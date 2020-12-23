Asia Today: South Korea's cases, COVID-19 deaths spike again

  • Medical workers wearing protective gears prepare to take sample at a coronavirus testing site in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. South Korea has added more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases in a resurgence that is erasing hard-won epidemiological gains and eroding public confidence in the government’s ability to handle the outbreak. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
  • A man wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks near a banner emphasizing an enhanced social distancing campaign in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
  • Visitors look at a playground, which is taped off for the social distancing measures and a precaution against the coronavirus at a park in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. South Korea has added more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases in a resurgence that is erasing hard-won epidemiological gains and eroding public confidence in the government’s ability to handle the outbreak. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
  • A medical worker wearing protective gears sprays disinfectant at a coronavirus testing site in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
  • Medical workers wearing protective gears work at a coronavirus testing site in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. South Korea has added more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases in a resurgence that is erasing hard-won epidemiological gains and eroding public confidence in the government’s ability to handle the outbreak. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
  • A man wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus sits on a bench while maintaining social distancing at a park in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
  • Women wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus walk near the display of South Korea's capital Seoul logo in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. South Korea has added more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases in a resurgence that is erasing hard-won epidemiological gains and eroding public confidence in the government’s ability to handle the outbreak. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
  • A part of park is taped off with a sign which reads "Access restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19" for the social distancing measures and a precaution against the coronavirus at a park in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. South Korea has added more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases in a resurgence that is erasing hard-won epidemiological gains and eroding public confidence in the government’s ability to handle the outbreak. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
1 / 8

Virus Outbreak South Korea

Medical workers wearing protective gears prepare to take sample at a coronavirus testing site in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. South Korea has added more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases in a resurgence that is erasing hard-won epidemiological gains and eroding public confidence in the government’s ability to handle the outbreak. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

South Korea has added another new 1,092 infections of the coronavirus in a resurgence that is erasing hard-won epidemiological gains and eroding public confidence in the government’s ability to handle the outbreak.

The figures released by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Wednesday brought the national caseload to 52,550, with more than 13,130 cases added in the last two weeks alone.

Seventeen COVID-19 patients died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 739 as concerns grow about a shortage in intensive care beds. At least 284 of the country’s 15,085 active patients were in serious or critical condition.

South Korea had been seen as a success story against COVID-19 after health workers managed to contain a major outbreak in its southeastern region in spring, when the majority of infections were linked to a single church congregation in Daegu city.

But critics say the country gambled on its own success by easing social distancing restrictions to help the economy. The spread of the virus is now mainly in the densely populated capital region, and health workers are struggling mightily to track infections occurring just about everywhere, including hospitals, long-term care facilities and army units.

The government has restored some social distancing restrictions in recent weeks and will clamp down on private social gatherings of five or more people between Christmas Eve and Jan. 3. Restaurants could be fined if they accept large groups, ski resorts and national parks will be closed, and hotels cannot sell more than 50% of their rooms during the period.

South Korea is also stepping up border controls, halting air travel from Britain at least through Dec. 31 over concerns of a new and seemingly more contagious variant of the virus that has been identified in southeast England.

Senior Health Ministry official Yoon Taeho said during a virus briefing that South Korean diplomatic offices in Britain will also stop issuing quarantine waivers so that all passengers coming from the country are placed under isolation for at least two weeks until a negative test.

Yoon acknowledged it would be difficult to fully detect all passengers who stopped or stayed in Britain if they arrive through other countries, but noted that neighboring European nations have also strengthened their border controls for people coming from Britain.

Thirty-two of the new cases reported by the country were linked to international arrivals, including four passengers arriving from Britain. South Korean authorities have not yet reported a local case of the new variant of the virus.

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region:

— Authorities will temporarily ease pandemic restrictions over most of Sydney to let more children attend Christmas gatherings as COVID-19 cases linked to a cluster in the city’s northern beaches reached 100. While Sydney residents will be limited to having 10 people in their homes, children under the age of 12 will not be counted in that number from Thursday through Saturday. A lockdown in the beach communities at the heart of the cluster was being eased in some sections. Seven new cases linked to the cluster were detected in the latest 24-hour period. The cluster was first detected last week, although how the U.S.-strain reached the area is unknown.

