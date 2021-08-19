Stocks, Oil Sink on Growth Worries; Dollar Gains: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asia’s stocks fell to the lowest this year, crude oil sank and the dollar rallied as a weakening outlook for global growth jarred with Federal Reserve minutes indicating officials could start paring stimulus from later this year.

MSCI Inc.’s gauge of Asia Pacific shares dropped to the lowest since December as with stocks in Hong Kong leading the slide. Equities also dropped in Japan and China. U.S. futures steadied after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 retreated overnight. Most Fed officials agreed last month they could start slowing the pace of bond purchases later this year given the progress made toward inflation and employment goals.

A gauge of the dollar touched the highest since November 2020 amid the risk-off sentiment. Treasuries were little changed. Commodities like crude oil and iron ore slumped, highlighting demand risks from Covid-19. Commodity-linked currencies including the New Zealand and Canadian dollars dipped. A surprise rise in Australia’s employment helped its currency pare losses.

Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. slumped to a record low in Hong Kong, while in China, Tencent Holdings Ltd. reported its slowest pace of quarterly revenue growth since early 2019 and warned investors to brace for more regulatory curbs. Separately, government-backed investors will recapitalize China Huarong Asset Management Co., ending months of speculation over whether Beijing would deem the troubled financial giant too big to fail.

The global equity rally has paused as investors take stock of the likely timeline for a reduction in the Fed’s massive bond purchases as well as the challenges for economic reopening from the fast-spreading delta variant. The Jackson Hole symposium next week, the U.S. central bank’s most prominent annual conference, may provide further clues on the stimulus outlook.

“I don’t think anybody will be surprised if tapering starts at the end of this year,” Dana D’Auria, Envestnet co-chief investment officer, said on Bloomberg Television. She added that the pace of reopenings is a concern for investors amid the spread of the delta strain.

Elsewhere, Robinhood Markets Inc. warned that a revenue surge fueled by a boom in cryptocurrency trading might not last. Its shares sank in extended trading. Bitcoin traded around $45,000.

In the latest coronavirus developments, President Joe Biden beefed up the U.S. response to the delta strain, laying out steps including vaccination boosters.

Here are some events to watch this week:

Bank Indonesia rate decision and Governor Perry Warjiyo briefing ThursdayU.S. initial jobless claims, leading index Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 contracts fell 0.1% as of 11:33 a.m. on Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 1.1%Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 fell 1%Japan’s Topix index fell 0.7%Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index lost 0.5%South Korea’s Kospi index fell 0.9%Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 1.5%China’s Shanghai Composite Index retreated 1%Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.5%

Currencies

The Japanese yen was at 110.17 per dollar, down 0.4%The offshore yuan traded at 6.4964 per dollarThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%The euro was at $1.1679, down 0.3%

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.26%Australia’s 10-year bond yield fell three basis points to 1.11%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.8% to $64.31 a barrelGold dipped 0.4% to $1,781.43 an ounce

