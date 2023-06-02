An Asian American woman’s experience on Hinge goes viral for the wrong reasons

An Asian American woman has gone viral on TikTok after showing her experience being fetishized on the dating app Hinge.

Uploaded by TikTok user Katie (@katiednos) on Sunday, the short 13-second clip shows a series of screenshots summarizing her experience “installing Hinge as an Asian on the East Coast.” The first photo of Katie’s Hinge profile consists of a profile picture and a prompt.

A second photo shows Dillon, a potential suitor who has responded to one of Katie’s pictures with, “a beautiful Asian, just my type.”

After receiving the message, Katie implies that she is done with Hinge, sharing a screenshot of her uninstalling the app. “What happened to hi or hello,” Katie wrote in the video’s description.

Katie’s TikTok video quickly went viral, garnering over 304,000 views and 29,000 likes as of this writing.

“Imagine being the person who’s like, ‘yea, that’s the opener that’s going to get them to want to talk to me,’” one user responded in disappointment.

“Bro couldn’t even wait til AAPI [month] was over,” another user wrote.

“That’s why I put a filter for my preferences,” a different user commented.

However, Hinge isn’t the only dating app that has left Katie traumatized.

In a second dating app TikTok video posted on Tuesday, Katie ventures into Tinder. “Maybe i’ll give dating apps a try!” the video’s captions read. “Surely it can’t be that bad.”

Katie’s assumption is proven wrong, as her match, Logan, begins the conversation with “normally I like black girls.”