— Authorities in Sri Lanka are reopening the island nation's two international airports for flights and tourists after they were closed for nearly nine months because of the coronavirus. Bandaranaike International Airport and Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport will reopen on Saturday. However, officials said only some selected flights — mainly charter flights carrying tourists — will initially be allowed to operate. The airports will be fully operational in January. The two airports were closed in mid-March as the country went into a lockdown. The lockdown was gradually lifted by mid-May. Authorities had planned to reopen to international flights in August, but the decision had to be delayed due to a rising number of coronavirus cases abroad. In October, Sri Lanka was hit by a resurgence of the virus, further delaying the airports' reopening. Sri Lanka has confirmed 38,059 virus cases, including 183 deaths.

— Japan is reinstating an entry ban on most new entrants from Britain in a bid to prevent the spread of a new variant of the coronavirus detected in the U.K. The move comes as Japan struggles to slow its latest spike in virus cases. On Oct. 1, Japan started allowing foreign visitors with guarantors into the country as exceptions, but the measure will be indefinitely suspended starting Thursday, the Foreign Ministry said. The ministry said Wednesday that it will also suspend a fast-track program designed to allow Japanese nationals and foreigners with resident permits to be exempt from 14-day quarantine requirement. Japan’s entry ban for foreign nationals without resident status from more than 130 countries, including other European nations, remains in place. Beginning Sunday, Japanese nationals returning from Britain after staying there for up to a week will be required to test negative for the virus 72 hours ahead of the trip and self-isolate for 14 days after returning home, the ministry said.

— Hong Kong approved new regulations that would allow the emergency use of COVID-19 vaccines, according to the city’s leader. Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam said in a news conference on Wednesday that new regulations would empower the city’s health minister to approve the use of vaccines in the city. Hong Kong plans to offer vaccinations for free to its 7.5 million residents, and Lam said that the government has reached agreements to obtain 22.5 million doses of vaccines from AstraZeneca, Chinese firm Sinovac and Fosun Pharma, the Chinese company that will collaborate with BioNTech to supply vaccines to the city. The government is currently looking for another supply of 7.5 million doses from a fourth company to ensure adequate supply, Lam said.

Latest Stories

  • Texas attorney general asked Trump administration to revoke COVID relief funds for Harris County

    Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asked the Trump administration in the spring to revoke millions of dollars in COVID relief for Harris County, which includes Houston, because the funds were earmarked to expand mail-in voting in the 2020 election.

  • Fox News and Newsmax, facing lawsuits, walk back wild fraud claims about voting-machine companies

    Facing the threat of lawsuits for defamation, Fox News and the upstart right-wing network Newsmax have begun broadcasting segments walking back wild election fraud allegations against voting-machine and software manufacturers Smartmatic and Dominion.

  • How Biden will deal with the Pentagon's generals

    During his 34-year tenure on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which he twice chaired, Biden took a keen interest in military issues, frequently visiting U.S. forces deployed overseas.

  • Police apologize after handcuffing Black man they thought was credit card thief at Virginia mall

    The Virginia Beach Police Department will investigate the actions of the officer who arrested a Black man while he ate with his family at a Virginia mall.

  • Family of US student who broke Cayman Islands quarantine urge her release from prison

    A US college student has been jailed for four months in the Cayman Islands after she broke quarantine regulations to watch her boyfriend take part in a jet ski competition. Skylar Mack, 18, pleaded guilty to breaching a 14-day isolation requirement for visitors to the British Overseas Territory in the Caribbean. Jeanne Mack, her grandmother, said: "She knows she screwed up. She cries, she wants to come home. "She knows she made a mistake, she owns to up to that, but she's pretty hysterical right now." Ms Mack, a medical student at Mercer University in Atlanta, Georgia, was staying with Vanjae Ramgeet, 24, her boyfriend, a Cayman islands resident and professional jet ski racer. The student said she had tested negative for the coronavirus before leaving the US, and after arriving in the Cayman Islands. As part of the quarantine restrictions she was given an electronic tracking device to monitor her movements. Two days into her stay she abandoned it and went to see the jet ski competition, where she spent seven hours, according to police. She and Ramgeet both pleaded guilty to violating the quarantine requirements and were initially sentenced to 40 hours of community service, and a fine of $2,600. However, prosecutors appealed, arguing the sentence was not harsh enough, and they were then jailed. The judge, Justice Roger Chapple, said: "This was as flagrant a breach as could be imagined. It was born of selfishness and arrogance." He added: "The gravity of the breach was such that the only appropriate sentence would have been one of immediate imprisonment." The Cayman Islands has had just over 300 cases of coronavirus, and two deaths, during the pandemic. It has brought in strict regulations to keep the level of cases low.

