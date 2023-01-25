Asia travel hotspots quiet as Chinese tourists stay away

4
TASSANEE VEJPONGSA and ELAINE KURTENBACH
·5 min read

CHIANG MAI, Thailand (AP) — Just a handful of Chinese visitors were posing for photos and basking in the sun this week in the market and plazas near Chiang Mai’s ancient Tha Phae Gate, one of many tourist hotspots still waiting for millions of Chinese travelers to return.

The beaches and temples of destinations like Bali and Chiang Mai are the busiest they have been since the pandemic struck three years ago, but they’re still relatively quiet.

Still, Chanatip Pansomboon, a soft drinks seller in the Chinatown district of Chiang Mai, a scenic riverside city in northern Thailand, was upbeat. He trusts that with the number of flights from China steadily increasing, it's only a matter of time.

“If a lot of them can return, it will be great as they have buying power,” Chanatip said.

The expected resumption of group tours from China is likely to bring far more visitors. For now, it's only individual travelers who can afford to pay, with flights costing more than triple what they normally do, who are venturing abroad.

This includes people like Chen Jiao Jiao, a doctor who was posing for pictures with her children in front of Tha Phae Gate's red brick wall, escaping the damp chill of Shanghai to enjoy Chiang Mai's warm sun and cool breezes on her first overseas vacation since the virus surfaced in China in early 2020.

“After three years of pandemic and a severe winter, now it’s opening up," Chen said. “For we Chinese, the first choice is to visit Chiang Mai because the weather is warm and the people here are very warmhearted.”

In 2019, 1.2 million Chinese tourists visited Chiang Mai, generating 15 billion baht ($450 million) of tourism-related income, money sorely missed across the region as countries shut their borders to most travel.

Group tours are due to resume from Feb. 6, but the number of tourists who will come will depends on how many flights are operating, said Suladda Sarutilawan, director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Chiang Mai office. She said the hope is for about 500,000-600,000 visitors from China this year.

Of course more Chinese would like to visit, said Li Wei, a businessman from Shanghai, as he visited the ancient wall with his extended family of seven.

“Since visas and flights are not back to normal yet, maybe tourists will come in the next three months,” Li said.

Far to the south, on the tropical Indonesian resort island of Bali, the shops and restaurants — some decorated with festive red lanterns and red and gold envelopes used for Lunar New Year cash presents — were still relatively empty.

Bali’s first post-pandemic direct flight from China arrived on Sunday, bringing 210 tourists from the southern city of Shenzhen who were greeted with garlands of marigolds and dance performances.

“Before COVID, we worked with travel agents who handled Chinese tourists who brought us guests from China everyday, but since they closed down there are far fewer guests," said Made Sutarma, a seafood restaurant owner in Bali's Jimbaran area.

After three long years of almost no customers, Nyoman Wisana, the general manager of a Chinese restaurant, said he was “very happy” to see Chinese tourists return.

Fewer than 23,000 Chinese tourists visited Bali from January-November of last year and only a quarter of the island's 80 tour operators who mostly handle Chinese clients are operating, said Putu Winastra, chairman of the Bali Association of Indonesian Tours and Travel Agencies.

“Actually, we're very concerned about this," he said.

Indonesia is developing programs to attract more Chinese tourists, including exploring starting direct flights from major cities like Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou, he said.

Those who did visit this week seemed elated after enduring many months of strict pandemic controls that put international travel beyond the reach of almost all Chinese.

“I’m feeling fantastic since I haven’t gone abroad and haven’t come to Southeast Asia to spend my holidays for the last three years," said Li Zhaolong, a tourist enjoying a day at the beach. “Bali is a very beautiful place so I’m very happy coming here.”

Closer to home, casinos in the gambling enclave of Macao and popular tourist spots in Hong Kong, a former British colony, drew bigger crowds than usual but were still empty compared to the days before COVID-19. Normally, places like Hong Kong's scenic Ocean Park and Wong Tai Sin temple, with its Nine-Dragon Wall, would be packed with visitors from the Chinese mainland.

Leo Guo, who works in the travel industry, brought his wife, daughter, sister and parents for a week filled with visits to Hong Kong Disneyland, Victoria Peak and the skyline-studded harbor, and of course, shopping.

