Asia Today: India overtakes Brazil as 2nd-worst hit country

  • People wearing masks stand in a queue for a train at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 11, 2021. India is reporting a surge in infections, which according to experts is due in part to growing disregard for social distancing and mask-wearing in public spaces. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
  • Elderly Indians wait to receive vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April11, 2021. Due to a surge in infections, India has now delayed exports of large quantities of vaccines. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
  • An elderly man receives his first dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at Hachioji City Hall in Tokyo Monday, April 12, 2021. Japan started its vaccination drive with medical workers and expanded Monday to older residents, with the first shots being given in about 120 selected places around the country. (Kyodo News via AP)
1 / 3

Virus Outbreak India

People wearing masks stand in a queue for a train at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 11, 2021. India is reporting a surge in infections, which according to experts is due in part to growing disregard for social distancing and mask-wearing in public spaces. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW DELHI (AP) — India reported another record daily surge in coronavirus infections Monday to overtake Brazil as the second-worst hit country.

The 168,912 cases added in the last 24 hours pushed India's total to 13.5 million, while Brazil has 13.4 million, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

India also reported 904 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 170,179, which is the fourth highest toll, behind the United States, Brazil and Mexico.

India is experiencing its worst surge of the pandemic, with a seven-day rolling average of more than 130,000 cases per day. Hospitals across the country are becoming overwhelmed with patients, and experts worry the worst is yet to come.

The latest surge also coincides with the shortage of vaccines in some Indian states, including western Maharashtra state, home to financial capital Mumbai, which is the worst hit state and has recorded nearly half of the country’s new infections in the past two weeks.

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region:

— The hard-hit Philippine capital and four nearby provinces were placed under a lighter coronavirus lockdown Monday to avoid further damage to an already battered economy despite a continuing surge in infections and deaths. Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said Metropolitan Manila and the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal, a region of more than 25 million people, would remain under lighter quarantine restrictions up to the end of April after a two-week hard lockdown. “Our emerging strategy is to increase our bed capacities instead of closing the economy,” said Roque, who spoke in a televised news briefing from a Manila hospital after contracting COVID-19 like many Cabinet members. The Philippines has long been a Southeast Asian coronavirus hotspot, with about 865,000 confirmed infections and nearly 15,000 deaths.

— New Zealand is requiring that all border workers be vaccinated against the coronavirus by the end of the month. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday that beginning immediately, employers would need to consider alternative options for any of their employees who haven’t been vaccinated. That could mean those workers are redeployed to roles away from the border or fired. Ardern had previously set April as a deadline for vaccinating frontline workers but on Monday talked about it in stronger terms after three workers at a quarantine facility caught the virus. New Zealand has stamped out the spread of the virus within the community, so returning travelers who may have caught COVID-19 abroad are considered the biggest vulnerability.

— Tokyo adopted tougher measures against the coronavirus as it struggles to curb the rapid spread of a more contagious variant ahead of the Olympics in a country where less than 1% of people have been vaccinated. Japan expanded its vaccination drive Monday to older residents, with the first shots being given in about 120 selected places around the country. The tougher COVID-19 rules allow Tokyo’s governor to mandate shorter opening hours for bars and restaurants, punish violators and compensate those who comply. Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike urged residents to be cautious while vaccinations are in an early stage.

— Bhutan’s COVID-19 vaccination drive was fast from the start. As other countries rolled out their vaccination campaigns over months, Bhutan is nearly done just 16 days after it started. The tiny Himalayan kingdom has vaccinated nearly 93% of its adults. Its small population helped Bhutan move fast, but dedicated volunteers and the use of cold chain storage from earlier vaccination drives are credited as well. Bhutan distributed the shots to coincide with auspicious dates in Buddhist astrology and the recipient and provider of the first shot were women born in the Year of the Monkey.