  • Trump's longtime Deutsche Bank private banker and her close colleague abruptly resign

    Rosemary Vrablic, a managing director and senior banker in Deutsche Bank's wealth management division, has resigned, effective Dec. 31, Vrablic and Deutsche Bank said Tuesday. Vrablic became President Trump's private banker at the German lender in 2011, at a time when Trump was having difficulties borrowing money due to his history of defaulting on loans. Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, already a client of Vrablic's, introduced her to Trump."The reasons for Ms. Vrablic's abrupt resignation were not clear," The New York Times reports. But Deutsche Bank in August opened an internal investigation into a real estate deal in which Vrablic and a longtime colleague at the bank, Dominic Scalzi, invested in an apartment building partly owned by Kushner. Scalzi is also resigning at the end of the year.The status of the internal review is unclear, the Times reports. But the relationship between Trump and Deutsche Bank is the subject of congressional, civil, and criminal investigations, including a criminal inquiry by the Manhattan district attorney. Vrablic is not among the handful of Deutsche Bank employees questioned by New York investigators yet, but her lawyer told CNN that "Ms. Vrablic is committed to cooperating with the authorities if asked."Deutsche Bank has been exploring how it can end its heavily scrutinized relationship with Trump, Reuters reports. But for Trump, his "key contacts at his biggest financial backer are leaving at a perilous time for the departing president," the Times reports. "He owes Deutsche Bank about $330 million, and the loans come due in 2023 and 2024. Mr. Trump provided a personal guarantee to get the loans, meaning that if he fails to pay them back, the bank can pursue his personal assets."More stories from theweek.com What would actually happen if Trump tried the 'martial law' idea? A Lincoln Project ad reportedly turned Trump against Mike Pence. Pence is now bending. Senators prepare to override Trump's potential stimulus veto as Democrats push additional payments

  • Belarus to allow exiled archbishop to return home

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has decided to allow Minsk's exiled Catholic archbishop to return home after a personal appeal from Pope Francis, the Vatican's embassy in Minsk said on Tuesday. Archbishop Tadeusz Kondrusiewicz angered Lukashenko by defending the rights of anti-government protesters and was denied entry in August as he tried to return from a ceremony in neighbouring Poland. The respected Rome-based website Il Sismografo, which specialises in Vatican affairs, posted a photo of a statement from the Vatican's ambassador in Minsk saying it had been informed by the government that "there are no more obstacles" to Kondrusiewicz's return.

