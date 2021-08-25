New Asian American bakeries find bicultural sweet spot

TERRY TANG
·6 min read

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — For some Asian Americans, the dim sum cookie at Sunday Bakeshop here will taste like childhood.

It looks like a typical sugar cookie except with sesame seeds on top. But bite into the creamy, red bean center and it's reminiscent of the fried, filled sesame balls served at a Chinese dim sum restaurant.

The concoction is pastry chef Elaine Lau’s nod to her grandmother, who would often make them. The baked goods that Lau's team churns out — like hojicha chocolate croissants and Chinese White Rabbit candy cookies — aren't going to be found in any bakery in Asia. There's an intrinsic American sensibility at the nearly 3-month-old shop.

"Talking to some of the Asian Americans and other people that have tried some of our pastries, we get a lot of comments where they’re just like... ‘Oh this took me back several years,’ when they were growing up,” said Lau, 35, who was born in Oakland.

“For us, it’s kind of nice we can evoke some positive memories and feelings with our pastries.”

From ube cakes to mochi muffins, bakeries that sweetly encapsulate growing up Asian and American have been popping up more in recent years. Their confections are a delectable vehicle for young and intrepid Asian Americans to celebrate their dual identity.

Ingredients they found embarrassing as children are being blended with European or “traditional” American pastries into something new. Some of the bakers welcome the chance to dispel culinary and societal misconceptions, especially given months of anti-Asian hate.

The experience of being an immigrant kid in between two very different cultures is what inspired the name and concept behind Third Culture Bakery, a few miles away from Sunday Bakeshop, in Berkeley. Open since 2018, it's the brainchild of husbands Wenter Shyu, 31, and Sam Butarbutar, 32. Nine months into their courtship, they decided to open a bakery together and expand Butarbutar's mochi muffin business beyond wholesale and pop-ups. The mochi muffin, still a signature item, is influenced by Butarbutar's Indonesian roots and made with California-grown mochiko rice flour.

The operation has blossomed, with two locations in Colorado and a second San Francisco Bay Area store planned. Their menu includes mochi brownies and butter mochi doughnuts with glazes like matcha, ube and black sesame.

Shyu said many non-Asian patrons have never been exposed to some of the ingredients.

“It’s a lot of educating. Even when you educate and share where it comes from, people are judging it. It’s a very mixed bag. It’s also very rewarding because then you get to see their reaction trying this new thing they’ve never had in their life,” he said.

Shyu recalls some awkward situations, such as one in May when Third Culture was featured on a Denver TV station as part of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The finished segment included “Oriental music” that Shyu, who was born in Taiwan, described as “cringe-y and uncomfortable."

“I told the news station, if you guys did a piece on Black History Month and added tribal African music, there would be an outrage,” Shyu said. “Somehow for Asian Americans, that’s OK. That’s the exact thing we’re trying to fight against."

For these bakeries, integrating Asian flavor profiles isn’t a gimmick. It’s what feels natural and authentic, said Deuki Hong, 31, whose Sunday Family Hospitality Group launched Sunday Bakeshop, and who loves Lau's outside-the-pastry-box thinking.

“When I was running a Korean barbecue, we were known also for corn cheese, a little melty side dish... She took that and was like, ‘I’m gonna make a pastry out of it,’” said Hong, co-author of “Koreatown: A Cookbook.” “Wow, this came from our conversation that was very personal to me and it also tastes really delicious.”

Rose Nguyen, a 34-year-old former nurse, switched careers and opened Rose Ave Bakery inside The Block Foodhall in Washington, D.C., in March 2020, just before a pandemic shutdown. Nguyen was peddling Instagrammable morsels like strawberry lychee rose donuts, ube cake and matcha chocolate cookies. She won over enough foodies to keep going with online orders until fully reopening this June.

Born in Rhode Island to Vietnamese immigrants, Nguyen said it sometimes hurt when, growing up, her white friends thought her food from home was weird or gross. So, it's gratifying now to showcase Asian flavors unapologetically.

“It was never about trends or satisfying other people,” Nguyen said. “It’s just me, basically. The business goes hand in hand with who I am.”

