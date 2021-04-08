Asia Today: Modi gets 2nd vaccine dose as India hits record

  • A woman poses for a photograph behind a cutout after receiving a COVID- 19 vaccine at a government hospital in Noida, a suburb of New Delhi, India, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. India hits another new peak with 115,736 coronavirus cases reported in the past 24 hours with New Delhi, Mumbai and dozens of other cities imposing night curfews to check the soaring infections. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
  • A woman along with her children wait for a train at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. India hits another new peak with 115,736 coronavirus cases reported in the past 24 hours with New Delhi, Mumbai and dozens of other cities imposing night curfews to check the soaring infections. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
  • FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, file photo, tourists line up for stepping up Angkor Wat temple outside Siem Reap, Cambodia. Cambodia is closing the Angkor temple complex to visitors because of a growing COVID-19 outbreak. The temples at Angkor, built between the 9th and 15th centuries, are Cambodia’s biggest tourist attraction, though the pandemic has reduced the number of visitors dramatically. The Apsara Authority that oversees the site says the ban on visitors will last until April 20. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith, File)
  • FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2017, file photo, tourists visit Banteay Srey temple outside Siem Reap, Cambodia. Cambodia is closing the Angkor temple complex to visitors because of a growing COVID-19 outbreak. On Thursday, April 8, 2021, the Health Ministry said 113 cases were reported from local transmission, with two deaths. The ministry traced the outbreak to a foreign resident who broke hotel quarantine to visit a nightclub. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith, File)
  • FILE - In this March 3, 2018, file photo, a view from outside Angkor Wat temple is seen in Siem Reap, northwestern Cambodia. Cambodia is closing the Angkor temple complex to visitors because of a growing COVID-19 outbreak. On Thursday, April 8, 2021, the Health Ministry said 113 cases were reported from local transmission, with two deaths. The ministry traced the outbreak to a foreign resident who broke hotel quarantine to visit a nightclub. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith, File)
  • A nurse gives a shot of Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine at the Ministry of Information during its inoculation campaign against the COVID-19 virus in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)
1 / 6

Virus Outbreak India

A woman poses for a photograph behind a cutout after receiving a COVID- 19 vaccine at a government hospital in Noida, a suburb of New Delhi, India, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. India hits another new peak with 115,736 coronavirus cases reported in the past 24 hours with New Delhi, Mumbai and dozens of other cities imposing night curfews to check the soaring infections. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s prime minister received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as the country hit another peak Thursday with 126,789 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

“Vaccination is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus. If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted. He received his first vaccine shot on March 1.

India started its vaccination drive in January. So far, more than 90 million health workers and Indians older than 45 have received at least one shot. Only 11 million of them have received both doses as India tries to build immunity to protect its nearly 1.4 billion people.

The new cases reported by the Health Ministry overtook Wednesday’s 115,736 infections with dozens of cities and towns imposing night curfews to try to contain infections.

Fatalities rose by 685 in the past 24 hours, the highest since November, raising the nation's toll to 166,862 dead since the pandemic began.

The western state of Maharashtra, the worst hit in the country, accounted for nearly 47% of new infections.

The federal government has refused to impose a second nationwide lockdown, after the first last year had a steep economic impact, but it has asked states to decide on imposing local restrictions to contain the spread of the virus.

India now has a seven-day rolling average of more than 80,000 cases per day and has reported 12.9 million virus cases since the pandemic began, the third-highest total after the United States and Brazil.

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region:

— Cambodia is closing the Angkor temple complex to visitors because of a growing COVID-19 outbreak. Cambodia has confirmed 3,028 cases since the pandemic began, but hundreds have been infected in the outbreak that began in February. On Thursday, the Health Ministry said 113 cases were reported from local transmission, with two deaths. The ministry traced the outbreak to a foreign resident who broke hotel quarantine to visit a nightclub. The government closed schools and entertainment venues in response, but as the outbreak grows, a defunct hotel has been converted into a coronavirus hospital and criminal punishments are being imposed for violating health rules. The temples at Angkor, built between the 9th and 15th centuries, are Cambodia’s biggest tourist attraction, though the pandemic has reduced the number of visitors dramatically. The Apsara Authority that oversees the site says the ban on visitors will last until April 20.