  • Why Six Senate Republicans Voted against the COVID Relief Bill

    Congress on Monday night passed a $900 billion coronavirus relief package after months of political gridlock, with the Senate nearly unanimously voting in favor of the measure, save for six Republican senators.The 5,593-page bill handily passed in the House 359-53 before being approved by the Senate 92-6. The six votes against the measure came from Republican Senators Marsha Blackburn (Tenn.), Rand Paul (Ky.) Rick Scott (Fla.), Ron Johnson (Wisc.), Mike Lee (Utah) and Ted Cruz (Texas).The six senators were mostly critical of the financial and physical scale of the bill.Paul called the bill a “spending monstrosity” saying “so-called conservatives” who vote for the measure would be no better than socialist Democrats."When you vote to pass out free money, you lose your soul and you abandon forever any semblance of moral or fiscal integrity," he said.He instead supported opening the economy and trimming wasteful spending in the budget in order to stop creating additional debt for future generations.Johnson similarly said in a statement that the government does “not have an unlimited checking account.”"We must spend federal dollars — money we are borrowing from future generations — more carefully and place limits on how much we are mortgaging our children’s future."He clarified that while he supported the sweeping CARES Act in the spring as swift, massive action was needed then to “prevent an economic meltdown,” that this time around he wanted to take a more targeted approach; In September he proposed a smaller $600 billion relief bill.Scott also pushed against the “massive omnibus spending bill that mortgages our kids & grandkid’s futures.”> We must help Americans & small businesses in need but we can’t keep operating this way. > > Once again, in classic Washington style, vital programs are attached to a massive omnibus spending bill that mortgages our kids & grandkid’s futures. Therefore, I can’t support this bill. pic.twitter.com/poShVDXzHb> > -- Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) December 21, 2020He said in a tweet he would not support the bill, adding in a statement that "Washington doesn’t seem to understand that new spending today will be paid for by increased federal debt and result in a tax increase on families down the road." "The easy route is simply to go along as Congress continues to do harm to future generations of Americans, but I will not be a part of it," he said.However, Johnson said that while he was "glad a government shutdown was avoided and that financial relief will finally reach many who truly need it," he was critical of the “dysfunction” of the process."The dysfunction of Washington, D.C. was on full display as Congress combined covid relief with a massive omnibus spending bill three months past the deadline and into the current fiscal year," Johnson said. "This monstrosity was 5,593 pages long, and passed only nine hours after the Senate first saw it.""I simply could not support this dysfunction, so I voted no," he said.Cruz and Lee also pushed back against lawmakers being given just hours to read several thousand pages of legislation.In response to a tweet by Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.), in which the progressive lawmaker lamented having to vote on the bill without receiving adequate time to review it, Cruz agreed that the process is “absurd.”"It’s ABSURD to have a $2.5 trillion spending bill negotiated in secret and then—hours later—demand an up-or-down vote on a bill nobody has had time to read," Cruz tweeted.> .@AOC is right.> > It’s ABSURD to have a $2.5 trillion spending bill negotiated in secret and then—hours later—demand an up-or-down vote on a bill nobody has had time to read. CongressIsBroken https://t.co/EQp8BfRBHj> > -- Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 21, 2020Lee echoed these criticisms, posting a video to Twitter in which he showed how long it took just to print the bill: three minutes for just the first 100 pages of the massive bill."Because of the length it is impossible that anyone will have the opportunity to read it between now and the time that we will vote," Lee said in the video. "And I am absolutely certain that this has been cobbled together by a very small handful of members of Congress and their staffs and to the exclusion of 98% of members of Congress of both political parties in both houses.""This process, by which members of Congress are asked to defer blindly to legislation negotiated entirely in secret by four of their colleagues, must come to an end," he said.> 1/4 This is the spending bill under consideration in Congress today. I received it just moments ago, and will likely be asked to vote on it late tonight. It’s 5,593 pages long. I know there are some good things in it. I’m equally confident that there are bad things in it. pic.twitter.com/SoWXnEWYfV> > -- Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) December 21, 2020Cruz and Blackburn also criticized some of the funding areas that had made their way into the $1.4 trillion spending bill with which the COVID relief legislation was bundled. Cruz said the bill "advances the interests of the radical Left, special interests, and swamp lobbyists, with funding going towards expanding authority for more H-2B visas for foreign workers while a near record number of Americans remain unemployed[.]" It also sets the stage "for Democrats to implement the ‘Green New Deal' by claiming a ‘need' to meet the power demand in the United States through clean, renewable, or zero-emission energy sources,” he said.While Blackburn acknowledged that the legislation had a number of positives, including the development and distribution of vaccines, assistance to schools and help for small businesses, she said it came at too high a cost and included a number of measures she could not support."I cannot support nearly $2.4 trillion in spending that will make recovery even harder," she said in a statement. "I have serious concerns with provisions buried in the 5,593 page bill, such as expanded visas, Pell grants for prisoners, and households with illegal aliens receiving economic impact payments. For these reasons, I voted no on passage of this legislation."

  • Philippines police officer charged over mother and son murder

    Jonel Nuezca has been charged with shooting a mother and son in the head following a dispute.

  • Kremlin mocks Navalny for his phone call to alleged member of FSB hit squad

    The Kremlin has mocked Alexei Navalny, the Russian opposition leader, for his claim that he managed to speak to one of the men allegedly involved in a botched plot to kill him earlier this year, saying he has a "Freudian fixation on his own crotch area." Mr Navalny, who spent weeks in a coma after a nerve agent poisoning, on Monday released a bombshell 49-minute-long phone conversation with one of the suspected Russian intelligence agents involved in the August attempt on his life. The man, who apparently thought he was talking to a senior intelligence official, was heard detailing the operation to Mr Navalny and confessing that the FSB was out to kill him. Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, told reporters on Tuesday that he was speaking in a personal capacity but felt it necessary to say that the politician, in his opinion, “has a pronounced persecutory delusion.” “You can also clearly identify certain signs of megalomania,” he said. Mr Peskov also referred to the part of the phone call where the alleged agent tells Mr Navalny at length about his blue underpants smeared with the nerve agent, describing the remarks as a "Freudian fixation on his own crotch and all that."

