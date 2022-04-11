Asia wary ahead of ECB meeting, U.S. inflation data

A man wearing a protective mask, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, walks past an electronic board displaying graphs (top) of Nikkei index outside a brokerage in Tokyo
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Wayne Cole
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Marine Le Pen
    Marine Le Pen
    French lawyer and politician

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian shares slipped on Monday ahead of a week thronging with central bank meetings and U.S. inflation data, while the euro eked out a gain on relief the far right did not win the first round of the French presidential elections.

French leader Emmanuel Macron and challenger Marine Le Pen qualified on Sunday for what promises to be a tightly fought presidential election runoff on April 24.

A Le Pen victory would be a similar jolt as Britain's Brexit vote to leave the European Union (EU). The result was close enough to leave the euro just a tick firmer at $1.0888, after an initial pop up to $1.0950.

The mood in equity markets was cautious, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan easing 0.1%. Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.6%, having shed 2.6% last week.

S&P 500 stock futures and Nasdaq futures both dipped 0.2% in early trade. Earnings season kicks off this week with JP Morgan, Wells Fargo, Citi, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley all due to report.

Wall Street, so far, has fared surprisingly well in the face of a vicious selloff in bonds which saw 10-year Treasury yields surge 31 basis points last week to be last at 2.72%. [US/]

Markets have raced to price in the risk of ever-larger rate hikes from the Federal Reserve with futures implying rises of 50 basis points at both the May and June meetings.

BofA's U.S. economist Ethan Harris now expects half-point hikes at each of the next three meetings and a cycle peak around 3.25-3.50%.

"If inflation looks like it is heading below 3%, then our current call should be hawkish enough," Harris said in a note. "Conversely, if inflation gets stuck above 3% then the Fed will need to hike until growth drops close to zero, risking a recession."

All of which underlines the importance of the March U.S. consumer price report on Tuesday where the median forecast is for a stratospheric rise of 1.2%, taking annual inflation to an eye-watering 8.5%.

Inflation will also be front and centre for the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday where the risk is for a hawkish slant to the statement.

"Inflation has jumped well above where the ECB thought it would be just one month ago," noted analysts at TD Securities "We expect a dramatic shift from the ECB, with the announcement of an early end to QE in May and setting the groundwork, but not quite committing to, a June hike."

Continuing the tightening theme, central banks in Canada and New Zealand could well raise rates by 50 basis points at their policy meetings this week. [CA/INT] [NZ/INT]

The outsized rise in Treasury yields has seen the dollar index top 100 for the first time since May 2020, and it was last trading at 99.785.

The main casualty has been the yen as the Bank of Japan remains dedicated to keeping its policy super-loose and bond yields near zero. The dollar was up at 124.37 yen, having gained 1.5% last week to just below its recent peak of 125.10.

In commodity markets, thermal coal was the stand out winner last week with a rise of almost 13% after the EU banned imports of Russian coal.

Gold managed a weekly gain of 1.1% but has been undermined by the huge rise in bond yields and was last flat at $1,944 an ounce. [GOL/]

Oil prices remained under pressure after world consumers announced plans to release crude from strategic stocks and as Chinese lockdowns continued. [O/R]

Early Monday, Brent was down $1.51 at $101.27, while U.S. crude lost $1.48 cents to $96.78.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Recommended Stories

  • France’s Macron and Far-Right Le Pen Lead in First Round of Presidential Election

    President Emmanuel Macron won the first round with 28.5% of the vote ahead of Marine Le Pen with 24.2%, according to exit polls, setting the stage for a closely contested runoff.

  • A Trader’s Guide to Japanese Policy Makers’ Language on the Yen

    (Bloomberg) -- With the yen still hovering close to its weakest level against the dollar since 2015, Japanese officials have become much more vocal about the currency’s moves and its potential to cause harm to the economy. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says He Expects New War Front in EastCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportChina Unhappy With U.S. Virus ‘Accusation’ as Covid

  • West Africa Oil Still Unloved Despite Post-Ukraine Supply Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has caused one of the biggest upheavals to global petroleum markets in living memory. It still isn’t resulting in a clamor for replacement barrels from west Africa.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says He Expects New War Front in EastCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportChina Unhappy With U.S. Virus ‘Accusation’ as Covid SpreadsMacron S

  • Bonds Drop, U.S. Futures Slip on Inflation Risks: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Bonds extended a selloff Monday and stocks wavered amid worries about inflation and monetary tightening. Emmanuel Macron’s lead in the first round of the French presidential vote aided the euro.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says He Expects New War Front in EastCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportChina Unhappy With U.S. Virus ‘Accusation’ as Covid SpreadsMacron

