Asia Today: S. Korea reports record surge, ramps up testing

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has reported its largest daily increase in coronavirus infections on Christmas Day, as the prime minister pleaded for vigilance to arrest a viral surge that has worsened hospitalization and deaths.

The 1,241 new cases confirmed by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Friday brought the country’s caseload to 54,770. Seventeen COVID-19 patients died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 773.

More than 870 of the new cases were from the greater capital area, home to half of the country’s 51 million population, where more than 500 infections have been linked to a huge prison in Seoul. Clusters have been popping up from just about everywhere in recent weeks, including hospitals, long-term care facilities, churches, restaurants and army units.

The country has been expanding its mass testing program to slow the rate of transmissions and more than 118,000 tests were conducted on Thursday alone. Officials are also clamping down on private gatherings through Jan. 3, shutting down national parks and ski resorts and setting fines for restaurants if they receive groups of five people or more.

“The last week of the year that begins with Christmas is normally a time where people gather and share their affection with one another, but it’s hard to see that this year in any parts of the world,” Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said during a virus meeting.

Elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region:

— Authorities in China's northeastern port city of Dalian are testing millions of residents after seven new cases were reported there in the last 24 hours. The cluster that has emerged in recent days has grown to 12 cases. In five neighborhood divisions, authorities have shut schools, public spaces and are restricting anyone but essential workers from leaving their residential compounds. Beijing is also on high alert after two asymptomatic cases were reported on Thursday, in addition to two confirmed cases last week. The city began mass testing in the neighborhood and workplace of one of the asymptomatic cases, a restaurant employee who worked handling cold chain. Government workers are testing more than 5,000 people, according to the Beijing West District’s announcement Friday. The capital last had an outbreak in June when a cluster was found at a major wholesale food market. As the New Year and Chinese Lunar New Year holidays approach, a spokesman for the city government warned of risks from people visiting family and friends, more gatherings as well as restaurants. “We must carry out well the epidemic prevention work during the holidays and ensure that everyone has a happy and peaceful holiday,” he said.

— Sri Lanka police say they have arrested 54 people for failing to wear masks and maintain social distance in public places. Under new quarantine laws passed in October, violators face a penalty of 10,000 Sri Lankan rupees ($54), six months’ imprisonment or both. So far, 1,794 have been arrested. The fresh outbreak of the disease came in October when two clusters — one centered in a garment factory and the other in a fish market — emerged in the capital Colombo and suburbs. The confirmed cases from the two clusters have grown to 35,526 by Friday. Sri Lanka’s total number of cases stands at 39,230 with 185 fatalities.

___

Follow AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

