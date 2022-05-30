Asia Stocks, US Futures Rise as China Curbs Eased: Markets Wrap

Andreea Papuc
(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia and US futures advanced Monday after China eased some virus curbs and Wall Street had its best week since November 2020.

Japanese equities led gains as Australia and South Korea also rose. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts climbed in a sign the bounce may have further to run. The S&P 500 wiped out its May losses and snapped a string of seven weekly declines as institutional investors rebalanced portfolios into the end of the month.

The dollar was steady and the euro fluctuated as the European Union failed to agree on a revised package of Russian sanctions. Cash Treasuries won’t trade in Asia because of the US Memorial Day holiday.

China reported fewer Covid-19 cases in Beijing and Shanghai, spurring the government to stimulate the faltering economy by easing some of the strictest virus controls.

Trader are pondering whether the bottom of the selloff is near as investors have been buying the dip after one of the worst starts to the year for equities. However, a wall of worries remains from hawkish central banks underscoring fears of a recession, escalating food inflation from the war in Ukraine and China’s lockdowns stunting economic activity.

“We are in the middle of a bear market rally,” said Mahjabeen Zaman, Citigroup Australia head of investment specialists, said on Bloomberg Television. “I think the market is going to be trading range bound trying to figure out how soon is that recession coming or how quickly is inflation going down.” She added that Treasury yields are set to peak in 2022.

Traders will be looking to the US payroll numbers later this week to gauge the Federal Reserve’s tightening path as it strives to rein in inflation. Meanwhile, the Fed is set to start shrinking its $8.9 trillion balance sheet starting Wednesday.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

  • US markets closed for Memorial Day Monday

  • EU leaders start a two-day special meeting in Brussels Monday with the war in Ukraine, defense, inflation, energy and food security on the agenda

  • China PMI Tuesday

  • Eurozone CPI Tuesday

  • The Federal Reserve is set to start shrinking its $8.9 trillion balance sheet Wednesday

  • The Fed releases its Beige Book report on regional economic conditions Wednesday

  • New York Fed President John Williams, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard speak at separate events Wednesday

  • OPEC+ virtual meeting Wednesday

  • Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester discusses the economic outlook Thursday

  • US May employment report Friday

  • The UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization releases its monthly food price index at a time of maximum concern about global supplies. Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 9:16 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 2.5%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures increased 0.5%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 3.3%

  • Nikkei 225 climbed 1.3%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index advanced 1%

  • Hang Seng Index futures gained 0.5% earlier

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

  • The Japanese yen slipped 0.1% to 127.27 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was at 6.7155 per dollar

  • The euro was little changed at $1.0732

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 2.74% Friday

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $115.56 a barrel

  • Gold $1,852.22 an ounce

