Asia Stocks to Track U.S. Peers Lower; Bonds Climb: Markets Wrap

Andreea Papuc
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set to track a decline in U.S. equities as rising virus cases around the world led to renewed concern about their economic impact, overshadowing a batch of solid corporate results. Bonds rose.

Futures pointed lower in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong. U.S. contracts dipped, with Nasdaq 100 futures underperforming. Earlier, the S&P 500 fell for a second day extending its slide from an all-time high, with investors showing caution ahead of the brunt of the earnings season. European shares slumped. Treasuries rallied with the 10-year yield dropping to its lowest level in more than five weeks. The dollar advanced and oil prices retreated.

After rising to record highs, stocks find themselves under pressure from a renewed surge in Covid-19 case around the world, raising the prospect of new lockdowns and hampering the economic recovery. In Toronto, health authorities will order workplaces to close if they have more than five confirmed cases of Covid-19 as the city struggles to contain a surge in variant cases.

“Earnings season is ramping up, and there’s this concern about how the multinationals will give their guidance in view of the fact that we haven’t drawn a line under Covid yet,” said Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index. “That is just starting to unnerve investors. Demand for riskier assets has come off.”

Among earnings, International Business Machines Corp. climbed after reporting its largest revenue growth in 11 quarters, while United Airlines Holdings Inc. paced a selloff in travel stocks on a bigger-than-expected loss. Netflix Inc. plunged in postmarket trading as its first-quarter subscriber growth fell short of the average analyst estimate.

Read: Stumble in Stocks Lacks Easy Explanation for Wall Street Pundits

Here are some key events to watch this week:

EIA crude oil inventory report on Wednesday.European Central Bank rate decision and President Christine Lagarde briefing on Thursday.U.S. releases new home sales data Friday.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 7.40 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 decreased 0.7%. The Nasdaq 100 dipped 0.7%Nikkei 225 futures fell 1.9%Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures dropped 1.2%Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures slid 1.3%

Currencies

The yen traded at 108.11 per dollarThe offshore yuan was at 6.4982 per dollarThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index advanced 0.2%The euro was little changed at $1.2033

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell four basis points to 1.56%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $62.46 a barrelGold was at $1,778.45 an ounce

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