  • S. Korea scrambles jets after Chinese and Russian intrusion into air defense zone

    South Korea said on Tuesday it had scrambled fighter jets in response to an intrusion into South Korea's air defense identification zone by 19 Russian and Chinese military aircraft.

  • Israel, Arab nations want a say in Biden's Iran negotiations. Here's why his advisers are skeptical.

    Representatives from Israel and several Gulf Arab nations want their countries to have a seat at the table when the Biden administration begins negotiating with Iran next year, Politico reports.Ambassadors to the United States from Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain — the countries involved in the Abraham Accords — told Politico they have more at stake than the U.S. and European countries who crafted the original Iran nuclear deal in 2015, and they think the U.S. is in a stronger position now than during the Obama administration. The U.S. would sacrifice leverage by rehashing the old agreement, Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Ron Dermer said. If regional partners were included in the negotiations, they believe they could help secure a brand new agreement that not only makes it more challenging for Iran to build a nuclear weapon, but also one that targets its ballistic missiles program and use of proxy militias.Robert Satloff, the executive director of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, agrees Biden should not "freeze" the parties out of talks. "After all, what the Biden administration should want is not just an agreement that the Iranians accept, but one that will last," he told Politico.Still, Politico notes, people in Biden's orbit remember Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu working hard to "scuttle the 2015 nuclear agreement, making moves many of them deemed downright insulting" to former President Barack Obama. Therefore, they fear Israel and the Arab states may "act as spoilers" in future talks."Renegotiating everything is just unrealistic to anybody who talks to an Iranian," the official said. "The idea that we have leverage to just start over is nice in theory, but in practice there's no way the Iranians will go for it," one former U.S. official said. "If Biden comes in and that's the stand, the Iranians will be convinced that there's no serious engaging with the U.S." Read more at Politico.More stories from theweek.com What would actually happen if Trump tried the 'martial law' idea? A Lincoln Project ad reportedly turned Trump against Mike Pence. Pence is now bending. Senators prepare to override Trump's potential stimulus veto as Democrats push additional payments

  • Protesters attack police with pepper spray as they try to storm Oregon capitol

    Anti-lockdown protesters that swarmed the Oregon state capitol were pushed out by police as bear spray and pepper balls flew between the two factions, according to reports and footage from the scene. About 300 members of the Proud Boys, Patriot Prayer and other groups arrived at the “Reopen Oregon” rally calling on governor Kate Brown to lift pandemic restrictions as lawmakers met in a special session to discuss stimulus and vaccination distribution measures. Protestors used bear spray against police while entering the building before they were pushed out by police using pepper spray, according to the Statesman Journal, whose photographer was shoved by protestors while capturing the event.

