Asian American woman leaving rally with daughter punched in face
A man has been arrested and charged with a hate crime after attacking an Asian American mother attending a rally against anti-Asian violence in New York City, police say.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is concerned about the rise of violence against Asians and people of Asian descent globally during the COVID-19 pandemic, a U.N. spokesman said on Monday. While the U.N. statement does not single out any countries, it comes after a shooting in Atlanta earlier this month left eight people dead, six of them Asian-American women. The shooting stoked fears among those in the Asian-American Pacific Islander community, which has reported a spike in hate crimes since March 2020 when then-President Donald Trump began referring to COVID-19 as the "China virus."
The woman's protest sign was destroyed and she was punched twice in the face as she walked through lower Manhattan, the New York City Police Department said.
"We don't deserve to get attacked!" A huge crowd gathered outside San Francisco's Hall of Justice to call for an end of violence against the Asian community.
“Due to the horrific acts we witnessed in Atlanta this week and the increase in Asian hate crimes, I feel that I can no longer be silent.”
McCain had no problem with the term “China virus” last year, but now calls for a stop to anti-Asian sentiment.
The latest incident makes it the 14th unprovoked attack impacting the Asian community in New York City.
Subway incident follows fatal shooting of six Asian women in Atlanta this week
An unidentified man was caught on surveillance camera robbing a 69-year-old Asian woman in a Daly City, California neighborhood last week. The footage shows the woman walking along Sierravista and Norwood around 3:40 p.m. on Thursday when a man came running at her, according to ABC's Dion Lim. A 69-year-old Asian woman was attacked and robbed Thursday afternoon in Daly City.
The Washington Post's David Nakamura discusses the calls for action in response to the rise in anti-Asian violence and the latest Atlanta spa shootings.
More than 20 state and locals leaders including Mayor London Breed and former Supervisor Norman Yee have condemned anti-Asian tweets, calling for Collins to resign from the board.