— The new mayor of South Korea’s capital demanded swift approval of coronavirus self-testing kits, saying that his city urgently needs more tools to fight the pandemic and keep struggling businesses open. Oh Se-hoon spoke Monday as Seoul and nearby metropolitan towns shut down hostess bars, night clubs and other high-risk entertainment venues to slow transmissions. Similar businesses were also shut down in the southern port city of Busan. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said 350 of the country’s 587 new cases were from the greater Seoul area. Kwon Jun-wook, director of South Korea’s National Health Institute, said earlier this month that authorities are reviewing whether to approve rapid home tests. But the review has proceeded slowly with some experts saying such tests would do more harm than good because they are less accurate than standard laboratory tests.

Recommended Stories

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    India reported a record daily tally of 168,912 COVID-19 infections on Monday, the world's highest, while worries grew over a further spike, as hundreds of thousands of devotees gathered for a ritual bath in the Ganges river. India now accounts for one in every six daily infections worldwide. Monday's new cases carried it past Brazil, for an overall tally of 13.53 million, data compiled by Reuters shows, placing it second after the United States, with 31.2 million.

  • Haridwar: Crowds surging at Kumbh Mela as India overtakes Brazil in Covid cases

    Tens of thousands are participating in the Kumbh Mela even as India overtakes Brazil in Covid infections.

  • Spain's Rovi to make ingredients for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

    MADRID (Reuters) -Spanish pharmaceuticals company Rovi announced on Monday that it will start making the active ingredients for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine. Rovi will have capacity to supply the active agents for up to 100 million vaccine doses a year at its plant in Granada via a new production line. This would be the first European drug ingredients production site for Moderna outside of Switzerland, where Lonza has one large commercial production line now manufacturing drug substances and another two commercial lines nearing completion.

  • Trudeau government threatens Halifax Security Forum over proposed Taiwan award

    HFX wanted to honor Taiwan's president with the prestigious John McCain award. But Canada feared poking the Chinese bear.

  • France extends gap between mRNA vaccine shots to ramp-up rollout

    France will lengthen the period between the first and second shots of mRNA anti-COVID vaccines to six weeks from four weeks as of April 14 to accelerate the inoculation campaign, Health Minister Olivier Veran told the JDD newspaper on Sunday. Although France's top health authority advised a six-week period between the two shots in January in order to stretch supplies, the government at the time said there was insufficient data on how well the vaccines performed with a longer interval. France could safely do so now because it was vaccinating a younger age group, Veran said.

  • Supreme Court nixes another California pandemic restriction

    The Supreme Court has once again ruled against California in a case concerning religious worship during the coronavirus pandemic. In a 5-4 decision, mostly along ideological lines, the court ruled late Friday night that California cannot enforce its three-household limit on at-home religious meetings, such as prayer groups and Bible studies. Conservatives were in the majority, with only Chief Justice John Roberts splitting off and siding with the three liberal justices. A panel of the 9th Circuit of Appeals had previously upheld the state's restrictions on at-home gatherings since it was a blanket ban that applied to secular and non-secular gatherings, alike. The Supreme Court's minority argued along similar lines; in a dissenting opinion, Justice Elena Kagan wrote that California is not required to "treat at-home religious gatherings the same as hardware stores and hair salons." But the majority wasn't satisfied with that explanation, suggesting the state was treating secular businesses, like movie theaters and restaurants, more favorably. "The state cannot assume the worst when people go to worship, but assume the best when people go to work," the unsigned majority opinion said. "This is the fifth time the Court has summarily rejected the Ninth Circuit’s analysis of California’s COVID restrictions on religious exercise." Read more at Politico and The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.comYou should start a keyhole garden7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisySNL's Weekend Update jokes it's nice to 'see women pay for an hour with Matt Gaetz,' hears out the Titanic's iceberg

  • Hong Kong plans to relax some COVID-19 rules for fully vaccinated residents

    Hong Kong will loosen some coronavirus measures for residents who have been fully inoculated from late April, the city's leader Carrie Lam said on Monday, as authorities seek to boost the take-up of vaccines in the global financial hub. Lam, who was speaking at a press conference on Monday, said the government was discussing further details and aimed to loosen measures from April 29. Only residents who receive both doses of their COVID-19 shot would be eligible.

