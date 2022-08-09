AsiaInfo’s Largest Shareholder Weighing Sale of Stake, Sources Say

Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Trustar Capital, a Chinese private equity firm, is considering selling its stake in telecommunications software and IT services provider AsiaInfo Technologies Ltd., according to people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The affiliate of Citic Capital Holdings Ltd. is working with advisers on a possible divestment of its holding in Hong Kong-listed AsiaInfo, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. Trustar is AsiaInfo’s biggest shareholder, controlling 23.1% of the Beijing-based company’s shares, its latest annual report shows.

Trustar’s stake in AsiaInfo has attracted interest from potential suitors, the people said. A buyer of the private equity firm’s shares could make a bid for the whole company and relist it in China, one of the people said.

Discussions are at an early stage and the private equity firm could decide not to sell, the people said. A representative for Trustar declined to comment. AsiaInfo said the company will disclose information in a timely manner in accordance with regulations, and declined to comment further.

AsiaInfo has a market value of around HK$11.4 billion ($1.5 billion) as of Monday’s close in Hong Kong, giving Trustar’s stake a value of about $331 million, according to Bloomberg calculations. The company was taken private by Trustar, then called Citic Capital Partners, and delisted from the Nasdaq in 2014, according to AsiaInfo’s website. It raised $119 million in a Hong Kong initial public offering in 2018.

Established in 1993, AsiaInfo offers telecom software products and related services, the website shows. The company provides integrated cloud and network management services, including customer relationship management, billing and accounting, big data, Internet of Things and 5G network intelligence products.

AsiaInfo reported revenue of about 3.1 billion yuan ($459 million) in the first six months of this year, 14.5% higher than the same period in 2021. The company reported net income of 192 million yuan in the first half, a decline of 31% from the year before.

(Updates with company response in fourth pararaph and half-year earnings in last paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • With water, tribes can reclaim their agricultural heritage and restore riverside landscapes

    In some communities, farmers grow crops like their ancestors. In others, tribes are returning river habitats to their natural settings.

  • Local impact of Inflation Reduction Act

    The US Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act Saturday night 51-50 with Vice President Kamala Harris who serves as the tie-breaking vote in what was a 50-50 deadlock between Democrats and Republicans.

  • Emerson Sells InSinkErator Business To Whirlpool For $3B

    Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) has agreed to sell its InSinkErator business to Whirlpool Corp (NYSE: WHR) in a $3 billion all-cash transaction. InSinkErator's trailing twelve-month revenue, as of March 31, 2022, was $595 million, pretax earnings were $148 million, and EBITDA was $166 million, representing a transaction value of 18.1x EBITDA. InSinkErator, a manufacturer of food waste disposers and instant hot water dispensers, was founded in 1938 and acquired by Emerson in 1968. InSinkErator h

  • The Worst Is Yet to Come for US Credit Markets, Investors Say in Survey

    (Bloomberg) -- The ugliest year ever for US corporate-bond investors is expected to get uglier -- and they only have the Federal Reserve to blame.With the central bank raising interest rates at the fastest pace in decades, nearly three quarters of those who responded to the MLIV Pulse survey said that tighter monetary policy is the biggest risk facing the corporate-debt market. Just 27% were more concerned that corporate bankruptcies will pile up over the next six months. The results underscore

  • Oil Holds Gains as Traders Weigh Iran Talks, Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held its biggest gain in more than a week as investors monitor US-Iran nuclear talks and the outlook for demand amid an economic slowdown. Most Read from BloombergFBI Raid Focused on Material Trump Brought from White HouseChina Seizes on Pelosi Visit to Set ‘New Normal’ for TaiwanSan Francisco ‘Froth is Gone’ as Wealth Fades, Housing SlumpsS&P 500 Finishes Lower After Wiping Out 1% Rally: Markets WrapWest Texas Intermediate futures were little changed after Monday’s 2% rally s

  • Nutrien’s Interim CEO Takes Top Job After C-Suite Shakeups

    (Bloomberg) -- Nutrien Ltd. named Ken Seitz as its new chief executive officer, months after a boardroom shakeup at the world’s largest fertilizer maker.Most Read from BloombergFBI Raid Focused on Material Trump Brought from White HouseChina Seizes on Pelosi Visit to Set ‘New Normal’ for TaiwanSan Francisco ‘Froth is Gone’ as Wealth Fades, Housing SlumpsS&P 500 Finishes Lower After Wiping Out 1% Rally: Markets WrapSeitz was named interim CEO in January after former CEO Mayo Schmidt made a surpri

