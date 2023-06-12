Asian American student with 1590 SAT score blames affirmative action for rejections from 6 colleges

[Source]

An Asian American student from Florida with a 1590 SAT score who was rejected from six elite universities has joined the Supreme Court case seeking to end race-based admissions.

About the student: Jon Wang, an 18-year-old student with a 4.65 high school GPA and a perfect score on the SAT's math section, was rejected from MIT, CalTech, Princeton, Harvard, Carnegie Mellon and the University of California, Berkeley. He blames affirmative action, which notably was banned in California in 1995.

"I gave them my test scores, and then they must've ran the model on that… [they] told me I had a 20% chance of getting accepted to Harvard as an Asian American and a 95% chance as an African American," Wang, whose parents immigrated from China, told Fox News.

Wang has since been accepted at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

More from NextShark: Man Who Stomped on Elderly Chinese Man’s Head Says It Was Retaliation for Korean, Japanese Men Who Robbed Him

Wang joined the anti-affirmative action nonprofit Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA), which is currently seeking to overturn the Supreme Court’s 2003 ruling in Grutter v. Bollinger in cases against Harvard and the University of North Carolina.

The lawsuits: The two landmark cases — Students for Fair Admissions v. President and Fellows of Harvard and Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina — were kept separate by the Supreme Court due to Harvard's status as a private institution; UNC, on the other hand, is public. The case against Harvard examines whether the university violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act by "discriminating against Asian American applicants in favor of white applicants," while UNC is similarly being sued for refusing to consider a "race-neutral alternative" in their admissions.

The Supreme Court is expected to make its decisions for both cases before July 4.

More from NextShark: LA Dodgers' Black-Asian American Manager Pens Email on Surge in Anti-Asian Hate Crimes

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Woman called 'scum of society' for trying to enter tourist site in China while wearing a kimono

Ken Jeong Donates $50,000 to Help Families of the Atlanta Shooting Victims