“For mainland Chinese, Hong Kong is a special city different from other Chinese cities," said Lee. “It's a top destination for us."

Further afield in Australia, Sydney-based travel agent Eric Wang said the high cost of travel still appears to be keeping Chinese away even as Chinese airlines increase flights.

Chinese accounted for nearly a third of all tourism spending in Australia before the pandemic, with more than 1.4 million visiting in 2019. Australia, like Japan, the U.S. and some other countries, is requiring visitors coming from China to take COVID-19 tests before departure. But Wang, who works for CBT Holidays, a company specializing in travel to and from China, said he didn't view that as a serious obstacle.

“It's more about the airlines, because flights are not back to normal frequency yet so air fares are like five times more expensive," he said.

___

Kurtenbach contributed from Bangkok. Sigit Purwono in Bali, Rod McGuirk in Canberra, Alice Fung in Hong Kong and Edna Tarigan in Jakarta contributed.

___

Find more of AP’s Asia-Pacific coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/asia-pacific

Recommended Stories

  • Tourists swarm gambling hub Macau over Lunar New Year after COVID curbs dropped

    The world's biggest gambling hub Macau has seen tens of thousands of tourists stream daily into its casinos and picturesque cobbled streets over the Lunar New Year holiday, a stark contrast to the dearth of visitors since 2020. Macau has seen a resurgence of tourists from mainland China since Jan. 8 after the special Chinese administrative region dropped all COVID-19 testing requirements for inbound travellers from the mainland, Hong Kong and Taiwan. Macau welcomed more than 71,000 visitors on Monday, the highest single day record since the pandemic, its government said in a statement late on Tuesday.

  • First Asian American TV Network ChimeTV officially launches

    ChimeTV, the first Asian American TV network and first woman-owned one, was officially launched on Lunar New Year. Founded by Filipino American Faith Bautista, ChimeTV is America’s first English-language Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Entertainment TV Network. ChimeTV, which stands for “Creating History In Media Entertainment,” will feature "modern general entertainment programming - over 70% of which is new to US TV audiences – including dramas, comedy, procedurals, food, travel, lifestyle, wellness, news, mixed martial arts, and digital creator content," the company said in a press release.

  • 'Emotional' Chinese tourists return to Thailand

    STORY: With China celebrating the Lunar New Year, Asia's tourism hotspots have been bracing for the return of Chinese tourists, who spent $255 billion a year globally before the pandemic. Countries from Thailand to Japan had depended on China as their largest source of foreign visitors.Beijing in December abruptly dropped some of the toughest COVID restrictions on earth, which had battered the world's second-biggest economy.Business owner Yoyo Chen, 32, from Yiwu in central China, said returning to Thailand felt like coming home."I'm here to eat seafood. Previously, when I was here, I ate mango sticky rice, which was delicious. Back in China I kept thinking about the mango sticky rice here. I'm looking forward to the food, as well as visiting the beaches," Chen said.

  • More San Francisco tech companies announce layoffs

    More San Francisco-based companies have joined their tech peers in announcing layoffs. Cloud-computing company PagerDuty said on Tuesday that it is reallocating certain roles, realigning teams and "rationalizing the company’s real estate footprint" in a 7% reduction in employee headcount. The SaaS incident response platform has roughly 125 employees of its 950-person total workforce in the city, according to San Francisco Business Times research.

  • Chinese netizens slam Korean celebrities for saying 'Lunar New Year' instead of 'Chinese New Year'

    Chinese social media users flooded the comment sections of Korean celebrities who wished their fans good fortunes using the phrase “Lunar New Year” instead of “Chinese New Year.” On Sunday, K-pop star Jang Won-young of IVE posted a picture of herself wearing a hanbok on Instagram with the caption “Have a happy Lunar New Year,” using the Korean word for Lunar New Year, “Seollal,” in her post. Chinese commenters quickly bombarded the post with criticism of her use of “Seollal” instead of "Chinese New Year," even accusing Jang of cultural appropriation.

  • If the stock market crashes in 2023 it will be the fault of the Fed and U.S. banks. Here’s what could go wrong.

    Our call of the day from Thomas Kee Jr. says investors need to start paying attention to liquidity in the financial system, or a big lack thereof that could cause a market panic this year.