  • Barrick Gold Boss Tells Mines to Brace for More Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Barrick Gold Corp. boss Mark Bristow is sticking with his cost guidance for now, despite inflationary headwinds at mines around the world, but said the idea that industry costs have peaked is “wishful thinking.”Most Read from BloombergFBI Raid Focused on Material Trump Brought from White HouseChina Seizes on Pelosi Visit to Set ‘New Normal’ for TaiwanSan Francisco ‘Froth is Gone’ as Wealth Fades, Housing SlumpsS&P 500 Finishes Lower After Wiping Out 1% Rally: Markets WrapThe world

  • India Seeks to Oust China Firms From Sub-$150 Phone Market

    (Bloomberg) -- India seeks to restrict Chinese smartphone makers from selling devices cheaper than 12,000 rupees ($150) to kickstart its faltering domestic industry, dealing a blow to brands including Xiaomi Corp.Most Read from BloombergWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy BillR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItStocks Whipsaw With Technology Under Pressure: Markets WrapTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedT

  • Australia's NAB warns of higher costs again, shares slip

    (Reuters) -National Australia Bank flagged higher expenses for the second time in four months on Tuesday, citing higher personnel and leave costs, sending shares of the country's second-largest lender more than 4% lower in their worst day since mid-June. NAB, Australia's biggest business lender, bumped up its cost forecast for 2022 to between 3% and 4% from 2%-3%. Part of the cost jump comes from expected provisions of between A$60 million and A$100 million ($41.92 million and $69.86 million) related to a previously disclosed agreement with Australia's financial crime regulator to fix shortcomings in anti-money laundering compliance.

  • FBI executes search warrant at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort

    The FBI has served a search warrant on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump released a statement saying his home was "under siege." Major Garrett has the details.

  • Australia calls for cooling of Taiwan Strait tensions

    Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on Monday called for a cooling of tensions after Beijing accused her of “finger-pointing” in her criticism of China’s military exercises in response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. Wong criticized China’s launch of ballistic missiles during the ongoing air and sea drills around Taiwan, which Beijing claims as part of its territory.

  • Yen Shorts Crumble as 2022’s Hottest FX Trade Comes to an End

    (Bloomberg) -- The juiciest profits from betting against the yen -- one of the hottest macro trades of 2022 -- are a thing of the past, a growing cohort of strategists say. Three key pillars of the sell-the-yen trade -- a widening US-Japan interest-rate gap, soaring oil prices and the loss of the currency’s haven status -- are crumbling as growing recessionary fears keep a cap on yields, put pressure on crude and send investors back into the arms of traditional safe assets. Dollar-yen, which soa

  • Tesla (TSLA) Stock Split With Stock Dividend to Aid Share Price

    Tesla (TSLA) announces a 3-for-1 stock split with a stock dividend effective on Aug 25. It will make the stock accessible to retail investors and might buoy its share price.

  • Bill Gates is using these dividend stocks right now to generate a large inflation-fighting income stream ⁠— you might want to do the same

    Bill Gates looks for income, too. This is how he gets it.

  • ‘I am quite embarrassed and remorseful’: SoftBank CEO plans widespread cost cuts as tech investments suffer, leading to a $23 billion loss

    “When we were turning out big profits, I became somewhat delirious, and looking back at myself now, I am quite embarrassed and remorseful,” SoftBank’s CEO admitted at a press conference on Monday.

  • ‘We are in a recession’: Long-time bull Cathie Wood is warning investors about the ‘big problem’ in today's economy. Here are 3 stocks she likes now

    The super investor still sees opportunities ahead.

  • We're Downgrading This Semiconductor Firm and Cutting Our Price Target

    The uncertainty of the gaming market has a high probability of keeping the shares rangebound at least until their earnings on August 24.

  • Tesla Is Miles Ahead of the Competition, Says Analyst

    If you really want to explore the inner workings of a car company, there can be no better way than to get on the factory floor. That’s just what Canaccord's George Gianarikas did when trying to see under the hood of Tesla (TSLA). The analyst took a tour of the Fremont factory and was “mesmerized by the factory's chaotic symphony and employee morale.” And given its limited size compared to the company’s other locations, Tesla’s ability to “push the boundaries” of what its first location can produ

  • Down Between 15% and 53%: 3 Top Dividend Aristocrats That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Investing in equal parts of these blue chip dividend stocks gives an investor an average yield of 3.2%.

  • Jack Ma’s downfall is a symptom of Xi Jinping’s communist economy

    As a Chinese success story, Alibaba is unrivalled. As its founder, Jack Ma soared in power and prestige, acquiring a global reputation that spread alongside the company’s growth into a global e-commerce giant.