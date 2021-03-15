An Asian-American chef's restaurant in Texas was vandalized with racist graffiti after he criticized the state's decision to lift its mask mandate

Kelly McLaughlin
·3 min read
Mike Nguyen
Mike Nguyen. Mike Nguyen

An Asian-American chef's ramen restaurant in Texas was vandalized with racist graffiti over the weekend after he spoke out against the state's decision to lift a mask mandate put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Graffiti was found at San Antonio's Noodle Tree on Sunday, the restaurant's chef and owner, Mike Nguyen, told Insider.

The vandalism included racist messages like "no mask," "ramen noodle flu," and "go back to China."

"When I saw saw it I was very shocked, and then I was angry, and I was hurt," Nguyen said. "What really got to me was 'I hope you die.' For me sharing my opinions and expressing my freedom of speech, you're doing to wish death upon somebody? Over a mask - a piece of cloth - that's taking it too far."

Nguyen, who is immunocompromised, gave interviews to CNN and Business Insider last week criticizing Texas Governor Greg Abbott's decision to lift a mask mandate in the state.

In his interview with Business Insider, Nguyen said he was concerned about confrontations over masks, especially being an Asian-American restaurant as hate crimes against Asian-Americans spike across the United States.

He said in the interview that he still planned to require masks in his restaurant, regardless of what the state decided to do.

In his interview with CNN, he called Abbott "selfish," and said he believed dropping a mask mandate could put him and other restaurant workers in danger.

Nguyen told Insider on Monday that he expected backlash over his comments, but did not expect vandalism.

He said that alongside the graffiti, he has also received death threats, harassing messages, and his restaurant has been flooded with one-star reviews online.

He said he's been on "high alert" since giving his interviews last week, and also spoke to his staff to ensure their safety.

Despite the vandalism, he and his staff believed it was important that they opened on Sunday.

"We weren't going to be deterred. We weren't going to be intimidated," Nguyen said. "We thought that if we decided to close down yesterday, that the message says that the people who did this have won."

A group of strangers outside Nguyen's restaurant ultimately helped clean up the graffiti on Sunday.

"That was very uplifting. That shows who Texans are and who San Antonians are," he said. "When a community is in need or when Texas is in need, we're there for you. We're going to help each other, no questions asked."

He said that despite the vandalism, his day ended with "so much support, so much love, and so much positivity."

"We're not going to tolerate the racism," he said. "We're not going to tolerate ignorance."

Nguyen also said he called police and wants the case investigated as a hate crime. In a joint statement reported by local news KENS5, the presidents of the Chinese American Citizens Alliance and Asian American Alliance of San Antonio called for local authorities to investigate the incident.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg also released a statement asking for anyone with information about the incident to come forward to authorities, according to the outlet.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • California ethnic studies debate: Whose stories get told?

    Race and ethnicity can be tricky topics to discuss, especially in the classroom. “We’ve worked to bring justice to what we believe the ethnic studies movement to be about,” state Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond told reporters.

  • Germany, Italy, Spain and France suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine following reports of health concerns

    Germany and Italy on Monday halted the use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine after reported blood clotting incidents in Europe, saying that a closer look was necessary. France also announced it will stop administering AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine pending an assessment by the European Union's medicine regulator due on Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday. Spain followed suit on Monday night. Italy's health ministry similarly said the vaccine rollout would be suspended until the EMA decision on Tuesday. Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, defended the vaccine, saying: "We have one of the toughest and most experienced regulators in the world.

  • Is This CDC Recommendation Keeping Schools Closed Unnecessarily?

    One year into the COVID pandemic sees parents across the country still working from home, still managing distance learning for their kids, and still struggling under the weight of it all. And a new study is bringing more heat to the already hot topic of school closures. The study, published in the journal Clinical Infectious […]

  • Texas restaurant covered in racist graffiti after owner went on CNN to oppose lifting mask mandate

    Ramen shop in Texas vandalised after owner opposes governor’s order lifting mask mandate

  • TikToker alleges misplaced wire is a common mugging setup

    A TikToker alleges there's a sinister reason why wire or ribbon is wrapped around car door handles.

  • Investview Says It Holds More Than $1M in Crypto on Its Balance Sheet

    Investview also reported record net income and sales for the month of February.

  • Receipt with ‘discriminatory’ phrase prompts apology from Louisiana restaurant owner

    An employee is now facing termination.

  • Man arrested after twice breaching Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Montecito estate

    The California estate of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was reportedly invaded twice last December by an intruder. TMZ reports that law enforcement says a 37-year-old man named Nickolas Brooks was caught by Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s officers at the couple’s Montecito home on Dec. 24 and was let go with a warning. According to sources, Brooks drove from Ohio to California but it’s unclear as to why he went to the home or whether the Duke or Duchess of Sussex were there at the time.

