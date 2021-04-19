Asia Stocks to Track U.S. Sell-Off; Dollar Falls: Markets Wrap

1 / 2

Asia Stocks to Track U.S. Sell-Off; Dollar Falls: Markets Wrap

Andreea Papuc
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Asia stocks are set to open lower on Tuesday after weakness in the technology sector pulled U.S. indexes from all-time highs, with investors following the drumbeat of corporate earnings. The dollar fell.

Futures pointed lower in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong. U.S. contracts were little changed in early Asia trading. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index underperformed in the U.S. session, while the S&P 500 Index posted its biggest drop in almost four weeks. Tesla Inc. led the decline after concerns about a fatal crash of one of its electric vehicles, which appeared to have no driver.

Treasury yields edged back up to around 1.6%. Copper prices surged to a seven-week high on expectations of strengthening demand and a pickup in inflation as economies rebound.

Investors are awaiting further confirmation of the private sector’s recovery from the pandemic as the earnings season gathers pace. The bright spot in the latest reports was the first revenue gain for International Business Machines Corp. in eleven quarters. Even with this latest pullback in major indexes, and the latest grim news on the spread of Covid-19, global stocks are trading near record highs.

“With a deluge of earnings activity this week from across industries, we may be in a bit of a holding pattern until investors digest any beats or misses on that front,” said Chris Larkin, managing director of trading and investing product at E*Trade Financial. “Bottom line is that short-term volatility is typical when we’re knocking around market highs as traders look to uncover value.”

Here are some key events to watch this week:

Apple’s first product unveiling of the year on Tuesday.Reserve Bank of Australia releases minutes of its policy meeting on Tuesday.EIA crude oil inventory report on Wednesday.European Central Bank rate decision and President Christine Lagarde briefing on Thursday.U.S. releases new home sales data

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose less than 0.1% as of 7:24 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.5%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 1%Nikkei 225 futures fell 1.3%Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures lost 0.5%Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures retreated 0.5%

Currencies

The yen traded at 108.16 per dollar after falling 0.6%The offshore yuan was at 6.5097 per dollarThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4%The euro was at $1.2037The British pound was at $1.3986 after gaining 1.1%

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 2 basis points to 1.60%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.1% to $63.47 a barrelGold was at $1,770.75 an ounce

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Apple stock update: The key numbers you need to look at now

    Apple Inc. kicks off a new snapshot series for the most-searched-for companies on MarketWatch. As the largest company in the world, when measured by market capitalization, Apple (AAPL) is contrasted with its largest “big tech” rivals — the company remains mostly a hardware maker, while others among the largest tech players are growing sales more quickly and have businesses that center more on intellectual capital and services. Here are some of the most important numbers that professional investors keep an eye on for the company and its rivals.

  • Wall Street Is Very High on This Cleaning Stock, Predicting 40% Gains

    Wall Street is surprisingly high on a new cleaning stock. Diversey, founded in 1923, was once part of (SEE) (SEE), which sold the unit to private equity firm Bain Capital in 2017 for about $3.2 billion. Bain cut costs, improved margins, and brought the company public again this past month.

