Asian American UPS driver attacked and robbed in broad daylight

An Asian American UPS delivery driver was working an afternoon shift around San Francisco on June 3 when a thief stole a package from his car and beat him in the street.

Hate crimes against Asian Americans increased during the first quarter of 2021. San Francisco and Los Angeles ranked second and third respectively for the cities with the highest number of anti-Asian hate crimes for the year.

"They start to hit me in my face, and they hitting me in my teeth, I lost two teeth here," the UPS driver, a man named Minh, said Wednesday. "They hit in my back, and I fell down, and the wheel in the front they run over my feet."

Minh attempted to defend himself during the attack, which occurred around 2 p.m. on June 3, according to video evidence. The suspect is seen beating Minh in the middle of the street before he runs away.

Minh recalled pointing at the package to a nearby van driver who he believed would help rescue him. Instead, the person in the vehicle turned out to be the driver of the getaway car. The suspect then fell to the ground trying to enter the car, leaving the package at the scene.

"He tried to run away. I said, ‘No, give it back to me,’ and he tried to run in the middle of the street," Minh added.

The person who filmed the incident captured the altercation and wrote down the license plate of the getaway car.

It was not immediately clear whether police investigating the crime have located the suspects.

Minh sustained multiple injuries to his foot and face following the conflict but is expected to be OK. He had several medical appointments Monday, including one to replace his front teeth.

"Right now, especially Asian delivery drivers putting their life out on the life for a job, and my dad was just trying to do his job like, to the extent to the fullest," said Minh’s daughter Tiffany. "So, he didn’t have to run after that man, but that man had to use violent forces against him, which was uncalled for."

The Washington Examiner contacted the San Francisco Police Department and UPS but did not immediately receive a response.

