.S. Lower on Inflation Concerns: Markets Wrap

Andreea Papuc
(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks tracked U.S. declines Wednesday as concern about faster inflation shadows the economic recovery from the pandemic. A dollar gauge was near the lowest level this year.

Japanese and Australian shares slid after key U.S. equity benchmarks closed lower and large technology stocks like Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp. erased gains. AT&T Inc. plunged after the company said it plans to spin off its media operations. Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were in the red.

A slide in crude on the possibility of more supply from Iran hurt energy stocks overnight. Treasury yields were steady. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies held a retreat after China warned digital tokens can’t be used as a form of payment. Markets are closed Wednesday in Hong Kong and South Korea for holidays.

Stocks have been volatile after touching a record in early May, whipsawed by concerns about accelerating inflation amid elevated commodity prices, as well as a Covid-19 resurgence in some countries. Federal Reserve officials have repeatedly indicated that they see recent price pressures as transitory and intend to keep policy accommodative for some time to come. Traders are awaiting the latest Fed minutes for the clues about the outlook.

“The market has been trying to process a very unusual economic environment and a confluence of factors that it has not faced for a long time,” said David Donabedian, chief investment officer of CIBC Private Wealth Management. “I personally would say that the stock market has absorbed it all extremely well because there’s still a high conviction view on earnings being strong.”

In Bank of America Corp.’s latest fund manager survey, inflation topped the list of the biggest tail risks, followed by a bond market taper tantrum and asset bubbles. Covid-19 was in fourth place.

Here are some key events this week:

The Fed publishes minutes from its April meeting Wednesday, which may provide clues to officials’ views on the recovery and how they define “transitory” when it comes to inflationEIA crude oil inventory report WednesdaySt. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic to speak at separate events WednesdayIMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and ECB President Christine Lagarde speak at the Vienna Economic Dialogue ThursdayEuro-area finance ministers and central bank chiefs hold an informal meeting. A larger group of EU finance ministers and central bank chiefs will meet May 22

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures dipped 0.2% as of 9:23 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.9%Nasdaq 100 futures shed 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.7%Japan’s Topix index retreated 0.9%Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index fell 1.6%

Currencies

The yen was at 108.95 per dollarThe offshore yuan traded at 6.4249 per dollarThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady after falling 0.3%The euro was at $1.2225

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was steady at 1.64%Australia’s 10-year bond yield held at 1.78%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.7% to $65.01 a barrelGold was at $1,868.60 an ounce