  • Chauvin Jury Gets Case After Day of Emotional Closing Arguments

    (Bloomberg Law) -- The case of the former Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd went to the jury after Derek Chauvin’s defense attorney said the viral video of him kneeling on Floyd’s neck and back doesn’t tell the entire story.Moments after jurors went into deliberation, defense attorney Eric Nelson pleaded with Judge Peter Cahill to declare a mistrial, pointing to the “public context” and “profound” media attention of the trial, including criticisms from Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) and television shows. Waters urged protesters to “get more confrontational” if Chauvin isn’t convicted, according to news reports. Cahill shot down Nelson’s bid, though he acknowledged that the defense may have something to work with on appeal.“A congresswoman’s opinion really doesn’t matter a whole lot,” Cahill said.The closing arguments come amid heightened tension in Minnesota and nationwide over police use of force. A 20-year-old Black man, Daunte Wright, was shot and killed by an officer in nearby Brooklyn Center, Minn., during the Floyd trial, spurring protests that could possibly erupt further following a verdict in the Chauvin trial. Nelson has spent the trial laying ground work for potential appeals if Chauvin is convicted, arguing Cahill should have sequestered the jury sooner to keep them from being influenced by news coverage. The jury will decide if the state proved Chauvin is guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, or manslaughter. Chauvin faces up to 40 years in prison.Nelson in his closing argument broke down videos of Floyd’s arrest on May 25, 2020, to show the various decisions Chauvin and other officers had to make in the moment as they sought to subdue the suspect safely. Chauvin had to evaluate how aggressive Floyd was and whether he posed a risk to police officers or bystanders shouting at officers as they sought to arrest him. Officers were constantly evaluating Floyd’s resistance and health, Nelson said as he walked jurors through video of Floyd’s arrest and death.“A reasonable officer should be able to use a reasonable amount of force to overcome a suspect’s resistance,” Nelson told jurors.Arrest FootagePolice were called to Cup Foods in Minneapolis May 25, 2020, after reports that a customer used a possible counterfeit bill. According to body camera footage shown to jurors, Floyd became agitated when officers approached him in his car with their guns drawn. He shouted he was afraid of being shot, echoing what he said during a 2019 traffic stop also shown to jurors.The confrontation escalated after police got Floyd out of his car and attempted to put him in the back of a squad car. Floyd screamed he was claustrophobic and couldn’t breathe. Chauvin arrived on the scene to assist two rookies—one of whom Chauvin trained—attempting to arrest Floyd. Chauvin had to make a series of snap decisions to assess the risks Floyd posed to police and bystanders, Nelson said. When officers were struggling to get Floyd into a police car, “not a single use of force expert who testified, not a single police officer who testified said anything that happened to this point was unreasonable,” Nelson said. The “dispute” over whether Chauvin killed Floyd begins when officers pulled Floyd to the ground after he refused to get into the car. Nelson broke down video of officers restraining Floyd to show they were assessing the suspect’s health and whether further force was warranted, showing Chauvin was following police procedure, Nelson said.‘Betrayed the Badge’Prosecution in its closing arguments emphasized that only Chauvin is on trial and not the practice of policing itself.Special prosecutor Steve Schleicher praised the “most noble profession of policing” while making his final argument that Chauvin should be found guilty in Floyd’s death. Schleicher laid out the case that Chauvin violated police department policy and training when he was filmed kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes on May 25, 2020, painting Chauvin as a rogue actor.“What the defendant did was not policing. What the defendant did was an assault,” Schleicher said during closing arguments. “There’s nothing worse for good police than bad police.”Chauvin “betrayed the badge and everything it stood for,” he added.Prosecutors posited that police ignored Floyd’s cries for help amid the arrest and during his struggle. Schleicher said that Floyd near the end of his life referred to Chauvin as “Mr. Officer.”“We call the police when we need help. And he pleaded with Mr. Officer,” Schleicher said. “He asked for help with his very last breath. But Mr. Officer did not help, the defendant did not help, he stayed on top of him.”Schleicher showed footage of Floyd’s arrest to the jurors to make the case that Chauvin and the other officers failed to provide aid as required by department training and policy. Rather than rolling Floyd to his side to aid his breathing, as is required, the officers held Floyd prone while he shouted he couldn’t breathe.Finishing the state’s argument, special prosecutor Jerry Blackwell pushed back on defense claims that Floyd died from an enlarged heart.“The reason George Floyd is dead is because Mr. Chauvin’s heart is too small,” Blackwell said.To contact the reporters on this story: Ayanna Alexander in Washington at aalexander@bloomberglaw.com; Ian Lopez in Washington at ilopez@bloomberglaw.comTo contact the editor responsible for this story: Andrew Childers at achilders@bloomberglaw.com(Updates with additional reporting throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Says It Has No Desire to Replace Dollar With Digital Yuan

    (Bloomberg) -- China sought to allay fears it wants to topple the dollar as the world’s main reserve currency as Beijing makes bigger strides in creating its own digital yuan.People’s Bank of China Deputy Governor Li Bo said the goal for internationalizing its currency is not to replace the dollar, and the efforts to create a digital yuan are aimed at domestic use.“For the internationalization of the renminbi, we have said many times that it’s a natural process, and our goal is not to replace the U.S. dollar or other international currencies,” Li said on a panel at the Boao forum Sunday. “I think our goal is to allow the market to choose, to facilitate international trade and investment.”China’s central bank is currently testing the use of a “digital yuan” in various pilot programs across the country. A report earlier this week showed the Biden administration is increasing its scrutiny of China’s progress toward the digital yuan amid concern it could kick off a long-term bid to displace the dollar.The PBOC has been working on a digital currency since 2014 and its moves have heightened interest among central banks and policy makers, while the spread of cryptocurrencies has added to a sense that competitors to regular cash could change how the financial sector operates. The PBOC has moved closer to becoming the first major central bank to launch a virtual currency, rolling out a trial for consumers and businesses in 11 cities across the country.“The motivation for the e-yuan, for now at least, is focusing primarily on domestic use,” Li said. International “interoperability is a very complex issue and we are not in a hurry to reach any particular solution yet,” although there could be cross-border use “in the long term,” Li said.China’s Digital Yuan Won’t Topple Dollar, BOJ Official SaysThe central bank is planning to test the cross-border use of the digital yuan at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, where it could be used by both domestic users as well as athletes and visitors from overseas, Li said.Agustin Carstens, general manager of Bank for International Settlements, said on the same panel there was huge potential in the cross-border use of digital currencies as they could make foreign exchange transaction and payment settlement extremely efficient. He said countries can explore various ways to achieve international interoperability, including making different systems compatible and creating connectivity links among the systems.Bahamas Tops China in Ranking of Central Bank Digital CurrenciesWhile the digitization of the yuan could benefit its use in cross-border transactions, the key factor in determining the currency’s global role is whether China will relax its capital controls, said Shen Jianguang, chief economist at JD.com Inc. “If you want to have a global reserve currency, you need to allow foreigners to hold it, to use it.”China will also need to allow its citizens to buy more foreign assets, further develop its financial markets and allow greater exchange rate flexibility in order to push for the internationalization of yuan, Shen said in an interview at the forum.China has seen a flood of capital flows into its financial markets since last year, boosting the amount of yuan traded globally. Yet, in the context of its vast markets, foreign ownership of local stocks and bonds remains relatively low at around 5% and 3% respectively. The yuan’s share of global payments and central bank reserves is still only about 2%.“The digital yuan is a means to help monetary policy efficiency and cross-border usage with partners that tend to trade with China in goods and services, less so the major economies like the U.S.,” said Stephen Chiu, Asia FX and rates strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence. “Digital or not, it’s not so easy to move the dollar’s dominance, be it as a trade settlement or reserve currency.”How China Is Closing In on Its Own Digital Currency: QuickTakeThe initial plans for a digital currency weren’t motivated by considerations of cross-border use, according to former People’s Bank of China Governor Zhou Xiaochuan, who noted that there are many issues with using a digital currency across national borders. International use could affect monetary policy independence, and it’s important it isn’t used for crime, he said on the same panel in Boao.(Updates with comments from BIS, details on yuan trade.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here’s everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in May 2021

