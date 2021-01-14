Asian American Police Officer From Texas Will Likely Face Charges for Rioting in the Capitol
A police officer resigned from the Houston Police Department (HPD) on Thursday after allegedly storming the Capitol. What happened: The officer attended the riots in Washington D.C. and is accused of "penetrating" the Capitol, Click2Houston reports.
During a press conference on Wednesday, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo discussed the officer in question.
According to the New York Post, the officer — who was not named publicly by Acevedo — was placed on administrative leave.
The Officer has been relieved of duty and provided a 48 hour notice of a disciplinary hearing with the chief of police as required by state law. https://t.co/B7UVvSG8mn
— Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) January 13, 2021
Acevedo revealed that an investigation by both the FBI and the Houston Police Department is being conducted. It is likely that the officer will face charges.
“Keep in mind, everyone has a First Amendment right to engage in First Amendment activity, but I wanted to make sure they didn’t pass beyond that and do something unlawful,” Acevedo said. “I can tell you that there is a high probability this individual will be charged with federal charges and rightfully so.”
The @houstonpolice officer in question tendered his resignation this morning. The Department will release his name upon the conclusion of our joint ongoing criminal investigation with @FBI and @TheJusticeDept. https://t.co/5HlwgGuIJf
— Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) January 14, 2021
While the identity of the officer has yet to be officially revealed by the Houston Police Department, Acevedo announced on Twitter that the officer in question had resigned.
"The @houstonpolice officer in question tendered his resignation this morning. The Department will release his name upon the conclusion of our joint ongoing criminal investigation with @FBI and @TheJusticeDept."
Putting a name to a face: While the officer who allegedly took part in the riots last Wednesday has not been identified by HPD, multiple sources contacted KRPC to reveal the officer's full name as Tam Dinh Pham.
On Vietnamese Americans behaving badly: Houston police officer Tam Dinh Pham accused of penetrating Capitol could face federal charges.
I wonder if the Vietnamese Trumpists, in all their delusion, will call him a hero.https://t.co/BNJMCcvxUK pic.twitter.com/iVTTODQ793 — viet nguyen (@viet_t_nguyen) January 14, 2021
Prior to this incident, Pham had no history of any disciplinary hearings or issues. He worked for HPD for 18 years.
Pham confirmed his identity to the Houston Chronicle, saying that he "shouldn't have done it."
Feature Image via Getty