  • Russia’s New Territory

    In November, Russia gained a slice of somebody else’s country. It did this not through unidentified troops moving across a border, nor through hybrid warfare. Instead, it negotiated its capture in full view of, and without a single question asked by, the United States or the rest of the world.Fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh preceded the annexation. The mountainous region is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but since a 1994 ceasefire between the two nations has been controlled by ethnic Armenians. The conflict flared up again in September. Two months later came a peace deal, with Russia the winner: It mediated a ceasefire that placed the Kremlin’s ostensibly peacekeeping boots on the ground. America watched idly as this happened.As Armenia’s traditional protector, Russia held the only leverage to convince Armenia to sign this ceasefire. By signing, Yerevan gave up claims to the territories it had occupied within Azerbaijan since 1994 and gained nothing — bar a ceasefire rather than a forced surrender. In return for securing for its ally a marginally smaller humiliation, Moscow gained a present and a presence.In reality — unless America is prepared to engage fully in the peace process — Nagorno-Karabakh is now Russia’s indefinitely. The Kremlin ostensibly controls the territory for five years, with an automatic rollover for an additional five should none of the three parties to the ceasefire object six months before the end of the mandate.Russia certainly won’t. It is now gatekeeper to a region central to Europe’s energy diversification (reducing the role of Russian imports). If the region is strategically important to NATO, that makes it strategically important to the Kremlin.Armenia, for mistrust of Azerbaijan, will want the peacekeepers to stay. The short but brutal conflict has proven conclusively that Armenia cannot win militarily, and that therefore ethnic Armenians must accept either governance by Azerbaijan or the protectorate of Russia. Weak and broken, Yerevan finds it less of a humiliation to accept Russian tutelage in Nagorno-Karabakh, if only to deny an archenemy a complete victory. But this is a longer-term disaster for the Armenians. It means they are effectively trapped in a Russian embrace. They cannot turn west and cannot turn east — either diplomatically or for investment — because the Russians are now in charge.Though traditionally thought of by Moscow as “on the other side,” Azerbaijan — owing to lukewarm support from the United States and EU in recent years — has been steadily deepening diplomatic and economic relations with Russia, in part from necessity and a lack of serious alternatives. Yet now, with Russian military boots on Azerbaijani territory for the first time since the fall of the Soviet Union, Moscow’s leverage has also become economic leverage: By militarily guaranteeing a transport corridor across Armenia — closed before the ceasefire — to Azerbaijan’s exclave of Nakhichevan, Russia now controls Azerbaijan’s long-sought-after, direct land route from the Caspian Sea to the Mediterranean and Europe.The West certainly could have seen this coming. This is how it always begins: A toehold soon morphs into a footprint. Crimea, Eastern Ukraine, South Ossetia, Abkhazia — the list of examples goes on. Russian presence becomes Russian control: the only logic of Putin’s neo-czarist ambitions.Indeed, now, only a matter of weeks after troop deployment, the Kremlin is maneuvering: Lines on maps have started to bend and flex. On the Russian Ministry of Defense website, a page shows a map outlining the area where Russian peacekeepers, by the terms of the agreement, are to be stationed and will have jurisdiction within which to operate. On December 13, miraculously, the land they control had expanded. This was changed back to the original on the next day, after Azerbaijani diplomatic pressure. But this activity demonstrates that Kremlin cartographers are getting creative — and very early in this intervention.Rumors now swell of Russian “passportization” in Nagorno-Karabakh. Manufacturing new demographic realities on the ground by granting citizenship has been used to maintain influence in the internal affairs in other post-Soviet nations. Once Russians occupy the area, the Russian state is obliged to step in.It is a classic of the Kremlin repertoire. It preceded the invasion of Crimea. It happened in two regions in Georgia, South Ossetia and Abkhazia, again before wars broke out, with Russia coming out as the chief beneficiary. Most recently, passportization has been aggressively deployed in eastern Ukraine, through a helpfully streamlined process. The Kremlin forecasts that there will be over one million Russian citizens bearing newly minted documents by the end of the year. In all of these situations, Russia’s grip is secure.Passportization would mean that a negotiated settlement on the final status of Nagorno-Karabakh — what was supposed to be some form of autonomy within Azerbaijan, as in Soviet days — will never materialize. It will instead turn into a Russian-passport protectorate, giving Russia the pretext — or in Moscow’s lexicon, the legal right — to jump into the region were any imagined threat to its “citizens” to emerge.Considering the U.S.-led assistance now poured into Ukraine in the wake of Russian destabilization, it is surprising that more precautionary measures are not being taken in the South Caucasus.Yet time remains for America to step in: The ceasefire shall give way to negotiations for a final peace deal, with much left to decide. The U.S. must fully and comprehensively oppose passportization. American companies should invest in infrastructure and energy projects in the region so as to limit Russia’s room for maneuver. And U.S.-led joint investment initiatives between Armenia and Azerbaijan would help to cut the dependence of both on Russia.It’s time for America to step up diplomatic and economic efforts and reinsert itself in this process. Otherwise, Russia’s empire will continue to expand unchecked.

  • The disappointing downfall of Dr. Deborah Birx

    Along with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Birx was seen as a potential counter to Trump and those who abetted his worst impulses.

  • Australian held in China hopes for justice despite torture

    A Chinese-Australian writer has told family he has been tortured during almost two years in detention in China but maintains confidence he will receive justice in court. Yang Hengjun was taken into custody upon arriving in Guangzhou in southern China from New York in January last year with his wife, Yuan Xiaoliang, and his 14-year-old stepdaughter. “After two years, especially with torture, more than 300 interrogations and a lot of verbal abuse, I am now in a place of deeper retrospective and introspective meditation,” Yang wrote in a recent holiday season letter addressed to his wife, sons and friends, colleagues and readers.