  • How to Protect Your Pension in Divorce

    If you are parting ways with your spouse, gaining an understanding of your pension benefits can help ensure your retirement isn't compromised.

  • Grammys 2021: Billie Eilish says Megan Thee Stallion deserves Record of the Year

    Billie Eilish praises Megan Thee Stallion in her acceptance speech, saying that she should have taken home the award. Courtesy: CBS/Recording Academy

  • Democrat Abrams urges lifting filibuster for U.S. election reform bill

    Stacey Abrams, an influential figure in Democratic circles, called on Sunday for the U.S. Senate to exempt election reform legislation passed by the House of Representatives over Republican opposition from a procedural hurdle called the filibuster. "Protection of democracy is so fundamental that it should be exempt from the filibuster rules," Abrams, a former senior state legislator and unsuccessful gubernatorial candidate in Georgia who helped Democrats win two U.S. Senate runoff elections in her home state in January, told CNN's "State of the Union" program. There is a debate among Democrats, who narrowly control the Senate thanks to the two Georgia victories, on whether to modify or even eliminate the filibuster, a longstanding fixture that makes it so most legislation cannot advance without 60 votes in the 100-seat Senate rather than a simple majority.

  • Myanmar junta orders martial law in large area of Yangon

    Myanmar’s ruling junta has declared martial law in a wide area of the country’s largest city, as security forces killed dozens of protesters over the weekend in an increasingly lethal crackdown on resistance to last month’s military coup. The United Nations said at least 138 peaceful protesters have been killed in Myanmar since the Feb. 1 military coup, including at least 56 killed over the weekend.

  • The Latest: Mississippi makes all adults eligible for shots

    All Mississippi residents will be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine starting Tuesday. Gov. Tate Reeves made the announcement Monday. “Starting tomorrow, ALL new appointments will be open to ALL Mississippians,” Reeves tweeted Monday.

  • Fully vaccinated but scared to remove your mask? Experts say getting back to a mask-free norm may take time for some

    As more people across the country become vaccinated against COVID-19, the CDC released guidelines last Monday allowing for fully vaccinated people to gather together without masks. But pulling off the mask and adjusting to life before the pandemic will come with a learning curve, according to experts. Dr. Aderonke Pederson, an instructor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Northwestern ...

  • Covid-fatigued California's effort to recall Newsom may be a rallying cry for Republicans