As fixtures in their neighborhoods, these bakery owners all felt compelled to do something when racist attacks against Asians tied to the COVID-19 pandemic started. Third Culture Bakery raised donations at its locations to pay for and distribute 21,000 safety kits for Asian seniors. Sunday Bakeshop and Rose Ave Bakery have donated pastries and profits to anti-Asian hate organizations.

The bakers felt a disconnect between that hatred and the joyful connection that their food can make across cultures.

“It’s so unfortunate that it’s happening, and still happening, because people say they love Asian food and Asian American food," Nguyen said. "Yet, they don’t even realize you love the food and don’t love the people."

Older, traditional Asian bakeries started out as a means of replicating something immigrants missed back in their home country. The new bakeries' bolder assertion of identity is a natural evolution, said Robert Ji-Song Ku, an Asian American studies professor at Binghamton University and author of “Dubious Gastronomy: The Cultural Politics of Eating Asian in the USA."

Chefs like Roy Choi and David Chang came to fame in the early 2000s embracing their Korean heritage. But the baking world is still "a real frontier,” Ku said.

“It goes against stereotypes of Asians as math geeks. It’s sort of the artistic side of Asian American identity that’s often ignored,” Ku said. ”They’re instead really trying to fuse things together — create this mixture.”

These first- and second-generation Asian American bakery owners seem passionate about bringing visibility to the Asian American community, which often feels invisible, Ku added.

They're showing that an ube snickerdoodle or a black sesame muffin is as American as any apple pie.

“There's nothing wrong with apple pie,” Hong said. "But there’s a lot more interesting things being done... there's a lot of Asian creators and entrepreneurs, and gradually they'll be more vocal.”

___ Terry Tang is a member of The Associated Press’ Race and Ethnicity team. Follow her on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ttangAP

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • American candy is taking London by storm

    The British capital’s busiest shopping area is now a haven for sweet tooths with a taste for American candy.

  • DOJ brands Chinese-owned U.S. newspaper a foreign agent

    The Justice Department has forced a major Chinese-owned newspaper's U.S. subsidiary to register as a foreign agent, records show.Why it matters: The DOJ has stepped up scrutiny of foreign-owned media in recent years, and its demand that Sing Tao U.S. register as a foreign agent comes amid high tensions between Washington and Beijing over the latter's influence efforts in the U.S.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat's new: Sing T

  • South Korea Abolishing Controversial Gaming Shutdown Law

    After ten years, South Korea is banning its “shutdown law” that banned children under the age of sixteen years old from playing video games for a six-hour block after midnight.

  • GOP confronts big trouble in Little Saigon

    The Republican Party is struggling to win over Asian American voters — including Vietnamese Americans, who were once one of its most reliable constituencies.

  • Brits are dead chuffed to be eating American candy

    Have you ever been to one of those mega-giant candy stores? You know, the kind that feels like you’ve been transported to the set of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory? I’ve been to a few, and they’re pure sensory overload. From the sweet smells to the (lolli)pops of color everywhere, it’s a lot to handle. But hey, if you’re a fan, consider visiting London, because that’s where this type of candy emporium is booming right now.

  • Vietnam urges WHO to send more COVID-19 shots as cases surge despite lockdown

    While the rapid spread of the Delta variant and low vaccinations have caught much of Asia off-guard, no country shows more vividly than Vietnam how easily the highly infectious version of the coronavirus can foil strict containment policy. Vietnam had successfully contained the coronavirus for most of last year but since April has been dealing with a large COVID-19 outbreak in Ho Chi Minh City, driven by the Delta. "It is a very good example of a country left behind when all the wealthier countries of the world grabbed the vaccines first," said Dale Fisher, a senior infectious disease expert at the National University Hospital in Singapore.

  • I tried the secret menu item at the new Oreo Café, and the gooey pile of sweets is a cookie lover's dream

    While it was certainly a messy pile of desserts, it wasn't as sweet as our reporter thought it would be.

  • South Korea's youth debt binge shows no sign of slowing as rate hike looms

    When South Korea announced new lending curbs last month, Joe Park, a 34-year-old grocery chain purchasing manager, scrambled to borrow more money before the tighter rules took effect. After his loan broker said no, he sought alternative financing including much costlier credit card options, knowing such loans would leave him with less money for food and savings. A debt binge fuelled by young Koreans like Park desperate to invest is one of the trends worrying the country's central bank, which could deliver its first interest rate rise in three years on Thursday.