  • US vaccinations are increasing, but what happened to COVID-19 testing?

    As more Americans get vaccinated, the urgency to get a COVID-19 test is steadily declining despite the Biden administration promising there would be a "wartime undertaking" to increase access, with billions of dollars in investment from U.S. manufacturing companies to develop new COVID-19 tests. The U.S. has continued a downward trend, with a 30% decrease in the number of daily COVID-19 tests, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. The U.S. now conducts just over 1 million tests a day after hitting its peak for the year so far on Jan. 15 with 2.3 million tests.

  • Canada ski resort linked to largest outbreak of P1 Covid variant outside Brazil

    Whistler, in British Columbia, has nearly 200 of 877 confirmed cases in the province but officials have only a murky idea of how widely variant has spread Whistler, Canada’s most famous ski resort, was shut down at the end of March because of the outbreak of the highly infectious coronavirus variant. Photograph: stockstudioX/Getty Images/iStockphoto For ski resorts, spring normally marks a final chance for visitors to carve sun-drenched runs before the season ends. But at Canada’s most famous ski resort, the gondolas have stopped, and the slopes are eerily quiet. The Whistler Blackcomb ski resort was shut down by provincial authorities at the end of March after they realised that P1, the highly infectious coronavirus variant traced back to Brazil, was spreading rapidly throughout the community. As provinces across Canada break records for new cases of the virus, experts have grown increasingly troubled by the rapid and covert spread of variants. With 877 confirmed cases of P1, the province of British Columbia is now the centre of the world’s largest sequenced outbreak of the variant outside Brazil – and nearly a quarter of those cases have been linked to Whistler. P1 is believed to be a highly infectious mutation of the virus that appears to be more fatal among young people and has the ability to reinfect victims. In Brazil, the P1 variant – along with myriad policy failures – has ushered in a total collapse of the country’s healthcare system. It has also spilled into neighbouring countries in South America. But experts were shocked to see a large cluster in Whistler, an alpine resort in British Columbia’s Coast Mountains. It remains a mystery how the variant arrived: none of the 84 people initially flagged at the beginning of the Whistler outbreak reported any travel outside Canada. Nora Reid, a 22-year-old hospitality worker in Whistler, doesn’t know which version of the virus she contracted in mid-March, only that it left her with intense body pains “deep in my bones” and an overwhelming sense of fatigue that kept her bedridden for days. Young workers like Reid, whose name has been changed for privacy reasons, have made up the vast majority of Whistler’s coronavirus cases. Health officials have tried in vain to stem three separate outbreaks since January, vaccinating many of the resort’s staff – but even that has not managed to stop new cases. “We all kind of felt that it could happen to us,” said Peter, a resort maintenance employee who was infected with the virus just days after receiving his vaccine in mid-March. “People just come here from everywhere – that’s kind of what makes this place what it is.” The P1 outbreak has since spread throughout the province and into neighbouring Alberta. It is suspected of infecting 21 players on Vancouver’s professional hockey team, the Canucks. But because the province delayed in screening for variants, officials still have a murky picture of how widespread the virus is. Jean-Paul Soucy, a PhD candidate in epidemiology and the co-founder of the Covid-19 Canada Open Data Working Group, said British Columbia lags behind other provinces in its ability to track the percentage of cases involving variants. Whistler’s notorious housing shortage has probably played a role in the spread of the variant. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images “It also just comes down to bad luck. But the fact that we were late in implementing enhanced quarantine measures at the border likely didn’t help either,” he said. “If those measures had been put in months earlier, maybe this could have been slowed down – or even avoided.” Whistler’s notorious housing shortage has also probably played a role in the spread. “Because rent is so crazy, you have people living in closets and sometimes as many as eight people sharing a place,” said Reid, who shares a flat with three other roommates. She attempted to quarantine herself in her bedroom after developing symptoms, but her flatmates all became infected – including one who had already received one dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. “Most of us can’t do our jobs from home. We still have to go to work frontlines all the time to serve people,” she said. “It’s really hard to isolate when most people have eight other people living with them.” Further complicating efforts to track the virus, British Columbia announced earlier this week it would no longer screen all positive Covid-19 tests for variants. “We just assume that those screened positives will be the variants. We assume that anybody who is positive for Covid-19 needs to be treated as if they have one of these highly transmissible viruses,” Dr Bonnie Henry, the province’s health officer, told reporters. Instead, the province will monitor for surveillance purposes and to search for possible for reinfections and vaccine failures. But experts say screening gives a crucial insight into how a variant is spreading. “This beast of a variant is surging from the underbelly without the sequencing to capture it. This is why I’m fearful that when they stop sequencing a lot of these cases, we’re going to miss important information – and much of the information is going to be so much more delayed,” said Eric Feigl-Ding, a Washington-based epidemiologist and senior fellow at the Federation of American Scientists. Feigl-Ding points to critical sequencing work by both UK and Danish health officials late last year, who discovered that while overall cases were dropping in their countries, the B117 variant was surging, giving the public a false sense of success. “If they had not done all that sequencing, they would have had this kind of blissful ignorance that the epidemic was over,” he said. “If you have a more contagious variant that is driving the epidemic, you don’t want to be flying blind.”

