Asian American Woman Attacked, Called Racial Slur in Culver City in Possible Hate Crime

An Asian American woman was assaulted on early Monday morning in Culver City, Calif., and police are now looking into the case as a possible hate crime.



What happened: The woman was headed to work, walking westbound on the 13300 block of Washington Boulevard at around 1 a.m., when a man approached the victim asking for a cigarette, according to Culver City PD.



Fearing for her safety, the victim told the man she doesn’t have a cigarette and attempted to walk away.

The man then allegedly “approached her from behind, yelled a racial slur and hit her on the right side of her head with an unknown object causing her to fall to the ground."

The victim, who was transferred to a local hospital, suffered a "severe laceration to her right ear." She is expected to make a full recovery, according to police.

The suspect fled on foot and was last seen heading westbound on Washington Boulevard.



Authorities describe the suspect as a white man, approximately 35 years old, who stands about 5 feet 9 inches tall. He is also heavy set with light-colored, possibly balding, hair.



Anyone with information should contact Culver City Police Department Detective Bureau at (310) 253-6300.