    Barry Jenkins' adaptation of 'The Underground Railroad' and the star-studded anthology series 'Solos' highlight May's original releases

  • EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro Breaks Big Figure

    The Euro broke above the one point to zero level during the trading session on Monday to kick off the week on a bullish foot.

  • Wall Street slips from record levels; Tesla drops after fatal car crash

    Major U.S. stock indexes fell from record levels on Monday as investors sought cues from first-quarter earnings reports to justify the rich valuation of equities, while Tesla shares fell following a fatal car crash. The electric-car maker was down 3.5% after a Tesla vehicle, which was believed to be operating without anyone in the driver's seat, crashed into a tree on Saturday night north of Houston, killing two occupants. The stock, which was the biggest drag on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, was also under pressure due to a sharp drop in bitcoin over the weekend.

  • United Airlines Missed Wall Street Forecasts. Its Stock Is Falling After Hours.

    The airline reported steeper losses than expected, though it sees a rebound gaining momentum in the second quarter.

  • Bitcoin Price Falls $8K to 3-Week Low, Altcoins Crash

    Bitcoin nosedived to a three-week low of $52,148 during Sunday's Asian hours.

  • Mass fossil site may prove tyrannosaurs lived in packs

    Paleontologists developed the theory while studying a mass tyrannosaur death site found seven years ago in the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument in southern Utah, one of two monuments that the Biden administration is considering restoring to their full size after former President Donald Trump shrunk them. Using geochemical analysis of the bones and rock, a team of researchers with the University of Arkansas determined that the dinosaurs died and were buried in the same place and were not the result of fossils washing in from multiple areas. The new Utah site is the third mass tyrannosaur grave site that’s been discovered in North America — bolstering a theory first developed 20 years ago that they lived in packs.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks pull back from record levels as tech stocks dive

    Stocks fell Monday, with the S&P 500 and Dow retreating from record levels.

  • Police officer’s powerful TikTok message on Daunte Wright goes viral

    Officer Brian B says someone shouldn’t be doing a police job if they can shoot someone in heat of moment

  • Tesla crash: ‘No one driving’ vehicle in fiery collision that left two dead, officials say

    Police say men were found in front passenger and rear seats of vehicle

  • Former police detective named as suspect in Austin shooting which left three dead

    Police identified Stephen Nicholas Broderick, 41, as the suspect, and said that he is armed and dangerous

  • Shooting at Chicago McDonalds drive-through kills seven-year-old girl and seriously injures father

    Her grandmother and local community activists have appealed for peace and ceasefire to shootings

  • 7 actors who won Oscars for their first ever film roles

    Stars like Barbra Streisand, Jennifer Hudson, and Anna Paquin won Academy Awards for their debut roles.

  • Federal ethics agency won’t certify Kanye West’s financial disclosures from failed presidential campaign

    ‘Birthday Party’ candidate claims exemption from listing Kim Kardashian’s assets, citing ‘no knowledge’ of them

  • President Biden doesn’t need to reinvent the wheel on infrastructure: Sen. John Thune

    Opposing View: If Joe Biden will work with Republicans, we can expand infrastructure and economic opportunity — instead of the federal government.

  • Biden news: White House warns Russia of consequences if Navalny dies as John Kerry apologises for Trump

    Follow the latest in US politics

  • Search to end for 8 missing crew members from capsized boat in Gulf, Coast Guard says

    The Seacor Power went down near Port Fourchon last week.