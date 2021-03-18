An Asian American media company apologized after backlash for posting a yellow square in response to the Atlanta shootings

Lauren Frias
·3 min read
88rising
A general view of atmosphere during the Head in the Clouds Festival by 88 Rising at Los Angeles State Historic Park on August 17, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

  • Asian media company 88rising went under fire after posting a yellow square in response to the Tuesday shootings.

  • Eight people died in three shootings in the Atlanta metro area, six of whom were Asian women.

  • Some likened the post to people sharing black squares amid the Black Lives Matter protests last year.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

An Asian American media company apologized after receiving backlash from posting a yellow square to show support for the Asian community in light of the Atlanta area shootings.

Eight people were killed in three shootings in the Atlanta metro area Tuesday night. Six of the victims were Asian women.

The suspect, identified by authorities as 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, was arrested and charged in connection with the shooting earlier Wednesday.

The shooting spurred support for the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community, as people, including prominent Democrats, condemned the violence that took place. Members of the Asian community also spoke out against the violence, calling out an increased number of hate incidents targeting Asian Americans.

American mass media and talent management company, 88rising, also added their voices to the mix with a controversial post on their Instagram depicting a single neon-yellow square.

"Enough is enough. Heartbroken with the disgusting and senseless violence in Georgia tonight," the caption of the now-deleted post read. "Violence against the Asian community has to stop. Let's protect each other and stand against hate."

The post backfired, as some compared the post to when posts of "Blackout Tuesday" black squares pervaded the social media platform amid the Black Lives Matter protests last summer, but instead with the color yellow, which has been stereotypically used to represent Asian skin tones.

"Not 88rising co-opting something which the folks at the center of the original movement (black people) explicitly said wasn't helpful," one user wrote on Twitter.

"When i saw people tweeting about big accounts posting yellow squares i thought they had to be joking. and yet 88 rising actually did it," another user tweeted.

Following the backlash, 88rising amended the caption addressing the criticism, later deleting the post and issuing an apology in its stead.

"Thank you to our community for sharing your comments and critiques with us," the music label wrote in the post. "It was never our intention to cause harm, but we recognize the effects of our actions and apologize."

"We are not trying to start a yellow square movement, though we understand how it was misinterpreted," the company continued. "We are heartbroken and wanted to share our thoughts on the horrific violence in Georgia and to decry the racism against the Asian community."

Representatives from 88rising did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Asian Americans grieve, organize in wake of Atlanta attacks

    Asian Americans were already worn down by a year of pandemic-fueled racist attacks when a white gunman was charged with attacking three Atlanta-area massage parlors and killing eight people, most of them Asian women. Hundreds of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders turned to social media to air their anger, sadness, fear and hopelessness. The hashtag #StopAsianHate was a top trending topic on Twitter hours after the shootings that happened Tuesday evening.

  • 'A blessing from God': Iraqi truffle hunters unearth desert harvest

    SAMAWA DESERT, Iraq (Reuters) - "Here it is, the truffle, a blessing from God!" Zahra Buheir carefully digs out a desert truffle from the sandy earth and shows it off between her calloused fingers. "Rain came, and then thunder, bringing truffles up to the surface," the 72-year-old said. Braving the harsh weather of Iraq's southern desert, as well as left-behind land mines, Buheir and her family of seven have spent weeks hunting for the seasonal truffles that have provided them with an income for generations.

  • How Hollywood Is Complicit in the Violence Against Asians in America

    Reading the comments is rarely a good idea. But when opening a breaking news tweet on March 16 about a rash of horrific murders across Atlanta, including six Asian women working in three separate spas, the overwhelming sameness of the replies was unavoidable, infuriating, and instructive. “Not quite the happy ending they were expecting,” crowed […]

  • Boston wants to diversify admissions to elite high schools: Why some parents are suing

    Exam schools loom large as symbols of opportunity and inequality in American public schools. Now, the nation's twin crises are shaking them to their core.

  • Historic snowstorm knocks out power in Colorado

    More than 27 inches fell around Denver's airport.

  • A person named 'Ricky' signed for a federal lawsuit against Trump that was delivered to his home - but his team has no idea who that is

    An "unknown individual" named "Ricky" signed for a lawsuit against Trump filed in February over the Capitol siege, the Daily Beast first reported.

  • Atlanta Spa Shooting Suspect Told Cops Attack Motivated by ‘Sex Addiction,’ Not Anti-Asian Hate

    A Tuesday-night shooting spree at three Atlanta-area spas that left eight people dead, including six Asian-American women, may not have been racially motivated as previously thought, officials said Wednesday. Shooting suspect Robert Aaron Long took “full responsibility” for the shootings, police said, adding that while the rampage was initially believed to be part of a rising number of hate crimes against Asian Americans, Long allegedly opened fire at the spas because he saw them as “an outlet for him” to feed a sex-addiction temptation that he was trying to “eliminate.” Long “may have frequented some of these place in the past,” Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds told reporters. The suspect allegedly shot five people at Young’s Asian Massage Parlor near Woodstock, about 30 miles north of Atlanta, according to Cherokee County Sheriff’s spokesman Capt. Jay Baker. Two people died at the scene and three were taken to a hospital where two died, Baker said. Roughly one hour later, police responded to a robbery call where they discovered three women dead from apparent gunshot wounds at Gold Spa near Atlanta’s Buckhead area. Officers then responded to a call reporting shots fired across the street at Aromatherapy Spa and found another woman apparently shot dead. The 21-year-old was allegedly headed to Florida when he was arrested on Tuesday night in Crisp County, roughly 150 miles south of Atlanta. He was possibly going to “carry out additional shootings,” according to Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. Authorities said they can’t officially determine a motive for the shootings at this time and it is too early in the investigation to say whether the attacks had been a hate crime. The shooting comes as elected officials warn of a surge in anti-Asian hate crimes driven by hostility about the coronavirus pandemic, which originated in China. Editor’s Note: A previous version of this article said that eight women were killed in the shooting, when in fact seven women and one man were killed in the shooting. We regret the error.