  • 35 Outdoor Fire Pit Ideas That Are Lit

    Extend the outdoor season and get ready to smell the campfireOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Microsoft, Google, Cisco, Dell join legal battle against hacking company NSO

    Tech giants including Microsoft and Google on Monday joined Facebook's legal battle against hacking company NSO, filing an amicus brief in federal court that warned that the Israeli firm's tools were "powerful, and dangerous." The brief, filed before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, opens up a new front in Facebook's lawsuit against NSO, which it filed last year after it was revealed that the cyber surveillance firm had exploited a bug in Facebook-owned instant messaging program WhatsApp to help surveil more than 1,400 people worldwide.

  • Biden delays attorney general appointment

    President-elect is deliberating on his final cabinet positions before taking office

  • Pfizer and Moderna testing vaccines on UK coronavirus variant

    Drugs giants Pfizer and Moderna are testing their new coronavirus vaccines to see if they work against the new mutated version sweeping across the UK. More than 40 nations have restricted travel from Britain after the Government at the weekend expressed warned that a new, easier to catch variant was running out of control. Some 500,000 high risk people have already been given their first shot of the double-dose Pfizer vaccine in the UK and both vaccines have also been authorised for use in America. "Based on the data to date, we expect that the Moderna vaccine-induced immunity would be protective against the variants recently described in the UK," Moderna said in a statement. "We will be performing additional tests in the coming weeks to confirm this expectation." Pfizer said it is now “generating data” on how well blood samples from people immunized with its vaccine “may be able to neutralize the new strain from the UK.” Ugur Sahin, chief executive of BioNTech which co-produced the Pfizer vaccine said the company was confident the vaccine will be effective against the UK mutation of the coronavirus. If not, he estimated a modified vaccine could be made in six weeks. He told the German Press Agency that although the vaccine had not been tested against the new, more infectious mutation, “scientifically, it is highly likely that the immune response by this vaccine also can deal with the new virus variant.” “We have already tested the vaccine against around 20 other virus variants with other mutations. The immune response produced by our vaccine has always inactivated all forms of the virus. " Mr Sahin said that even if the current vaccine was found to be ineffective, the company had the infrastructure in place to provide a modified vaccine within six weeks. “In principle the beauty of the messenger technology is that we can directly start to engineer a vaccine which completely mimics this new mutation - we could be able to provide a new vaccine technically within six weeks." Mr Sahin said testing over the next two weeks would determine the vaccine’s effectiveness against the new UK strain of the virus. By Tuesday morning a total of 45 countries were off-limits to all UK travellers, including 23 of the EU's 27 member states. The severity of the bans varies, from from Spain's ban on non-Spanish visitors from Britain, to Croatia's suspension of all flights until January 31. Among overnight additions to the no entry list were Jamaica, Grenada and Dominican Republic. As nations attempted to keep track of any entry of the new variant, it was reported that the first patients in Italy thought to have the new strain were an Italian spy and her husband, a former British army officer. The unnamed woman, 42, works for AISE, the Italian equivalent of MI6. Her 45-year-old husband is understood to have flown into Rome's Fiumicino airport from the UK in the last few days. The former British Army officer, who was reportedly an aide-de-camp to a general, now works for a financial institution in Rome. Both at home, in isolation, and are said to have mild symptoms, but have need declared the country's "patients zero" for the strain. Italy wants to trace and test the estimated 44,000 people who flew in from the UK in December in a bid to discover if any of them are suffering from the mutant strain of Covid-19. The authorities want to locate all the travelers, swab them for the coronavirus, and then trace their family, friends and other contacts - a huge logistical challenge. Some Italian commentators and medical experts have been highly critical of the fact that it took the British authorities so long to publicly announce the discovery of the new strain of the virus. "It is a highly alarming situation caused by the delay in communication by the British authorities," said Corriere della Sera newspaper on Tuesday. Meanwhile Singapore is to ban all short-term visitors with a travel history to the UK or Australia’s New South Wales from midnight on Wednesday. Passengers from these locations will also be unable to transit through Singapore’s Changi international airport. Returning Singaporeans and permanent residents who have travel history to the UK in the last 14 days, will be required to undergo a COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test upon arrival in Singapore, before starting their 14-day quarantine.