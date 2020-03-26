Asian American lawmakers sound the alarm on coronavirus-related discrimination

WASHINGTON — Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., fears for his safety when leaving his home to get groceries, he told USA TODAY in a recent interview.

Lieu said he had pepper spray and was considering bringing it with him when he left his home.

"Now, I think about if I'm going to go to the grocery store, I wonder if I should carry this on me. And no one should be thinking about that," said Lieu, who represents a Los Angeles-area district.

"Especially when we're dealing with a health pandemic, we should all be working together trying to figure out what's the best way to solve this crisis and keep it from spreading."

Amid a rise in anti-Asian American sentiment, many Asian Americans have reported an uptick in discrimination and hate crimes. Lawmakers are no exception, and several have raised their concerns over the current climate surrounding coronavirus.

Gregg Orton, the National Director of the National Council of Asian Pacific Americans, a coalition of over 35 national Asian American advocacy organizations, said there was “no question” the number of discriminatory incidents and attacks against Asian Americans had increased since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Over the last month, there has been a steady increase (in incidents) and as COVID-19 conditions intensify, we are concerned that these kinds of anti-Asian attacks will only continue to go up,” he said.

He noted the number of incidents was likely to be even higher, “since victims may be reluctant to come forward.”

In recent press conferences and on Twitter, President Donald Trump, top administration officials, and his allies have repeatedly called the coronavirus “Chinese virus,” despite fierce criticism from Asian American advocates and public health advocates amid broader concerns about an increase in anti-Asian American sentiment and attacks.

"It's not racist at all, no," Trump told reporters at a coronavirus task force news conference last week when asked about his name for the virus. "It comes from China. I want to be accurate." Trump told reporters then he was not concerned about Chinese Americans' concerns about racism, either.

But in a Twitter post Monday, Trump said it was "very important that we totally protect our Asian American community in the United States."

"They are working closely with us to get rid of it," he said.

He also declined to call coronavirus the "Chinese virus" in Monday's coronavirus task force briefing, calling it the "virus" instead and echoing the message from the tweet, saying, "The spreading of the virus is not their fault in any way shape or form."

"It seems like there could be a little bit of nasty language toward the Asian Americans in our country," Trump said when asked why he commented on Asian Americans.

Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y., told USA TODAY Trump's response was "not at all sufficient" coming from someone who "played a large role in setting the fire and now wants people to praise him" for trying to extinguish it.

It is very important that we totally protect our Asian American community in the United States, and all around the world. They are amazing people, and the spreading of the Virus.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2020

Meng told USA TODAY the current atmosphere was one of the first times she "felt the hostility very personally," being made to feel like an "outsider."

This is part of the “foreignness” Asian Americans experience, explained Grace Kao, chair of the Yale University Department of Sociology.

Kao, a scholar of race, ethnicity, and immigration, noted that Italy had large numbers of coronavirus cases, but "there isn't a fear of Italian Americans on the street."

"The association with being foreign and being part of one's country of origin, no matter how many generations it's been, it's unique for Asian Americans," she explained.

"As a Chinese American myself, I'm a little bit scared to go outside," she noted. "You don't know what people are going to say or do."

Both the Chinese and American governments have traded blame for the origins of the virus, though most researchers believe the virus originated in China. The Chinese Ambassador to the United States, Cui Tiankai, disavowed the claim that the virus had originated in a U.S. military laboratory in a recent interview with Axios, calling the claim “crazy.”