— South Korea reported another 700 new cases as the coronavirus spreads at a rate near what was seen during the worst of its outbreak in winter. The numbers released by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Thursday brought the national caseload to 107,598, including 1,758 deaths. Around 500 of the new cases came from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, which has been the center of the country’s outbreak. Health authorities are expected to announce stronger social distancing steps on Friday. They say they will decide over the weekend whether to resume administrating AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccines to people 60 and younger. The injections were paused while regulators in Europe reviewed a possible link with rare blood clots. The European Medicine Agency emphasized the benefits of receiving AstraZeneca’s vaccine continue to outweigh the risks for most people. South Korea’s immunization campaign has mainly relied on AstraZeneca shots produced by local firm SK Bioscience.

— Another 11 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in China’s only active outbreak. Cases in the Yunnan province city of Ruili have topped 100, including those not showing symptoms, but a vaccination campaign and stay-home orders appear to have curbed large-scale transmission. Ruili also reported one new case of a person testing positive for COVID-19 without displaying symptoms, the National Health Commission reported Thursday. The city’s Communist Party secretary, its top official, has been dismissed from his post and handed administrative punishment for his “serious dereliction of duty in epidemic prevention and control,” according to the party’s provincial disciplinary watchdog. China has reported 90,365 cases of COVID-19 since the coronavirus was first detected in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019, with 4,636 deaths. Thursday also marks the anniversary of the end of a 76-day lockdown in Wuhan that saw more than 11 million people confined to their homes in a Herculean effort to contain the virus’ spread after initial missteps that China has yet to acknowledge.

— New Zealand is temporarily halting travel from India as more arrivals from that country test positive for the coronavirus. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the suspension takes effect on Sunday and will remain in place until April 28. She said it’s the first time New Zealand has suspended travel for its own citizens attempting to return home, and she emphasized the measure was temporary. The announcement comes after a security guard at a New Zealand quarantine hotel tested positive for the virus. There is no evidence the outbreak has spread any further. New Zealand has managed to stamp out the spread of the virus, so whenever somebody who is not in quarantine tests positive it represents a significant concern. The nation of 5 million people has reported 2,500 cases and 26 deaths since the pandemic began.

Recommended Stories

  • Bryson DeChambeau's fellow PGA pros can't stop smiling as they watch him demolish the sport

    Bryson DeChambeau's mission to break golf is more popular within the sport than you might think.

  • Eagles agree to 1-year deal with former Vikings LB Eric Wilson

    The Eagles have signed linebacker Eric Wilson to a one-year, $3.25 million deal

  • Coronavirus latest news: Italy and Spain stop AstraZeneca for under-60s as Europe splits over jab

    UK 'secretly sent 700,000 AstraZeneca vaccines to Australia' Keep taking AstraZeneca vaccine, say family of first named blood clot victim Britain will achieve herd immunity on Monday Drinkers urged to take cash to the pub to beat indoor payments rules Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Italy and Spain have stopped the use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab in the under-60s, as Europe splits in its approach to handling the vaccine rollout. The countries made the decision due to concerns over links to unusual blood clotting. The EU's medicines regulator says this should be listed as a very rare side effect. Belgium is restricting the jab to those aged 56 and above, France recommends it be given only to those aged 55 or over, and in Germany it is recommended for those over 60. However, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has insisted the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is safe for all ages. "All three vaccines that are in use in the UK are safe and they're safe at all ages, but there's a preference for the under-30s, if they want to have the Pfizer or Moderna jab, then they can," he said. Follow the latest updates below.