  • AstraZeneca says it had positive meeting with EU over vaccine row

    MILAN (Reuters) -AstraZeneca had a positive meeting with the European Commission last week, the Anglo-Swedish company said after an Italian newspaper said the group had not replied to an EU letter of complaint over COVID-19 vaccines within a 20-day deadline. European Union member states and the pharmaceutical company are at odds over the delivery of shots after the group shipped less than indicated to the EU than in the initial agreement. Italian daily Corriere della Sera said on Sunday AstraZeneca had yet to react to a letter sent by the Commission on March 19 to complain about low-contract supplies of COVID-19 vaccines.

  • South Korea to begin producing Novavax COVID-19 vaccine as early as June

    South Korea said on Monday it plans to begin local production of Novavax Inc's COVID-19 vaccine as early as June, while five domestic companies aim to start late stage clinical trials of their own shots in the second half of this year. The announcements came after President Moon Jae-in hosted a special meeting on anti-virus efforts and vaccine development as the country fears a possible fourth wave of infections. Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol said that SK Bioscience Co will be able to begin manufacturing Novavax COVID-19 vaccines as early as June and could supply as many as 20 million doses by the end of third quarter.

  • Australia abandons COVID-19 vaccination targets after new advice on AstraZeneca shots

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia has abandoned a goal to vaccinate nearly all of its 26 million population by the end of 2021 following advice that people under the age of 50 take Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine rather than AstraZeneca's shot. Australia, which had banked on the AstraZeneca vaccine for the majority of its shots, had no plans to set any new targets for completing its vaccination programme, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon. "While we would like to see these doses completed before the end of the year, it is not possible to set such targets given the many uncertainties involved," Morrison said.

  • Nearly 40% of Marines have so far declined to receive a vaccine to protect against the coronavirus

    Of the 123,500 Marines who have been offered a vaccine, about 48,000 said no, while about 75,500 agreed to get one, according to data obtained by CNN.

  • Brazil sees 1,803 COVID-19 deaths; Chinese vaccine found 50.7% effective against variant

    Brazil on Sunday recorded 1,803 new COVID-19 deaths, as a large study found that a Chinese vaccine that has become the linchpin in the country's vaccination campaign is 50.7% effective against the infectious new homegrown variant known as P1. Brazil, which has in recent weeks become the global epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, saw over 37,000 new cases, the Health Ministry said on Sunday. Sao Paulo's Butantan biomedical institute, which tested and is now producing the CoronaVac vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd, said on Sunday a study it conducted found the shot had an efficacy rate of 50.7% against the P1 variant, and a less widespread strain known as P2.