  • How This Is Us 'Accommodated' for Mandy Moore's Pregnancy Before She Gave Birth to Son August

    This Is Us director Ken Olin tells PEOPLE about "making sure" Mandy Moore "felt safe" on the set while filming the latest season 5 episode

  • Bachelor backlash

    Bachelor Matt James gave his final rose to Rachael Kirkconnell at the end of a controversial season. ABC News contributor Mike Muse discusses what’s next for the franchise.

  • Boris Johnson accused of 'grasping naivety' over approach to China

    Boris Johnson has been accused of “grasping naivety” over his approach to China in a landmark foreign policy review, as hawkish Tory MPs called for a tougher Government stance. The Prime Minister on Tuesday published his post-Brexit vision for “Global Britain”, setting out a 114-page strategy for defence, security and development policy over the next decade. China was described as a “systemic challenge” and the “biggest state-based threat” to the UK’s economic security, but the review also called for deeper trade links and more cooperation with Beijing on climate change and pandemic preparedness. A series of senior Conservatives lined up in the Commons to voice stern warnings over the tone and substance of the review’s verdicts on China. Sir Julian Lewis, chairman of the Intelligence and Security Committee, said the approach suggested “the grasping naivety of the Cameron-Osborne years still lingers on” in some quarters of Government. Tobias Ellwood, Tory chairman of the Commons defence committee, expressed regret that the strategy had not called out China “for the geo-strategic threat that it is”. Jeremy Hunt, former Tory foreign secretary, said he was “worried” about designating China “simply as a systemic challenge given the terrible events in Hong Kong and Xinjiang”, where the Chinese Communist Party has been accused of grave human rights abuses. The document’s approach to China was summarised as “pretty much business as usual” by Sir Iain Duncan Smith, chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (Ipac). He told The Telegraph: “What are we going to do about China’s insatiable ambition to become completely dominant?”

  • Mother and daughter arrested after allegedly casting hundreds of fraudulent Homecoming Court votes

    An assistant principal and her daughter have been arrested after authorities say they were responsible for fraudulently casting hundreds of votes for the high school’s Homecoming Court. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), the investigation into Laura Rose Carroll, 50, and her 17-year-old daughter, who was announced as Tate High School's Homecoming queen last October, began when the Escambia County School District in Florida contacted the FDLE to report unauthorized access into hundreds of student accounts after discovering that 117 votes for Tate High School’s Homecoming Court were allegedly originating from the same IP address in a very short period of time.

  • Lawsuit says deputies shared grisly Bryant photos

    Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, on Wednesday posted the names of four Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies she alleges shared graphic photos from the site of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, their daughter, Gianna, and seven others. Bryant's Instagram posts include images of portions of her lawsuit, which was amended to include the names of deputies Joey Cruz, Rafael Mejia, Michael Russell and Raul Versales. The suit alleges that Cruz shared photos of Kobe Bryant's body with a bartender and the others passed around ”gratuitous photos of the dead children, parents, and coaches."

  • 2 Cousins Identified by Family as Victims in Southern California Fireworks Explosion

    Alex Paez, 38, and Ceasar Paez, 20, were killed after a large cache of fireworks ignited at a home in Ontario, Calif. Tuesday, according to a GoFundMe page set up by family

  • Bella Hadid Is So ’90s in a Little Black Dress, Neon Shoulder Bag & Groovy 6-Inch Platform Boots

    These boots were made for modeling.

  • America is breaking my Asian-American heart right now. Why I refuse to give up on it.

    This is a battle for our humanity. Please stand with us.

  • Kyle Kuzma's hilariously awful free-throw attempt made the Warriors lose their minds

    Kuzma blamed an earthquake for his airballed free-throw attempt, even though no earthquakes were recorded in the San Francisco area.

  • 4 Heavily Short-Sold Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague

    Since roughly the midpoint of January, retail investors on Reddit's WallStreetBets (WSB) chatroom have banded together to buy shares and out-of-the-money call options on stocks with high short interest -- i.e., companies where institutional investors and hedge funds are betting on share prices to decline. Although Sundial is overflowing with cash -- in the neighborhood of $700 million, following the exercising of 98.3 million warrants last month -- the company has built up its war chest by drowning its own investors in registered direct offerings, at-the-market share sales, and debt-to-equity swaps.

  • Flipped cars and a boat wrapped around tree: Photos show Alabama tornado wreckage

    “Please take these storms seriously throughout the afternoon and night.”

  • Does the Snyder Cut Ending Mean That 'Justice League 2' Coming?

    Here's what we know.

  • Looking for Johnson & Johnson vaccine? South Florida FEMA sites will no longer have them

    Getting the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot will soon be a little harder.