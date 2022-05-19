Asia’s Two Richest Men Reap Windfall From Surging Oil, Coal

Asia’s Two Richest Men Reap Windfall From Surging Oil, Coal
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rajesh Kumar Singh and Debjit Chakraborty
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mukesh Ambani
    Mukesh Ambani
    Indian businessman
  • Gautam Adani
    Indian businessman

(Bloomberg) -- Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani are profiting from a surge in global commodity prices triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, burnishing their fossil-fuel credentials even as Asia’s richest men publicly push their pivots toward greener energy.

Most Read from Bloomberg

With coal prices skyrocketing to a record, Adani’s conglomerate is expanding a controversial mine in Australia to meet demand. Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. is snapping up distressed crude-oil cargoes at discounts to feed its refining complex, the biggest in the world. Reliance even deferred a scheduled maintenance of the facility to help churn out more diesel and gasoline, whose margins have shot up to touch a three-year high.

The two Indian tycoons are stepping in at a time when many developed countries are scrambling for alternative sources of fuels as they try to back away from Russian supplies. This month, the Group of Seven most-industrialized nations pledged to ban imports of Russian oil. The disruption has also brought the focus back on the need for more coal, the dirtiest fossil the world has vowed to phase out to cut emissions.

Though Adani, 59, and Ambani, 65, have unveiled a combined $142 billion in green investments over the next few decades in a pivot away from coal and oil -- the bedrock of their empires -- they are also finding it hard to kick the fossil-fuel habit as the conflict stokes demand. Global coal demand is expected to rise to a record level in 2022 and stay there through 2024, according to the International Energy Agency.

The war has created a tailwind for fossil fuel-based firms in India, said Chakri Lokapriya, managing director and chief investment officer at TCG Advisory Services Pvt. in Mumbai.

“The collateral damage is that fossil fuels will continue to play a vital role the next 20 years or more,” he said, adding that it was sufficient time to reap benefits from carbon-based investments.

Representatives for Adani Group and Reliance Industries didn’t respond to an email requesting comments.

Bullishness in coal prices helped flagship firm Adani Enterprises Ltd. clock a 30% jump in profit for the three months ended March -- the highest in six quarters -- while surging prices of petroleum products aided Reliance, which posted one of its biggest quarterly profits ever.

Shares of Reliance and Adani Enterprises soared 19% and 42% respectively between Feb. 24, when the invasion began, and end of April, before a global stock rout wiped out some of those gains. Adani has added about $26 billion to his wealth since the war started, taking his net worth to almost $107 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Ambani’s fortune swelled by almost $8 billion to $92.4 billion.

It isn’t just these two Indian billionaires benefiting from the commodities surge. Others include US oil and gas tycoons Harold Hamm, Richard Kinder and Michael S. Smith, and Indonesia’s Low Tuck Kwong, the boss of coal mining company PT Bayan Resources, who have all seen their wealth increase this year.

Almost 60% of Reliance’s revenue comes from oil-refining and petrochemicals, the mainstay business founded by Ambani’s late father. Since inheriting it in 2002, Ambani has been reducing the conglomerate’s dependence on oil-refining by diversifying into retail, telecommunications and technology.

India has bought millions of barrels of Urals crude in the spot market since the end of February, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. While flows of Russian oil into India aren’t sanctioned, the South Asian country has repeatedly said that those shipments are minuscule compared to Europe’s purchases and represent a tiny fraction of the country’s total consumption. They also provide some relief at a time when inflationary pressures are increasing. India’s consumer prices rose the most in eight years in April.

“We have minimized feedstock cost by sourcing arbitrage barrels,” Reliance’s Joint Chief Financial Officer V. Srikanth told reporters on May 6, without providing details. “Overall demand drivers are very promising,” he said referring to the strong comeback in demand for fossil fuels.

Refiners in India exported 3.37 million tons of diesel in March, the highest since April 2020, when overseas sales were a record 3.4 million tons as local demand plummeted during the Covid-19 lockdown, according to data on Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell’s website. Gasoline exports reached a five-year high of 1.6 million tons.

Coal has seen an equally strong comeback in recent months. “People had begun to write coal’s obituary two-three years back, but today, it seems, coal’s days are not over yet,” Pramod Agrawal, chairman of state-miner Coal India Ltd. told investors this month.

For first-generation entrepreneur Adani, coal is central to his empire. He has invested more than $3 billion in coal mines in India, Australia and Indonesia. His Carmichael mine in Queensland, which has been a target of environmental activists including Greta Thunberg for years, started shipping the fuel only this year.

In a May 4 earnings call, Adani Enterprises said it plans to raise the annual capacity of the Carmichael mine to 15 million tons in the year through March 2023, about 50% more than what its board approved for the first phase of the project. It plans to export as many as seven capesize cargoes a month, director Vinay Prakash said on the call.

The “geopolitical situation” is expected to keep coal prices strong for now, but how long this lasts is “anyone’s guess,” Prakash told investors.

(Updates with Coal India comments in the 15-th paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Australian Prime Minister Tackles Child At Campaign Event In Viral Clip

    Days before the federal election, Scott Morrison brought a young child to the ground during a soccer match.

  • Man charged in Buffalo massacre due back in court

    The white man accused of slaughtering 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket was scheduled to appear in court Thursday as authorities including the FBI continue to investigate the possibility of hate crime and terrorism charges. Shortly before the attack last Saturday, he posted hundreds of pages of writings to online discussion groups where he detailed his plans for the assault and his racist motivation. At his initial court appearance last week, Gendron's court-appointed lawyer entered a plea of “not guilty” on his behalf.