  • With music and gifts, Philippines welcomes back Chinese tourists

    Filipinos in traditional attire on Tuesday played bamboo marimbas and handed out necklaces and gifts to their first Chinese visitors since before the pandemic, seeking to lure back tourists after China's scrapping of its COVID-19 curbs. Chinese travellers no longer need to quarantine on return home and holiday bookings have surged from what was the world's largest outbound travel market in 2019.

  • Peru protesters tear-gassed after president calls for truce

    Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Peru's capital and were met with volleys of tear gas and pellets amid clashes with security forces just hours after President Dina Boluarte called for a “truce” in almost two months of protests. The antigovernment protest Tuesday was the largest – and most violent — since last Thursday, when large groups of people, many from remote Andean regions, descended on the capital to demand Boluarte’s resignation, immediate elections and the dissolution of Congress. “We can’t have a truce when she doesn’t’ tell the truth,” Blanca España Mesa, 48, said of Peru's president.

  • SFPD video: Unprovoked attack on elderly man in San Francisco alley

    San Francisco police released a surveillance video of an unprovoked attack on an elderly man in the area of Natoma Street at New Montgomery Street on January 8, asking the public for help in finding the assailant, described to be a white or Hispanic male in his late 30s to early 40s with a short beard, wearing a black sweater with white writing, white shirt and black and white sneakers.

  • Taiwan's president says war with China 'not an option'

    Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen told Pope Francis in a letter that war with China is “not an option” and said constructive interaction with Beijing, which claims the island as part of its territory, depends on respecting self-ruled Taiwan's democracy. Vatican City is the last European government to have diplomatic relations with Taiwan instead of Beijing, although the United States and other Western nations maintain extensive informal ties.

  • 'Black history is not inferior': Black leaders object to Florida's 'culture war against African Americans'

    In a letter to the College Board, Florida said it would turn down a planned AP African American Studies course being piloted around the country.

  • Michigan auto industry struggles to hire, keep workers — with some quitting by lunch

    Automakers and parts manufacturing are bleeding jobs as suppliers and carmakers struggle to hire and retain employees in factories. Is a fix on way?

  • Half Moon Bay, California deadly farm shootings: Who is suspect Chunli Zhao?

    Half Moon Bay, California shooting suspect Chunli Zhao reportedly worked at one of the two mushroom farms where he allegedly murdered seven people - and wounded an eighth victim.

  • Deadly octopus is served to a hot pot diner; ‘Can it be cooked?’

    When a basket of raw octopuses was brought to the table of a hot pot restaurant, a diner turned to social media for help.

  • US board says Boeing Max likely hit a bird before 2019 crash

    U.S. accident investigators disagree with Ethiopian authorities over the cause of a sensor malfunction that preceded the March 2019 crash of a Boeing 737 Max shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa. Ethiopia's aviation authority said false readings by the sensor, which measures the direction of the plane's nose, were caused by electrical issues that had existed since the plane was manufactured. The NTSB said in a document dated Jan. 13 and released Tuesday that Ethiopia's final report on the crash provides no details to support the finding of an electrical problem.

  • China can use people's fridges and laptops to spy on them, UK warned

    China has the ability to spy on millions of people in Britain by “weaponising” microchips embedded in cars, domestic appliances and even light bulbs, ministers have been warned.

  • Monterey Park shooter: Glimpses into a life 'so miserable and desperate'

    Investigators continued to puzzle over what pushed Huu Can Tran to carry out a mass shooting at a Monterey Park dance studio, focusing on the possibility he was driven by jealousy.

  • Italy confirms Samp-T missile-defense donation to Ukraine

    The Rome government is teaming with fellow weapon user France to send the system to Ukraine, as Russian missiles and drones batter civilian infrastructure.

  • Eurostar recovery hampered by post-Brexit checks

    Cross-Channel train operator Eurostar complained Tuesday that slower post-Brexit passport checks for travellers are forcing it to run some services almost one-third empty.But the cross-Channel route from Paris and from Amsterdam to London is still being held back by the consequences of Brexit, with travellers facing longer passport checks.

  • How Can I Avoid Taxes on Life Insurance Proceeds?

    The average funeral cost in 2021 was $7,848 for a wake and burial or $6,971 for cremation. The average cost of settling an estate varies, but a complicated estate could push $5,000 with ease. And none of this is accounting for … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Taxes on Life Insurance Proceeds appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.