  • AP Interview: India could resume vaccine exports by June

    The world's largest vaccine maker, based in India, will be able to restart exports of AstraZeneca doses by June if new coronavirus infections subside in the country, its chief executive said Tuesday. On March 25, COVAX announced a major setback in its vaccine rollout because a surge in infections in India caused the Serum Institute of India to cater to domestic demand, resulting in a delay in global shipments of up to 90 million doses. Since then, daily new infections in India have almost doubled, with the biggest single-day spike of over 100,000 new cases on Monday.

  • Are some COVID-19 vaccines more effective than others?

    It’s hard to tell since they weren’t directly compared in studies. “Luckily, all these vaccines look like they’re protecting us from severe disease,” said Dr. Monica Gandhi of the University of California, San Francisco, citing study results for five vaccines used around the world and a sixth that’s still in review.

  • Indonesia says about 100 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses face arrival delays

    Indonesia's health minister said on Thursday the schedule for around 100 million doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccines faced delays, as an official warned that supply issues could hamper the country's inoculation programme. Health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin told a parliamentary hearing that Indonesia would receive 20 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine via a bilateral deal in 2021, instead of the 50 million doses initially agreed.

  • More than 700,000 AstraZeneca vaccines sent to Australia from UK despite shortage

    More than 700,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been sent to Australia despite a shortage of jabs in the UK. Australia’s vaccine rollout was boosted by a shipment from Britain that was kept quiet to avoid controversy, according to reports in the Sydney Morning Herald and The Age. Health Secretary Matt Hancock, on Thursday morning, did not deny the 717,000 doses manufactured in the UK had been sent to Australia but said it was not the Government who made the shipment. "No, the British Government has a contract with seven companies now, but of course including AstraZeneca, for the delivery by AstraZeneca to the UK for us to deploy through the NHS, and that's the bit I'm responsible for." Mr Hancock told Sky News: "In terms of what the companies do, these companies are manufacturing for all around the world and we source from everywhere in the world, so what I'm in control of, what matters for us as the UK Government, is making sure that we get the supplies that we have got contracted from the companies." Mr Hancock said last month that vaccine shortages in Britain mean there will be no more first appointments for jabs booked in April amid growing chaos with supplies. Australia has entered the vaccine row with the European Union in recent weeks after the bloc placed tough export controls on jabs. The Australian government received 300,000 UK-made doses at Sydney Airport on February 28, one month after the EU set up curbs on limiting vaccines being sent abroad.

  • Dwayne Johnson Shows Off His Insanely Ripped Quads While Training for Black Adam Movie

    "It’s always the work we quietly put in when no one is watching that changes the game," Dwayne Johnson said of his workouts

  • Philippine leader cancels address as coronavirus spreads among staff

    Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte cancelled a weekly televised address and meeting with his coronavirus task force on Wednesday, following dozens of COVID-19 cases among his staff and security detail, government officials said. The Philippines is battling one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in Asia, with hospitals in the capital overwhelmed amid record daily infections, while authorities face delays in delivery of COVID-19 vaccines. "The physical safety of the president remains our utmost concern," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement.

  • Trump's steel tariffs could be a big boost to Biden's infrastructure push

    A report from the Economic Policy Institute (EPI) found that Section 232 import measures protected the domestic steel industry from chronic global excess capacity in major exporting countries.

  • When can I deduct business meal and entertainment expenses under current tax rules?

    The federal income tax treatment of business-related meal and entertainment expenses has been a moving target. A taxpayer-friendly change in the CAA — the COVID-19 relief bill that became law late last year — allows you to write off 100% of the cost of business-related food and beverages provided by restaurants in 2021 and 2022. Before this change, deductions for business meals at restaurants were limited to only 50% of cost.

  • Moscow's most famous grocery store shuts its doors amid pandemic

    A historic grocery store in central Moscow is to close its doors after trading for more than a hundred years due to legal issues and a drop in tourism caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Opened at the turn of the 20th century, Yeliseyevsky Store is known for its palatial, neo-baroque interior and wide selection of gourmet foods and souvenirs.

