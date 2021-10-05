Asia Stocks to Track U.S. Rebound; Treasuries Drop: Markets Wrap

Asia Stocks to Track U.S. Rebound; Treasuries Drop: Markets Wrap
Andreea Papuc
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks look set to track a rebound in U.S. equities as traders assess the resilience of the economic recovery to elevated inflation fanned by surging energy costs. Treasury yields advanced and the dollar remained higher.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Futures rose Wednesday in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong and U.S. contracts edged up. Bargain-hunting for technology stocks that bore the brunt of a recent selloff boosted the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100.

The 10-year Treasury yield spiked above 1.50%. The highest U.S. natural gas prices in 12 years highlighted inflation threats from energy prices, while service-sector activity was faster than expected, backing the case for a reduction in Federal Reserve bond-buying. Traders are awaiting labor market data later this week for more clues about the Fed policy outlook.

Worries about China’s highly-leveraged property sector and broad regulatory crackdown on private industries continue to shadow sentiment. On Tuesday, representatives of Man Group, Soros Fund Management and Elliott Management raised concerns about the outlook for Chinese stocks. The nation’s markets are closed for a holiday and reopen Friday.

Volatility has picked up in global markets as investors brace for a slower but still robust economic recovery from the pandemic and gradual monetary-policy tightening to contain price pressures. Political gridlock in the U.S. over the nation’s debt ceiling and President Joe Biden’s wider economic agenda is contributing to the uncertainty.

“The short-term macro outlook is complicated by the energy price spike,” Chris Iggo, chief investment officer for core investments at AXA Investment Managers, wrote in a note. “Macro and fundamentals have weakened recently so let’s see whether liquidity is enough to sustain market levels.”

Read: Stock Traders Rethink Their Own Moves at Fastest Rate in Year

The 10-year U.S. breakeven rate -- a proxy for where investors see annual inflation over the next decade -- has climbed to the highest since June. Prolonged supply chain disruptions and jumping raw-material costs are feeding into worries about rising costs.

Crude oil extended its rally from a seven-year high. Elsewhere, Bitcoin held a climb past the $51,000 mark.

For more market analysis, read our MLIV blog.

Here are some events to watch this week:

  • Rate decision in New Zealand on Wednesday

  • Reserve Bank of India monetary policy decision on Friday

  • The U.S. Labor Department releases unemployment and job creation data Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 7:47 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 1.1%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.4%

  • Nikkei 225 futures rose 1.7%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures rose 0.5%

  • Hang Seng Index futures gained 0.9%

Currencies

  • The Japanese yen traded at 111.48 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was at 6.4497 per dollar

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady

  • The euro was at $1.16

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 1.53%

  • Australia’s 10-year bond yield climbed three basis points to 1.55%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $79.11 a barrel

  • Gold was at $1,760.19 an ounce

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fumio Kishida elected as new Japanese PM

    Fumio Kishida was officially elected as Japan’s 100th prime minister on Monday (October 4) after winning a majority of votes in both Houses of Parliament.Kishida, a 64 year-old former foreign minister with an image of being a low-key consensus builder, was chosen last week to lead the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.Kishida’s newly unveiled cabinet includes stalwarts of the ruling party and allies of former conservative Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. But the majority of the 20 posts have been filled with those with no prior cabinet experience, in line with Kishida’s pledge to give people new chances.A surprise snap general election is on the cards for October 31 though, according to public broadcaster NHK which reported Kishida will announce dissolving parliament on October 14 at his first news conference in power.Kishida replaces outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga who resigned after only a year over strong criticism of his handling of the global health crisis, which has battered the Liberal Democratic Party’s support ratings.

  • Stocks Rebound, Treasuries Fall Ahead of Jobs Data: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rebounded from Monday’s rout and Treasuries fell as investors assessed the state of the economy before a key payroll report Friday.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export IndustryThe S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 gained -- led by advances in mega-cap tech names -- while the 10-year y

  • Scrutiny Intensifies on Federal Reserve After Trades Revealed

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve is coming under greater scrutiny from inside and outside its walls following revelations about market trading by senior officials in 2020 as the coronavirus forced the central bank to leap to the rescue of the U.S. economy. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureAn Unap

  • The Ultimate Warren Buffett Stock Eyes Buy Point, But Should You Buy It?

