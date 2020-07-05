Asia Today: South Korea reports 60-plus cases, 8 in China

A woman grimaces as her nasal swab is being collected in Gauhati, India, Saturday, July 4, 2020. India's number of coronavirus cases passed 600,000 with the nation's infection curve rising and its testing capacity being increased. More than 60% of the cases are in the worst-hit Maharashtra state, Tamil Nadu state, and the capital territory of New Delhi. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has recorded 60-plus COVID-19 cases for a third consecutive day as the virus spread beyond the greater Seoul area.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Sunday it has confirmed 61 additional cases, bringing national totals to 13,091. It says the death toll remains the same at 283.

The agency says 43 of the newly reported cases were locally infected while the other 18 were linked to international arrivals. It says 41 of the 43 cases were either from the Seoul metropolitan area or two central cities, Gwangju and Daejeon.

South Korea has been grappling with an uptick in new infections after it eased social distancing rules in early May. South Korea recorded 63 new cases on both Saturday and Friday.

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region:

BEIJING — China on Sunday reported eight new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the previous 24-hour period, as a recent outbreak in Beijing appeared to have largely run its course. The Chinese capital had two new cases, the seventh straight day of single-digit increase. Authorities have confirmed 334 infections during the outbreak, which was detected about three weeks ago and is the largest in the country since March. No one has died, though a few were earlier reported in critical condition. “The situation ... keeps improving and is completely controllable,” Beijing government spokesperson Xu Hejian said at a news conference Saturday. The six cases outside Beijing were people arriving from abroad. Three were in Gansu province in the country’s northwest. China has reported 83,553 confirmed cases and 4,634 deaths since the pandemic began. Its case count does not include people who test positive but show no symptoms.

