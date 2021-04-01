Asian American man recalls attack in NYC subway
A Filipino American man recalled a February attack while riding a New York City subway car that left him with a slash across his face. (April 1)
Police in New York's Chinatown have stepped up patrols following a surge in anti-Asian violence
On Wednesday, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. spoke about the arrest of a suspect in a brutal attack on an Asian woman near Times Square.
Candace Kita has played the newscaster or the judge — and the sexy Asian babe who's faced producer demands that she adopt a cartoonish accent or lose the role.
Robinhood insists it did not violate any laws, claiming the photo in question "was licensed and used for non-commercial, editorial purposes."
All physicians take the oath to protect patients, so it’s disheartening that some Florida lawmakers support legislation that would put patients in harm’s way. The Legislature is considering Senate Bill 876 and House Bill 631, which would allow optometrists — who are not medical doctors or trained surgeons — to perform surgery on, inside and around the eye with lasers and scalpels.
Low water levels and a less than average snowpack in the Sierra Nevada mountains are casting doubt on how long the boating season will last at Folsom Lake.
Replacing pipes is a good start, but protecting water resources from population growth and climate change requires more ambition.
With vacation travel rebounding, several airlines are reinstating ticket restrictions they lifted during the coronavirus pandemic.
TAIPEI (Reuters) -At least 41 people were killed and more than 60 injured after a Taiwanese train carrying almost 500 passengers derailed in a tunnel on Friday when it apparently hit a truck that slid off a road leading to a nearby construction site. The train, an express travelling from Taipei to Taitung, came off the rails north of Hualien in eastern Taiwan. Images of the crash scene showed carriages inside the tunnel ripped apart from the impact, while others crumpled, hindering rescuers reaching passengers, though as of mid-afternoon only two people remained trapped in the wreckage.
Over the last month, several cruise lines have started requiring crew members or guests to receive the COVID-19 vaccine prior to sailing.
Video shared on social media showed animals including a white-tailed deer, nine-banded armadillo, common black hawk, tamandua and an ocelot.The video is part of an ongoing project between Guanacaste Wildlife Monitoring and the local Matapalo School that began in 2019, Guanacaste Wildlife Monitoring told Reuters in an email.The students helped place camera traps in forests around the community to record wildlife and learn about the animals and how the camera traps work, Guanacaste Wildlife Monitoring added.
Giving people who've already had COVID-19 a second dose may be a waste, since the first one already acts like a booster.
A clip from "Impaulsive" was making the rounds on social media after James Charles posted a video addressing allegations that he flirted with minors.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is locked in a fierce election battle with Mr Modi's party.
The owners of the giant container ship filed a lawsuit against the Evergreen Marine Corp. in the High Court in London, according to The Lawyer.
MINNEAPOLIS (Reuters) -George Floyd's girlfriend took the witness stand on Thursday and described their relationship, from a first kiss to date nights at restaurants, but also spoke about how an addiction to painkillers took hold of their life together. Courteney Ross, 45, was the first witness who personally knew Floyd to testify at the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis policeman charged with murdering the man she loved by kneeling on his neck during an arrest last May. In her testimony, Ross described how her romance with Floyd began in 2017 when he offered to pray with her.
All planetary systems have a barycenter, a point where their mass is balanced. In the Earth-moon system, this is just below Earth's surface.
The whole world - including Egypt - made memes about the Ever Given's grounding. They were on the rescue team's mind when the ship was freed.
A spokesperson for the Florida representative denied any such conversation took place between Gaetz and then-House Speaker Paul Ryan or his staff.
Khin Myo Chit was killed by security forces in her home, becoming the crackdown's youngest victim.