Asia Stocks to Track U.S. Rise on Economic Outlook: Markets Wrap

Sunil Jagtiani
3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks look set to climb Friday after technology companies led a Wall Street rebound on economic optimism and easing concern about a scale back of U.S. stimulus. The dollar fell.

Futures were in the green in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong. Nearly all major industry groups in the S&P 500 climbed and gains in stocks like Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. helped the Nasdaq 100 rally past its 50-day moving average. A drop in U.S. initial jobless claims put the focus back on the economic recovery and away from fears that price pressures imperil loose financial conditions.

Treasury yields fell, and weaker-than-expected demand for an auction of 10-year inflation-protected debt suggested confidence in the Federal Reserve’s narrative that the recent acceleration in inflation is unlikely to be sustained. Oil slid and the pause in this year’s commodity boom continued.

Gold is around the highest price in more than four months. Its claimed virtual rival, Bitcoin, steadied after a volatile cryptocurrency slump this week.

The global economic revival, the risk of a significant pick up in inflation and Covid-19 flareups in some parts of the world continue to shape market moves. For now, growth optimism is overshadowing the latest Fed minutes, which flagged the possibility in upcoming policy meetings of a debate on scaling back the exceptional stimulus that’s bolstered a variety of assets.

“While inflation has been the star of the show, keep in mind that the Fed’s mandate is twofold, with employment as the other side,” said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E*Trade Financial. “The jobless claims read shows once again that that we’re heading in the right direction, but we’re a ways away from where we were pre-pandemic.”

The drop in oil took prices to the lowest in nearly a month. Traders were assessing the likelihood of a renewed nuclear deal with Iran and the potential removal of sanctions on the country’s crude exports.

Elsewhere, President Joe Biden’s tax agenda was in the spotlight. The Treasury Department detailed the administration’s proposed measures to raise $700 billion in additional revenue over a decade through Internal Revenue Service enforcement, including a requirement for cryptocurrency transfers worth $10,000 or more to be reported to tax authorities.

Here are some key events this week:

Data on existing U.S. home sales for April are due on May 21Euro-area finance ministers and central bank chiefs hold an informal meeting. A larger group of EU finance ministers and central bank chiefs will meet May 22

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1.1%.The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.9%Nikkei 225 futures were up 0.2%S&P/ASX 200 contracts rose 0.4%Hang Seng futures advanced 0.4% earlier

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4%The euro was at $1.2228The British pound was at $1.4192The Japanese yen traded at 108.76 per dollarThe offshore yuan was at 6.4348 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined five basis points to 1.63%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.2% to $61.94 a barrelGold was at $1,877.09 an ounce

