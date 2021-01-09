Asia Today: China asks residents in 2 cities to stay home

  • Chinese paramilitary police wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus stand guard near the portrait of Chinese leader Mao Zedong on Tiananmen Gate near Tiananmen Square in Beijing, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. COVID vaccine shots will be free in Cina, where more than 9 million doses have been give to date, health officials in Beijing said Saturday. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
  • A health worker walks past a storage room during a trial run of COVID-19 vaccine delivery system in Mumbai, India, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. India tested its COVID-19 vaccine delivery system as it prepares to roll out an inoculation program to stem the coronavirus pandemic. The exercise included necessary data entry into an online platform for monitoring vaccine delivery, along with testing of cold storage and transportation arrangements for the vaccine, according to the health ministry. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
  • In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, workers carry a container of coronavirus test samples outside of a residential neighborhood in Shijiazhuang in northern China's Hebei Province, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. A city in northern China is offering rewards of 500 yuan ($77) for anyone who reports on a resident who has not taken a recent coronavirus test. The offer from the government of Nangong comes as millions in the city and its surrounding province of Hebei are being tested as part of efforts to control China's most serious recent outbreak of COVID-19.(Mu Yu/Xinhua via AP)
  • In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, workers disinfect containers of coronavirus test samples outside of a residential neighborhood in Shijiazhuang in northern China's Hebei Province, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. A city in northern China is offering rewards of 500 yuan ($77) for anyone who reports on a resident who has not taken a recent coronavirus test. The offer from the government of Nangong comes as millions in the city and its surrounding province of Hebei are being tested as part of efforts to control China's most serious recent outbreak of COVID-19.(Mu Yu/Xinhua via AP)
  • In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, workers carry a container of coronavirus test samples outside of a residential neighborhood in Shijiazhuang in northern China's Hebei Province, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. A city in northern China is offering rewards of 500 yuan ($77) for anyone who reports on a resident who has not taken a recent coronavirus test. The offer from the government of Nangong comes as millions in the city and its surrounding province of Hebei are being tested as part of efforts to control China's most serious recent outbreak of COVID-19.(Mu Yu/Xinhua via AP)
  • A medical worker in a booth takes nasal samples from a police officer at a coronavirus testing site in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
  • Junior high students read their manga comic books while waiting at a bus stop on their way home in Tokyo on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. Japan declared a state of emergency in Tokyo and three nearby prefectures Thursday, as coronavirus cases continued to surge in the nation. The declaration asks restaurants and bars close by 8 p.m. while drinks won't be served after 7 p.m. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities have asked residents in two cities south of Beijing to stay home for seven days as they try to stamp out a COVID-19 outbreak in which more than 300 people have tested positive in the past week.

The cities of Shijiazhuang and Xingtai in Hebei province are restricting people to their communities and villages and have banned gatherings, according to notices they posted on social media.

Hebei reported 14 more confirmed cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total in the ongoing outbreak to 137. It has found another 197 people without symptoms who tested positive. China does not include such asymptomatic cases in its confirmed count.

Beijing is requiring workers from Hebei to show proof of employment in Beijing and a negative COVID test before entering the nation’s capital. Chinese media reported hours-long backups at entry points on Friday.

In a separate outbreak, three more cases were reported in Liaoning province in the northeast, bringing the total there to 84 since the first cases surfaced about three weeks ago. Beijing has had 31 cases over the same period, though no new ones in the past 24 hours.

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region:

— COVID vaccine shots will be free in China, where more than 9 million doses have been given to date, health officials in Beijing said Saturday. “Ordinary people will not need to spend a penny,” Zheng Zhongwei, a National Health Commission official, said at a news conference. The announcement cleared up confusion from a news conference nine days ago at which Zheng said it would be affordable, and a more senior official, Vice Minister Zeng Yixin, jumped in to say it would be free. The costs will be covered by a national medical insurance fund and government funds. About 7.4 million shots have been given since a drive began Dec. 15 to inoculate medical and transport workers and other key groups ahead of Lunar New Year, a major holiday in mid-February. More than 1.6 million shots had been given in previous months. Zeng, the vice minister, said the specific timing for a visit by a WHO expert team on the origins of the virus is being determined and that it would be joined by Chinese experts in Wuhan, the city where cases of the new coronavirus were first detected in late 2019. WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed disappointment earlier this week that the Chinese side had not finalized the needed permissions for the visit. Two team members who were already en route had to turn back. Tedros said in Geneva on Friday that he expects the dates to be set next week.

