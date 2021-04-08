Asian American and Pacific Islanders: Tell us why you're proud of your heritage

Kristie-Valerie Hoang
·2 min read
Asian American woman pride mask
Jason Redmond/Getty

  • The Asian American and Pacific Islander community continues to combat racism and hate crimes after years of discrimination.

  • Insider wants our AAPI readers to tell us why they're proud of their heritage.

  • Call us at (646) 376-6075 to share your thoughts with Insider. We may contact you to hear more.

This past year was a gut-wrenching one for the Asian American and Pacific Islander community. Pandemic struggles, coupled with a surge of racist violence, struck Asian families.

But we remain stronger than ever.

More than 1,800 New Yorkers, many of whom speak Mandarin and Cantonese, have volunteered to walk Asian Americans from any public area to their destination in an effort to combat anti-Asian violence. Organizations like Stop AAPI Hate, Hate is a Virus, and Asian Americans Advancing Justice, provide resources and funds to combat anti-Asian racism. One woman in New York has raised more than $100,000 to fund cab rides for her Asian neighbors. And AAPI lawmakers are pushing for bills designated to prevent anti-Asian hate crimes.

These actions underscore the strength of the AAPI community.

"It's an honor just to be Asian," actress Sandra Oh said at the 2018 Emmy Awards.

This current wave of racism builds on years of anti-Asian injustice. But the community's unity and solidarity are one of many reasons to celebrate AAPI heritage.

We want to know what makes you proud to be Asian American. Tell us why you celebrate your identity and why you stand unafraid in times of hate.

We want to hear about the hours your parents spent building a better life for you and your siblings, and your family's immigration story. We want to hear about the work you're doing to fortify the Asian American legacy. Tell us your AAPI story.

Share your story by calling (646) 376-6075 and leaving a message at the voicemail box. We may contact you to hear more.

