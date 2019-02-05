Asiakastieto Group Oyj (HEL:ATG1V) Might Not Be A Great Investment

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Today we are going to look at Asiakastieto Group Oyj (HEL:ATG1V) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Asiakastieto Group Oyj:

0.028 = €21m ÷ (€544m – €28m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Asiakastieto Group Oyj has an ROCE of 2.8%.

Does Asiakastieto Group Oyj Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, Asiakastieto Group Oyj’s ROCE appears to be significantly below the 15% average in the Professional Services industry. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Putting aside Asiakastieto Group Oyj’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor – considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. Readers may wish to look for more rewarding investments.

Asiakastieto Group Oyj’s current ROCE of 2.8% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 11%, 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently.

HLSE:ATG1V Last Perf February 5th 19 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Asiakastieto Group Oyj.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Asiakastieto Group Oyj’s ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Asiakastieto Group Oyj has total liabilities of €28m and total assets of €544m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 5.1% of its total assets. With barely any current liabilities, there is minimal impact on Asiakastieto Group Oyj’s admittedly low ROCE.