    Analysis: more than a serious effort to unseat the governor, it is probably a strategy to rally voters, boost Republican candidates and raise funds Gavin Newsom delivers his third state of the state address at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, on 9 March 2021. Photograph: Allen J Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Rex/Shutterstock Nearly a year after Gavin Newsom became the first American governor to issue a statewide stay-at-home order to combat the coronavirus, the California leader delivered his “state of the state” address from an empty Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. “Let’s allow ourselves to dream of brighter days ahead,” Newsom said on Tuesday. It was a pep talk for the state – and for himself. America’s most populous state is coming out of its most deadly phase of the pandemic, having lost more than 56,000 to Covid-19. Black and Latino communities face the brunt of the crisis. Businesses have struggled to survive lockdown restrictions. Many public schools have been closed since last March. And the state’s initially clumsy vaccine rollout has only recently picked up speed. Capitalizing on the growing frustrations of economically devastated, pandemic-fatigued residents, Newsom’s fiercest critics have mounted a recall campaign and are prepared to submit, by Wednesday, the requisite 1.5m voter signatures to trigger the vote. The campaign’s organizers say they have already found more than enough backers, and they have collected hefty checks from business developers, venture capitalists and Trump loyalists. State officials have yet to verify the petition signatures, but political analysts say that a gubernatorial recall election later this year appears more or less inevitable. “There’s going to be a recall election – simply put,” said Mindy Romero, the founder of the Center for Inclusive Democracy, a non-partisan research organization. “What’s more complicated,” she said, “are the reasons why.” In California – one of 19 states that allow voters to remove elected officials before their terms expire – calling a recall election is fairly easy. The only requirement is to collect a number of signatures equal to 12% of the voters in the last election for the office. “So to get this on the ballot is not at all an impossible feat,” said Joshua Spivak, a senior fellow at the Hugh L Carey Institute for Government Reform at Wagner College and expert on recalls. “To opponents of the governor, it’s really appealing as something worth trying.” In 2020 alone, 11 recalls of various officials went to a vote, and eight officials were removed from office as a result, Spivak said. Recall petitions have been launched against every California governor in the last 61 years – though they are almost never successful. Gray Davis, the only California governor who has ever been recalled, was in a far more precarious position in 2003, at the heels of an electricity crisis, facing a $38bn budget deficit. He lost the recall to Arnold Schwarzenegger, who entered the race with a higher profile than any of the Republicans set to face off against Newsom this year. Republicans had already tried and failed five times to get Newsom recalled, when their sixth try, led by the retired sheriff’s deputy Orrin Heatlie, began to gain momentum last year. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, a judge gave Heatlie and his supporters more time to collect signatures. As Newsom enacted restrictions last winter in an attempt to quell the deadliest wave of the pandemic, recallers were able to rally an anti-lockdown base and win over other Californians struggling to cope with the pandemic’s protracted, devastating economic toll. It didn’t help Newsom’s case that around the same time, the governor met up with a dozen of his closest friends and lobbyists for a lavish dinner at Napa’s French Laundry restaurant. “Anytime an elected official is serving under a crisis, it is a precarious situation,” said Romero. “Faced with the pandemic, it would be shocking if the governor and elected officials didn’t receive some negative reaction.” Amid the state’s chaotic vaccine rollout, Newsom’s poll numbers plummeted. A third of voters polled by the University of California, Berkeley, Institute of Governmental Studies in late January rated the governor’s overall handling of the pandemic well, while 44% said he was doing badly. But two months have passed since the last round of major polls, and Democratic strategists are hopeful. “I think that as we start to reopen schools, as we start to get people back to work, as we get more people vaccinated, I think voters are going to take note,” said Drexel Heard, a Democratic political strategist based in Los Angeles. “By next month some baseball stadiums might be reopened,” he added – which could take the steam out a recall effort fueled by anti-lockdown fervor. Romero said she was skeptical that legitimate frustrations with the governor over the state’s policies, school and business closures, its disastrous inefficiency in doling out unemployment aid, and its slapdash vaccine rollout would rile up Democrats and moderate Republicans enough to vote him out of office, just one year before his term expires. More than a serious effort to unseat Newsom, the recall effort is probably more of a strategy to rally Republican voters, boost Republican candidates, and raise funds. “The recall can be a rallying cry, in California and across the county,” Romero said. “For the Republican candidates running against the governor, it can raise their national profiles.” In a recall election, voters are asked two questions: first, whether they want to recall Newsom, and then, who should replace him? With Democrats highly unlikely to run a candidate in the election, liberal and moderate voters who are frustrated with Newsom would be left to choose among Republicans they might agree with even less. The top contenders vying to replace Newsom include the former San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer; the conservative activist Mike Cernovich; and John Cox, who lost to Newsom in 2018 by 23 points, the largest margin in a California governor’s race since the 1950s. Recall campaigners said their effort has broad appeal. More than a third of signatories on the recall petition identify as Democrats or independents, or declined to state their party affiliation, said Randy Economy, a conservative broadcaster and ex-Trump campaign staffer with the Newsom recall campaign. “We have an angry electorate right now” and the campaign is leveraging their frustration, he told the Guardian. But in a deep blue state where less than a quarter of registered voters are Republicans, recall proponents’ far-right, anti-immigrant, anti-housing for homeless people, anti-sex education and anti-gun control platform is likely to alienate most voters, political experts said. A Wednesday evening virtual town hall featured a presentation by the conservative-aligned Election Integrity Project California, where speakers listed spurious allegations of voter fraud in line with Donald Trump and his supporters. “In order to gain relevance in California, the Republicans need to renounce Trump, they need to renounce white supremacy,” said Mike Madrid, a former state Republican party political director who co-founded the conservative Lincoln Project. “The hyperpartisan recall shows that instead, they’re happy to continue swirling down the drain.” Newsom has largely avoided public discussion of the recall effort. “The Republican recall is a partisan attempt to install a Trump supporter as governor,” said Dan Newman, a Newsom political strategist. The governor referenced the recall effort only obliquely in his Dodger Stadium address. “I just want you to know, we’re not going to change course, just because of a few naysayers and doomsdayers.” he said.

  • This Custom WANDAVISION Agnes Action Figure Is Perfect

    If you want to bring home an action figure of WandaVision's nosy neighbor Agnes, you can bid on this truly wonderful custom design now. The post This Custom WANDAVISION Agnes Action Figure Is Perfect appeared first on Nerdist.

  • British tabloids and their "invisible contract" with the royals

    This week's bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shone a light on the ways London's tabloid newspapers have come to box the royal family into "a trapping environment."

  • COVID-19 is no longer an excuse to stay inside: Here's what to know about outdoor safety

    Indoor spread of the coronavirus is so pervasive that researchers have struggled for months to document clear examples of outdoor transmission.

  • Taiwan kicks off events for Women’s History Month, starting at UN Commission on the Status of Women

    TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach - 15 March 2021 - Organized by Taiwan’s Foundation of Women’s Rights Promotion and Development (FWRPD) and the Mistry of Foreign Affairs, the ACCELERATING WOMEN’S EC...

  • Innovative door handle disinfects itself after every use

    Clean Motion created this amazing door handle that sanitizes itself