  • Climate change swells odds of record India, Pakistan heatwaves

    A UK study says record-breaking temperatures in NW India and Pakistan are now 100 times more likely.

  • Aavrani Was Created to Celebrate the Duality of Indian and American Beauty Cultures

    The brand was a catalyst for founder Rooshy Roy to reconnect with her roots.

  • Insiders saw their US$706k investment bump up to US$1.2m after Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) soared 10% last week

    Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation ( NYSE:MGY ) insiders who bought shares over the past year were rewarded handsomely last...

  • Mastercard’s latest test would make credit cards obsolete by letting customers use their faces and finger prints to pay in stores

    The credit card company envisions its new payment technology will play a big part in the burgeoning metaverse.

  • Alleged gunman sent diary to newspaper before church attack

    The man accused of opening fire on a Southern California church congregation because of his political hatred for Taiwan dubbed himself a “destroying angel" in a seven-volume diary sent to a newspaper before the attack, the paper said Wednesday. The pages bore the title: “Diary of an Angel Destroying Independence” in an apparent reference to Taiwan's self-government. The Chinese Communist Party continues to demand Taiwan reunify with China.

  • Leaky Gucci and Adidas 'sun umbrella' sparks China outcry

    Chinese social media users say they are shocked the 11,100 yuan ($1,642; £1,329) item will not stop rain.

  • Jalen Ramsey will once again show his value against a star-studded list of WRs in 2022

    Jalen Ramsey will go up against many of the top receivers in the NFL this year, once again showing why he's so valuable to the Rams

  • Russian soldier accused of war crimes pleads guilty to killing unarmed civilian

    Prosecutors said the 21-year-old Russian soldier was ordered to shoot a 62-year-old civilian riding a bicycle to stop him from sharing their location.

  • JPMorgan Cuts GDP Forecast, Citing Drag From Stock-Market’s Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. economists cut their US economic forecasts for this year and next after judging that falling stock prices, higher mortgage rates and a stronger dollar relative to trading partners will weigh on the outlook.Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor Attack

  • Ukraine Latest: US Names New Envoy After Kyiv Embassy Reopens

    (Bloomberg) -- The Senate confirmed Bridget Brink the next ambassador to Ukraine, a move that comes as the embassy in Kyiv reopened after three months. Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor AttackOz, McCormick Locked in Too-Close-to-Call Pennsylvania RaceFinland and Sweden handed in th

  • India Takes Over the Cannes Market as Chinese Executives Are Stuck at Home

    India is the country of honor at the Cannes Film Market and consequently a massive contingent from the country is descending upon the Croisette. Variety understands that some 400 attendees are winging their way from India, and that French embassies across the country were working at capacity to issue visas. That stands in contrast with […]

  • Analysis-Rare double whammy hits investors: steep slumps for both stocks and bonds

    From meme-stock enthusiasts to retirees, this year's steep dive for both stocks and U.S. Treasury prices has upended portfolios for individual investors who had enjoyed watching their wealth grow during the historic rally in financial assets early in the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. Unlike many past market selloffs, this downturn has also slammed U.S. Treasuries prices, pushing up yields, as the Federal Reserve began to reverse the easy money policies that supported the economy during pandemic lockdowns. Normally, Treasuries have been considered among the world’s safest investments.

  • Tech war: US-EU united front on tech to erode China's supply chain advantages, analysts say

    The united front in trade and tech forming between Washington and Brussels is likely to impede China's access to advanced technologies and erode its supply chain advantages, according to analysts. While the second US-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) meeting concluded on Monday without a specific action plan, the cross-Atlantic agreement on principles and ideologies underlying technology policies look set to generate headwinds for Beijing's ambitions of becoming a global tech power. Although

  • Cold War Relic Threatens Europe's Plans to Ditch Russian Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Berlin risks running out of fuel unless German officials can find a way to keep a Cold War relic from falling victim to geopolitics.Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor AttackOz, McCormick Locked in Too-Close-to-Call Pennsylvania RaceA refinery on the Polish border, whi

  • Indonesia hopes new programme will help lower cooking oil prices

    Indonesia's trade minister on Wednesday said he expected prices of cooking oil would stabilise after a programme to distribute subsidised supplies reaches 10,000 locations across the country. The trade ministry and state food company ID Food on Tuesday launched a scheme that allows low-income households to buy up to two litres of cooking oil a day at 14,000 rupiah ($0.95) per litre. The programme had reached 1,200 locations as of Wednesday and was expected to reach 2,500 by the end of the week, Trade Minister Muhammad Lutfi told reporters.

  • USD/JPY Price Forecast – The US Dollar Looking Heavy Against the Japanese Yen

    The US dollar has fallen slightly during the trading session on Wednesday to show signs of heavy behavior. That being said, the market is still very much in a bullish trend.

  • Omicron makes China’s ‘zero-COVID’ policy unsustainable, WHO chief says

    The head of the World Health Organization said China’s extreme approach to containing the coronavirus is unsustainable because of the highly infectious nature of the omicron variant, but that it’s up to every country to decide what policy to pursue.

  • Oil prices recoup early losses on China hopes, global supply fears

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Thursday, recovering from early losses, on hopes that planned easing of restrictions in Shanghai could improve fuel demand while lingering concerns over tight global supplies outweighed fears of slower economic growth. Brent crude futures for July were up $1.53, or 1.4%, at $110.64 a barrel at 0447 GMT, after falling by more than $1 earlier in the session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for June rose 93 cents, or 0.8%, to $110.52 a barrel, recovering from an early loss of more than $2.