    Berkshire Hathaway is the ultimate Warren Buffett stock. But is it a good buy? Here's what the earnings and chart show for Berkshire stock.

  • Why BP Stock Is Testing Yearly Highs Today

    The stock is trying to get above the $29 level.

  • Global Energy Crisis Is the First of Many in the Clean-Power Era

    (Bloomberg) -- The world is living through the first major energy crisis of the clean-power transition. It won’t be the last.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe shortages jolting natural gas and electricity markets from the U.K. to Chi

  • Dow Jones Futures: Look For This Market Rally Signal; Google, Microsoft, Datadog Lead 9 Stocks To Watch

    Stocks rebounded Tuesday, but will the rally attempt follow through? Google, Datadog are stocks to watch. Palantir soared an Army contract.

  • The New IBM: Revenue Growth, More Free Cash Flow, and (Probably) a Dividend Cut

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) is closing in on completing the spin-off of its $19 billion managed infrastructure-services business. The spun-off company will be called Kyndryl, and IBM shareholders will receive shares of the new company once the transaction is complete. The company gave investors a few details last week about what the new IBM will look like post-separation.

  • ‘The supply chains are everything at this point,’ economist explains

    Supply chain tightness is causing heightening concern over the growth of the U.S. economy, while companies scramble to find alternative routes.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest keeps adding to some of CEO Cathie Wood's bigger sinkers, buying more shares of stocks that have fallen at least 40% from their all-time highs.

  • Wall Street mourns one of stock market’s ‘brightest minds, biggest hearts’ hit by car

    Tobias Levkovich, a prominent analyst, died on Friday at 60, and tributes to the Citigroup equity strategist continue to roll in.

  • This simple investment can earn you more than 6% with no risk

    The yield on I bonds is the sum of two components: a fixed rate and an inflation rate. The fixed rate is set at the time of purchase, and remains fixed for the life of the bond. The inflation rate component of the yield adjusts twice a year—the first business days of May and November.

  • Chinese property developer Fantasia just missed a $206 million repayment deadline, a sign that China's real estate woes extend beyond Evergrande

    Fantasia, worth $415 million, and its default add to fears that an imminent major collapse in China's property market could destabilize the entire country's economy.

  • World's Largest Commodity Traders Burned By Massive Wrong Bets On Natural Gas

    Glencore, Gunvor, Trafigura and Vitol are among the commodity merchants facing massive margin calls on their positions in natural gas markets across Europe and the U.S.

  • ‘Rich Dad’ Author Robert Kiyosaki Recommends Bitcoin Investments Before ‘Biggest Crash in History’

    Robert Kiyosaki, famed investor and author of the "Rich Dad" series of personal finance books, is yet another finance personality speaking out in favor of cryptocurrency investments, along with gold...

  • 3 Cannabis Stocks That Could Easily Double By 2023

    They're small now, but these multistate operators look well-placed to rocket ahead in the marijuana market.

  • George Soros Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Large-Cap Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 top large-cap stock picks of George Soros. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to George Soros Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Large-Cap Stock Picks. In an era of soaring market valuations and growth-focused investment portfolios, old-school investors have been pushed to the […]

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in the Fourth Quarter (and Beyond)

    For more than 12 years, growth stocks have been the talk of Wall Street. Historically low lending rates and dovish monetary policy from the nation's central bank have paved the way for fast-paced companies to borrow at attractive rates. A study from Bank of America/Merrill Lynch found that value stocks delivered an average annual return of 17% between 1926 and 2015, which compared to a 12.6% annual return for growth stocks over the same period.

  • 1 Stock That Turned $1,000 Into $16 Million

    It's not a hyper-growth tech stock, proving that outstanding returns can be achieved by owning simple and easy-to-understand businesses.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Tech Stocks at Steep Discounts

    Who doesn’t like buying a quality product a discount? We all do it, some of us go looking for it, and it’s made fodder for comedians, well, just about forever. It’s only logical, after all, to buy cheap when you can. That holds true in the stock markets, too. The old cliché of ‘buy low and sell high’ remains a basic truth of the market. The only trick is finding the right stocks to buy low. Right now, Wall Street is watching the tech sector intently – these stocks are showing both discounted pri