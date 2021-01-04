Asia Today: Thailand confirms 745 new coronavirus cases

  • People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus offer prayers for New Year at the Kanda Myojin Shrine on the first business day of the year, in Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Kanda Myojin is known as the shrine of commerce and industry. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
  • A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus runs past a commercial office buildings during the morning rush hour in Beijing, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Wary of another wave of infections, China is urging tens of millions of migrant workers to stay put during next month's Lunar New Year holiday, usually the world's largest annual human migration. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
  • A woman wearing a mask to protect from the coronavirus passes by a mall in Beijing Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Wary of another wave of infections, China is urging tens of millions of migrant workers to stay put during next month's Lunar New Year holiday, usually the world's largest annual human migration. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
  • Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga holds a New Year's press conference at his official residence in Tokyo Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Suga said Monday vaccine approval was being speeded up and border controls beefed up to curb the spread of the coronavirus, and he promised to consider declaring a state of emergency. (Yoshikazu Tsuno/Pool Photo via AP)
  • Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga holds a New Year's press conference at his official residence in Tokyo Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Suga said Monday vaccine approval was being speeded up and border controls beefed up to curb the spread of the coronavirus, and he promised to consider declaring a state of emergency. (Yoshikazu Tsuno/Pool Photo via AP)
  • South Korean financial officers wearing face masks celebrate the opening for the Year 2021 trading outside of the Korea Exchange in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Asian stock markets rose on 2021’s first trading day, boosted by optimism about the rollout of coronavirus vaccines after Wall Street ended the year on a new high. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
  • A man walks by a display showing 200 days to the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Tokyo. The countdown clock for the postponed Tokyo Olympics hit 200 days to go on Monday. Also on Monday, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he would consider calling a state of emergency as new coronavirus cases surge to record numbers in Tokyo and neighboring prefectures. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
  • A security guard wearing a mask to protect from the coronavirus walks a heart shape in Beijing on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Wary of another wave of infections, China is urging tens of millions of migrant workers to stay put during next month's Lunar New Year holiday, usually the world's largest annual human migration. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
  • A woman wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus heads for work during the morning rush hour in Beijing, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Wary of another wave of infections, China is urging tens of millions of migrant workers to stay put during next month's Lunar New Year holiday, usually the world's largest annual human migration. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
  • Some people commute on the first business day of the year at a train station Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Tokyo. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Monday vaccine approval was being speeded up and border controls beefed up to curb the spread of the coronavirus, and he promised to consider declaring a state of emergency.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand has registered 745 new coronavirus cases, with a new death reported in Bangkok, where a semi-lockdown went into effect.

The Center of COVID-19 Situation Administration said Monday that the new infections bring the total number since last January to 8,439, while the death toll has climbed to 65.

The agency said the number included 152 Thais and 577 migrant workers in Samut Sakhon, the province next to Bangkok that is the epicenter of the new outbreak.

Nearly all the infected workers were employed in fish markets and factories and are all housed in dormitories that have been closed off to the public since the recent outbreak began. Since the initial spike in late December, the virus has now been found in 54 of Thailand’s 73 provinces.

The government has ordered all schools closed from Monday and had taken earlier other steps to try and restrict the spread of the virus, including closing bars, massage parlors and playgrounds, and banning all public gatherings.

It has not yet closed down shopping malls or stores, while restaurants are still allowed to operate but cannot serve alcoholic beverages.

Provincial governors can also order their own, tougher, measures. Bangkok authorities have announced that all eateries can only do takeaway service from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Monday evening.

The government has been considering tougher measures if the spread of the virus does not slow down around the country.

Elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region:

— Mask wearing has become mandatory is some circumstances in Australia’s largest city due to the pandemic risk. People risk a 200 Australian dollar ($154) fine in Sydney if they don’t wear masks in shopping malls, on public transport and in various indoor areas. New South Wales state Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant could not say how long the measure would be in place. The state on Monday reported its first 24-hour period without a new coronavirus infection being detected since Dec. 15. A cluster that started in Sydney last month has spread to Melbourne, Australia’s second-largest city, where masks have been mandatory since July. Australian Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said three new cases had been detected in Melbourne during the latest 24-hour period, bringing the national total to 28,504 cases since the pandemic began. Only 26 COVID-19 patients were in Australian hospitals on Monday, and none was in an intensive care unit, Kelly said.

— Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga says vaccine approval is being speeded up to curb the spread of the coronavirus, and he promised to consider declaring a state of emergency. Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike and the governors of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa had asked the national government Saturday to declare the emergency after the capital saw a daily record of 1,337 cases on New Year’s Eve. The declaration carries no legal penalties but works as a strong warning for people to work from home, reduce nonessential outings and social distance, as well as having businesses close early. Suga told reporters the ruling party will push for a legal change when parliament reconvenes later this month, to allow penalties for violations. He said vaccine approval is now expected this month instead of February. Vaccinations are expected to begin next month.

___