  • Retiring is one of the most complicated things we do. This will make it easier

    In terms of complexity and cost, nothing comes close to retirement—a topic that encompasses saving, investing, taxes, Social Security, healthcare expenses and countless other financial issues. Fortunately, there’s a growing body of research to guide us, and some of the best studies come from Boston College’s Center for Retirement Research (CRR). Many retirees question the value of immediate fixed annuities that pay lifetime income and, in one sense, they’re right.

  • Top Japan adviser blasts visit by IOC's Bach as COVID curbs expand

    Japan's top medical adviser blasted International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach on Wednesday for visiting Tokyo again when the country is expanding emergency curbs to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Japan will expand states of emergency to eight more prefectures from Friday, taking the total to 21 regions from Hokkaido in the north to the southern island of Okinawa and covering nearly 80% of its population. In an unusually blunt statement from a Japanese official, Dr Shigeru Omi suggested Bach's decision to fly into Japan again for this week's Paralympics opening ceremony had undermined efforts to persuade people to avoid travel and work from home.

  • After Pfizer's FDA approval, some Sacramentans get vaccine while others still choose not to

    After the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday granted full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, some chose to get a dose while others still have reservations.

  • Afghanistan: India evacuates its stranded citizens

    A batch of 146 stranded Indians landed in Delhi from Kabul on Monday.

  • 'Even Stevens' actress Christy Carlson Romano said she was 'salty' over Shia LaBeouf's success

    Christy Carlson Romano said LaBeouf once snubbed her during an awards acceptance speech, and this contributed to her feeling jealous over his success.

  • Gorgeous Homemade Tamarind Candy Is Only a Few Steps Away

    Paola Velez makes Tamarind Jelly Candies in this week’s episode of Pastries with Paola.

  • I spent a day in Teddington, the London neighborhood that was named the best place to live in the city. It felt like stepping on to a film set.

    Teddington was named the best place to live in London in 2021 by The Sunday Times. Insider's Mikhaila Friel visited the area to find out why.

  • Philippines' Duterte raises rivals' suspicions by seeking vice presidency in 2022

    MANILA (Reuters) -Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Tuesday he will run for the vice presidency in next year's elections, confirming an earlier announcement by the country's ruling political party that was criticized by opponents as a ploy for Duterte to maintain his grip on power. The announcement came ahead of the party's national convention on Sept. 8, where it is also expected to endorse Duterte's aide and incumbent senator Christopher "Bong" Go to be its presidential candidate in the 2022 polls. Under the constitution, a president can serve only one term, and the announcement had been widely anticipated as Duterte had already hinted he could seek the No. 2 job, a move seen by political observers and critics as a backdoor to the presidency https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/philippines-duterte-ponders-play-power-political-exit-looms-2021-07-08.

  • 4 Chargers on roster bubble who helped themselves in preseason loss to 49ers

    Find out which Chargers players on the bubble helped their cause against the 49ers.

  • How Did Larry Elder Become a Front-Runner in California's Governor Race?

    SACRAMENTO — For a generation, Larry Elder has been an AM radio fixture for millions of Californians, the voice they could count on when they were fed up with liberal Democratic politics. Those living in the country illegally? Deport them. Affirmative action? End it. Equal pay? The glass ceiling doesn’t exist. Now Elder, a Los Angeles Republican who bills himself as “the sage from South Central,” could end up as the next governor of the nation’s most populous state. As the campaign to recall Gov

  • Stephen Curry's Parents Sonya and Dell Curry to Divorce After 33 Years of Marriage

    "After exploring a trial separation over the past year and much thoughtful consideration, we have decided to end our marriage," Sonya and Dell Curry tell PEOPLE exclusively

  • Lucid says its first electric car drove 445 miles from Los Angeles to San Francisco without charging, easily besting Tesla's range

    The Tesla Model S has an EPA-estimated range of 405 miles. Lucid claims the Air can go up to 517 miles on a full battery.