  • Palladium Extends Gains After Suspension of Russian Refiners

    (Bloomberg) -- Palladium extended gains after the suspension of two state-owned Russian refiners by the London market and the CME Group added to concerns about potential supply disruptions from the key producing country. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says He Expects New War Front in EastCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportChina Unhappy With U.S. Virus ‘Accusation’ as Covid Sp

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Musk polls followers on converting Twitter HQ to homeless shelter; Bezos likes idea

    Two of the world's richest people are pitching in ideas to tackle the issue of homelessness, suggesting that Twitter Inc convert its headquarters to a shelter home. Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos on Sunday backed an idea put forth by Elon Musk, who recently became Twitter's largest shareholder, to convert the social networking firm's San Francisco headquarters into a homeless shelter as few people are working there during the pandemic. Bezos tweeted https://twitter.com/JeffBezos/status/1513251374774972417 an article by technology-focused blog GeekWire from May 2020 about Amazon's eight-floor family homeless shelter attached to its Seattle headquarters, saying the initiative worked out great and makes it easy for employees who wish to volunteer.

  • Profit Margins Will Be Down in Earnings Season. When Buying Beaten-Up Stocks Makes Sense.

    The market remains frothy, and many companies are going to have trouble reporting earnings that thrill the Street. But there still be buying opportunities among solid stocks that temporarily fall out of favor with investors.

  • Taxes: How much can you expect to pay to file online this year? What's a simple return? Get answers.

    See how much all the major online tax services are charging, who will let you file for free and how much you'll pay for a state return or expert help.

  • Bank Deposits Could Drop for First Time Since World War II

    Analysts have been slashing expectations for bank deposits in recent weeks as expectations for interest rates have soared.

  • Musk’s Idea for a Twitter Homeless Shelter Wins Bezos Support

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk floated the idea of turning Twitter Inc.’s headquarters into a homeless shelter, prompting a tweet of support from Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says He Expects New War Front in EastCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportChina Unhappy With U.S. Virus ‘Accusation’ as Covid SpreadsMacron Set to Face Le Pen in Runoff for

  • Exasperated Klopp, Henderson break down Man City vs Liverpool thriller

    Much like Pep Guardiola, his counterpart on Sunday, Jurgen Klopp was almost exclusively delighted with Liverpool’s performance and efforts as they played the defending Premier League champions to a thrilling 2-2 draw. [ MORE: Leeds 2-1 Norwich recap & highlights ] Below is live reaction from Manchester after Man City vs Liverpool, as the Jurgen

  • The housing market is running hot. Can the Fed cool it before it crashes?

    When the “Bond King” Bill Gross sat down recently with Barry Ritholtz for an episode of “The Big Picture” podcast, the billionaire investor and PIMCO founder took a pretty skeptical view of who might next build a kingdom out of debt. “I don’t think anybody can be the future bond king because central banks basically are the kings and queens of the market,” Gross said. “They rule — they determine where interest rates are going,” he said.

  • Macron, far-right rival Le Pen headed to runoff in French presidential election

    Incumbent Emmanuel Macron will face far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen in a winner-takes-all runoff for the French presidency, after they both advanced Sunday in the first round of voting in the country’s election to set up another head-to-head clash of their sharply opposing visions for France.

  • 3 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Software facilitates our daily lives, and software stocks can facilitate outsized returns for long-term investors.

  • University of Missouri working toward solutions for Ukrainian student, girlfriend

    Plan in the works to allow Vlad Sazhen to stay at Mizzou and bring his girlfriend here, plus fundraisers and comments on news from Ukraine.

  • Semiconductor Demand May Be Slowing. Nvidia, AMD, and Intel Had Their Price Targets Cut.

    Semiconductor stocks like Nvidia have soared over the last few quarters, driven higher by robust demand for chips amid a global supply shortage. “On Wednesday afternoon we learned of a sudden negative shift in demand signals from a wide swath of computer, consumer, and communications OEMs [original equipment manufacturer] to at least some of their semi suppliers,” he wrote in a research note. While a single-quarter adjustment or a temporary headwind was possible, he was concerned that “a combination of just enough demand destruction and just enough additional supply is leading to a traditional cyclical downturn.”

  • Europe is planning to crack down on Russian coal. It’s bad news for Putin, but won’t devastate the EU.

    A few key differences between these energy commodities mean that coal sanctions, unlike oil and gas, could damage Russia without wreaking havoc in Europe.

  • How Much Does a Yacht Cost? What Can You Afford?

    In the market for a yacht? Take a look at the costs of models from small to super—and don't forget to add in maintenance and docking costs.

  • More Pain Ahead for Semiconductors and Big Tech

    Tech and especially semiconductor manufacturers are going through a tough time. This hard time has recently resulted in turbulent sessions on the stock market. Take manufacturers of microprocessors or chips.