  • Turkey's Erdogan calls for end to 'worrying' developments in eastern Ukraine, offers support

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday called for the "worrying" developments in eastern Ukraine's Donbass region to come to an end after meeting his Ukrainian counterpart in Istanbul, adding Turkey was ready to provide any necessary support. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held more than three hours of talks with Erdogan in Istanbul as part of a previously scheduled visit, amid tensions between Kyiv and Moscow over the conflict in Donbass. Kyiv has raised the alarm over a buildup of Russian forces near the border between Ukraine and Russia, and over a rise in violence along the line of contact separating Ukrainian troops and Russia-backed separatists in Donbass.

  • AstraZeneca's diabetes drug Farxiga fails in COVID-19 study

    The Farxiga data did not achieve statistical significance in cutting the risk of the disease worsening and death in such patients, the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker said. AstraZeneca has had a rollercoaster ride with its coronavirus vaccine, as nations restricted its use after European and British regulators confirmed possible links to rare blood clots. However, the company has also been working on developing new treatments and re-purposing existing drugs to prevent and treat coronavirus infections.

  • Saudis Meet Oil Requests From Most in Asia Before Ramping Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia will supply all the crude oil that was requested by India’s state-owned refiners and at least five other Asian customers next month as the linchpin producer starts to ramp up output.The kingdom will deliver in full what most of the refiners asked for in May-loading cargoes, while one of the customers got its volume to the U.S. curtailed, according to officials notified by Saudi Aramco. Two other customers received some cuts to overall volumes. Aramco declined to comment.Led by Saudi Arabia, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies will restore from May some of the supply that was cut back as the pandemic ravaged demand. Following that decision, the Saudis hiked pricing for the key Asian market in expectation that consumption will rebound further. The overall plan, which includes Riyadh’s return of a unilateral supply cut, was defended last week by Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.India’s current round of allocations attracted particular scrutiny after its four state-owned refiners including Indian Oil Corp. had submitted lower nominations, or requests for supply. Overall, the country will take about a single Aframax-size vessel-- typically about 600,000 barrels -- less than granted in the prior month’s allocations, people familiar with the matter said.With tension between India and Saudi Arabia over Riyadh’s oil policy, its state-owned processors had asked to reduce next month’s volumes by about one-third of their monthly average. However, India’s refiners are in peak maintenance season and the nation is battling a resurgence in Covid-19, potentially indicating the amount needed for the month is below average.Meanwhile, the volume of Arab Light crude was reduced for two other buyers in the region and a third customer got its supply for Asia fulfilled but was notified of some cuts to its U.S. operations.(Adds one more response, Aramco’s comment in first and second paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Top U.S. diplomat criticizes China, says 'need to get to the bottom' of COVID-19 origin

    China's failure to provide access to global health experts made the COVID-19 pandemic worse than it had to be, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Sunday, and it was important to "get to the bottom" of the origin of the novel coronavirus. China did not give access to international experts or share information in real time to provide true transparency, Blinken said in an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press." As a result, the virus "got out of hand faster and with, I think, much more egregious results than it might otherwise," Blinken said.

  • South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine, Israeli study says

    The coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa can "break through" Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine to some extent, a real-world data study in Israel found, though its prevalence in the country is low and the research has not been peer reviewed. The South African variant, B.1.351, was found to make up about 1% of all the COVID-19 cases across all the people studied, according to the study by Tel Aviv University and Israel's largest healthcare provider, Clalit. But among patients who had received two doses of the vaccine, the variant's prevalence rate was eight times higher than those unvaccinated - 5.4% versus 0.7%.

  • CD Projekt committed to fixing Cyberpunk 2077 so it can sell 'for years'

    Video games maker CD Projekt has no plans to shelve Cyberpunk 2077 and is committed to fixing glitches to make its flagship game a long-term success after a troubled rollout, joint chief executive Adam Kicinski told Reuters. Kicinski said CD Projekt was in touch with Sony, which pulled Cyberpunk 2077 from its PlayStation Store only a week after its debut in December amid complaints of glitches in the video game. The role-playing game, billed as an "open-world, action-adventure story set in ... a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification" and featuring Hollywood star Keanu Reeves, was delayed three times before its debut.