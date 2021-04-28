Asian American Man Fatally Stabbed in ‘Unprovoked' Attack in Washington

Bothell police have arrested a 25-year-old man for the fatal stabbing of an Asian American man who was visiting an apartment complex in the city.



The incident: The stabbing occurred at around 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 25, near the entrance of The Villas at Beardslee off 112th Avenue, described as a "fairly busy" area according to KOMO News.





The 29-year-old victim and another Asian American man were leaving a meeting at the apartment complex when a Caucasian man, 25, confronted them and gave the victim the finger, KIRO7 reported.

After asking the suspect, “What’s the matter with you?” he reportedly lunged at the victim and stabbed him in the chest. He also tried to attack the other person, but the latter managed to escape.

Bothell police and paramedics attempted to save the man’s life and tried a field blood transfusion on the scene of the crime.

One unnamed witness who reported the incident to police told KIRO7, “It sure seemed like they were targeted because they were Asian,” while other witnesses said the attack appeared unprovoked.



The arrest: The suspect, a resident of the building, was later arrested and charged with murder.



He was found in his third floor apartment minutes after the incident, with witnesses suggesting he showed no remorse and was silent.

The suspect, who reportedly does not seem to have a criminal record, was scheduled to appear in King County Superior Court on Tuesday.



The investigation: Bothell police are unable to say as of yet that they are investigating the case as a hate crime, as witnesses on the scene have told officers different accounts.



In a statement from Monday, they announced that they are "continuing to investigate all possible motives."

"To date, we have identified 10 witnesses and anticipate many others could be identified in the coming days. It is very important that our investigators take this time to locate and listen to all people with information, and examine all evidence."



Bothell police urged anyone with information to contact their business line at (425) 486-1254.