  • The controversy over Khloé Kardashian's unedited bikini photo exposes the ugly reality of social media

    Social media presents a false reality, as Khloé Kardashian's unedited photo shows. Seeing edited images can negatively affect people's mental health.

  • Getting AstraZeneca's shot is safer than flying on a plane, experts say - the bigger problem is an 'explosion of vaccine skepticism'

    AstraZeneca's vaccine is fundamental to the global immunization campaign. But links to blood clots are prompting a new wave of distrust.

  • 3 newcomers in New Zealand cricket squad for 2 England tests

    South Africa-born batsman Devon Conway has been named among three uncapped players in the New Zealand cricket team which will play two tests in England in June. Conway has played Twenty20 and one-day internationals in the past year and is included in the test squad for the first time along with Wellington allrounder Rachin Ravindra and seamer Jacob Duffy. New Zealand has named a 20-man squad for the tests at Lord’s from June 2 and Edgbaston from June 10.

  • Georgia's GOP lieutenant governor says Rudy Giuliani's false voter fraud claims triggered voting restrictions

    Rudy Giuliani's false claims of election fraud weren't enough to overturn the presidential election, but they did motivate Republican lawmakers in Georgia to pass a law that restricts voting rights, the state's Republican lieutenant governor said. Under the new election law, signed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) last month, it's harder for voters to request and drop off absentee ballots; ballot drop boxes are limited; voters can't be approached and handed food or water while they wait in line to cast their ballots; and the secretary of state is no longer chairman or a voting member of the Georgia State Election Board. During an interview with CNN on Wednesday, Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) said the restrictions are "the fallout from the 10 weeks of misinformation that flew in from former President Donald Trump. I went back over the weekend to really look at where this really started to gain momentum in the legislature, and it was when Rudy Giuliani showed up in a couple of committee rooms and spent hours spreading misinformation and sowing doubt across, you know, hours of testimony." Joe Biden won Georgia, a fact that was affirmed during three different ballot counts in the state. Giuliani still tried to get Georgia to overturn the election results, appearing before state lawmakers to spread multiple falsehoods, including that thousands of dead people voted. He also claimed, without any evidence, that the voting machines were "like Swiss cheese. You can invade them. You can get in them. You can change the vote." He is now the subject of a $1.3 billion defamation suit filed by Dominion Voting Systems. More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followers5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOPThe Matt Gaetz case now reportedly involves a marijuana entrepreneur/hand surgeon

  • How to spot the symptoms of a blood clot

    Blood clots are a very rare side effect of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, but the EMA says the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the potential risks.

  • Jeffree Star was called a 'notorious racist' by rapper Yung Gravy after the mogul used his song in an Instagram story

    Yung Gravy reposted then removed Star's story, saying he "didn't realize" Star was a "notorious racist."

  • Lawyer: Russian opposition leader Navalny has spinal hernias

    A lawyer for imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who has complained of serious back and leg pain in custody, says doctors have found him to be suffering from two spinal hernias. Vadim Kobzev told the Interfax news agency on Wednesday that Navalny also has a spinal protrusion and is beginning to lose sensation in his hands. Navalny went on a hunger strike last week to protest what he called poor medical care in a Russian prison.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell ordered to clean her 'very dirty and smelly' prison cell

    Prosecutors have accused Ghislaine Maxwell of allowing her prison cell to become "dirty and smelly" by not cleaning it and regularly failing to flush her toilet. In a lengthy letter to a judge they rejected allegations from Ms Maxwell's lawyers that her conditions were "fitting for Hannibal Lecter". They also disputed suggestions the former socialite had lost 15 pounds, and some of her hair. A claim that she had been physically abused during a pat-down search had been investigated and was "unfounded", they added. Audrey Strauss, a New York prosecutor, wrote: "Staff directed the defendant to clean her cell because it had become very dirty. "Among other things, staff noted that the defendant frequently did not flush her toilet after using it, which caused the cell to smell. In addition, the defendant had not cleaned her cell in some time." Ms Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges and denies grooming girls for sex with Jeffrey Epstein.