Is Asiainfo Technologies Limited’s (HKG:1675) 14% ROCE Any Good?

Today we'll evaluate Asiainfo Technologies Limited (HKG:1675) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Asiainfo Technologies:

0.14 = CN¥460m ÷ (CN¥8.0b - CN¥4.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

So, Asiainfo Technologies has an ROCE of 14%.

View our latest analysis for Asiainfo Technologies

Is Asiainfo Technologies's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Asiainfo Technologies's ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 7.7% average in the Software industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Separate from Asiainfo Technologies's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

In our analysis, Asiainfo Technologies's ROCE appears to be 14%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 8.0%. This makes us think the business might be improving. The image below shows how Asiainfo Technologies's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

SEHK:1675 Past Revenue and Net Income, July 25th 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Asiainfo Technologies's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Asiainfo Technologies has total assets of CN¥8.0b and current liabilities of CN¥4.6b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 58% of its total assets. Asiainfo Technologies's current liabilities are fairly high, which increases its ROCE significantly.